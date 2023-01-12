Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrganews.com
West Third a designated detour during Second Avenue widening
2023 is already going to be a busy year for the River District and it may get even busier. According to Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins, the Georgia Department of Transportation is set to let bids for the widening of Second Avenue this spring and the project could get underway shortly thereafter.
wrganews.com
420,750-square-foot warehouse in Shannon completed
Monday, Jan. 16, 2023–10:40 a.m. A 420,750 square feet warehouse custom-built for The Hillman Group in Shannon has been completed. The project is a joint venture between MDH Partners, an Atlanta-based real estate investment company, and Hight Knox Properties, a privately funded real estate investment group. The completed building is projected to provide 200 jobs to the local economy, with 144 transferring from an existing location and 50 new positions.
wrganews.com
Rome City Commission to discuss Rome Middle School project Tuesday
The Rome City Commission will hold a called meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Rome Middle School project. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall. The school system is asking the city commission to back $103 million in bonds for the...
New locally-owned Southern-style restaurant opens in Georgia
A new locally-owned "from-scratch" Southern-style restaurant recently opened in Georgia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Country Gold Cafe celebrated its grand opening in Taylorsville, according to an event post on the restaurant's Facebook page.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
southerntorch.com
DeKalb Receives $1.2M in Rebuild Funds
FORT PAYNE, ALA.-- The DeKalb County Commission held their first meeting of the new year on Tuesday, January 10. DeKalb County Engineer Ben Luther presented the Rebuild Alabama Annual Report. In 2022, DeKalb County began the 2022 fiscal year with $8,859.82 in excess. For 2023, the County will begin with $247,529,62 this is due to contractors not completing all projects due to weather conditions.
austinnews.net
Top Georgia Builder, Patrick Malloy Communities, Offers a 4.99% 30-Year Fixed Interest Rate
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2023 / Patrick Malloy Communities (PMC) announces that they are offering a 4.99% 30-Year Fixed Interest Rate on inventory homes in five of their metro Atlanta award-winning communities. The Federal Reserve announced recently that they don't anticipate lowering interest rates in 2023, making...
Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of a Piedmont man. Zackary J. McCallie, 31, was fatally injured when the 1999 Nissan Altima that he was driving collided head-on with a 2011 Infiniti G37 driven by Kelley R. Breeden, 41, of Piedmont. McCallie was pronounced deceased at the scene. Breeden was transported to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital (UAB) by helicopter for treatment. McCallie and Breeden were not using their seat belts at the time of the crash. The crash occurred on U.S. 278 near the 153 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Piedmont, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Albertville man dead after possible medical event leads to crash
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
Finally, Fine Dining in Marietta! Cherokee Chophouse now open
If you live in Marietta, you are no doubt aware that we have needed a fine dining restaurant well, forever. And now, we have it in the Cherokee Chophouse. Cherokee Chophouse is part of the Marietta Family Restaurants Group, owned by renown restauranteur Gus Tselios Yes, this was the old Cherokee Cattle Company, but it has been completely transformed from what is once was.
fox5atlanta.com
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall
Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
'He loved his job' | Family heartbroken after Georgia DOT worker dies during storm cleanup in Walker County
GEORGIA, USA — A Georgia family is heartbroken after getting a phone call about the loss of father, son Sean Kornacki who was cleaning up damages from the storm in Walker County Friday. The 40-year-old man worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation as a maintenance department foreman for...
Gas prices increase in Georgia as tax returns
It’s not a tax increase, just a return to the norm for drivers statewide who are seeing the sudden increase in gas prices over the past few days and have felt the sticker shock. Gas as of this posting is sitting at $2.99 a gallon for unleaded at many stations across Polk County, a big […] The post Gas prices increase in Georgia as tax returns appeared first on Polk Today.
Piedmont man dead after Calhoun County crash
A two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County on Saturday afternoon killed a Piedmont man.
Family organizes races in honor of daughter who died in freak accident at rodeo event
CANTON, Ga — The family of a 20-year-old woman who died in a horse accident is organizing a memorial race in her honor. Breanna Chadwick, who lived in Canton, was at a rodeo event in Chatsworth that was held by the Murray County Saddle Club in July 2022. The fire department told the Dalton Daily Citizen that a horse plowed into a gate in the arena and the gate hit Chadwick. She was taken to a Chattanooga hospital, where she died.
fox5atlanta.com
Storm destroys home of Cobb County family
Neighborhoods in Austell took a major hit during the storms. A Cobb County family of eight is now searching for a new place to live. A tree came crashing down onto their Austell home while some of them were inside. The family say not only is the house unlivable but pretty much everything they own is destroyed.
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] 2023 Downtown Rome Freedom March & MLK Day Event
Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – Rome’s Martin Luther King Commission hosted its annual community Freedom March in downtown Rome on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Participants met at the corner of First Avenue and marched down Broad Street together in a sign of unity. The march ended at the Rome City Hall where a noon-day program was hosted in the Rome City Auditorium. Willie Mae Samuel was honored by the Rome MLK Commission for her work in the community, and her son Minister Stephen Samuel was the featured keynote speaker.
southerntorch.com
Fort Payne Police Department Activity for January 1 thru January 5, 2023
Burglary – Occurred at 1310 Forest Ave NW, $2026.00 in currency was taken. Juan Manuel Mendoza Garcia, age 24 of Fort Payne, was arrested for DUI at 12:08 am. Ignacio Franco Gonzalez, age 62 of Fort Payne, was arrested for DUI at 12:21 am. Jeremy Lee Nix, age 40...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta women arrested following high-speed chase through Bartow County
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police have arrested two Atlanta women accused of a string of vehicle break-ins after a high-speed chase through Cartersville. The Cartersville Police Department said in October 2022, officers arrested and charged two suspects with multiple entering auto crimes connected to break-ins in Sam Smith Park and the Pine Mountain Trail System.
mcnewstn.com
Long John Silver’s intends to rebuild at same location
Kimball, Tenn. – In the dawn of the new year, the Kimball Board of Mayor and Aldermen convened for its first regular monthly meeting of 2023, assembling just enough members to form a quorum. The swift meeting was succinct and to the point barely eclipsing 20 minutes, but managed to address a number of items for the Town.
Comments / 0