ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coosa, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrganews.com

West Third a designated detour during Second Avenue widening

2023 is already going to be a busy year for the River District and it may get even busier. According to Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins, the Georgia Department of Transportation is set to let bids for the widening of Second Avenue this spring and the project could get underway shortly thereafter.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

420,750-square-foot warehouse in Shannon completed

Monday, Jan. 16, 2023–10:40 a.m. A 420,750 square feet warehouse custom-built for The Hillman Group in Shannon has been completed. The project is a joint venture between MDH Partners, an Atlanta-based real estate investment company, and Hight Knox Properties, a privately funded real estate investment group. The completed building is projected to provide 200 jobs to the local economy, with 144 transferring from an existing location and 50 new positions.
SHANNON, GA
wrganews.com

Rome City Commission to discuss Rome Middle School project Tuesday

The Rome City Commission will hold a called meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Rome Middle School project. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall. The school system is asking the city commission to back $103 million in bonds for the...
ROME, GA
southerntorch.com

DeKalb Receives $1.2M in Rebuild Funds

FORT PAYNE, ALA.-- The DeKalb County Commission held their first meeting of the new year on Tuesday, January 10. DeKalb County Engineer Ben Luther presented the Rebuild Alabama Annual Report. In 2022, DeKalb County began the 2022 fiscal year with $8,859.82 in excess. For 2023, the County will begin with $247,529,62 this is due to contractors not completing all projects due to weather conditions.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of a Piedmont man. Zackary J. McCallie, 31, was fatally injured when the 1999 Nissan Altima that he was driving collided head-on with a 2011 Infiniti G37 driven by Kelley R. Breeden, 41, of Piedmont. McCallie was pronounced deceased at the scene. Breeden was transported to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital (UAB) by helicopter for treatment. McCallie and Breeden were not using their seat belts at the time of the crash. The crash occurred on U.S. 278 near the 153 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Piedmont, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Malika Bowling

Finally, Fine Dining in Marietta! Cherokee Chophouse now open

If you live in Marietta, you are no doubt aware that we have needed a fine dining restaurant well, forever. And now, we have it in the Cherokee Chophouse. Cherokee Chophouse is part of the Marietta Family Restaurants Group, owned by renown restauranteur Gus Tselios Yes, this was the old Cherokee Cattle Company, but it has been completely transformed from what is once was.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall

Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Gas prices increase in Georgia as tax returns

It’s not a tax increase, just a return to the norm for drivers statewide who are seeing the sudden increase in gas prices over the past few days and have felt the sticker shock. Gas as of this posting is sitting at $2.99 a gallon for unleaded at many stations across Polk County, a big […] The post Gas prices increase in Georgia as tax returns appeared first on Polk Today.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Family organizes races in honor of daughter who died in freak accident at rodeo event

CANTON, Ga — The family of a 20-year-old woman who died in a horse accident is organizing a memorial race in her honor. Breanna Chadwick, who lived in Canton, was at a rodeo event in Chatsworth that was held by the Murray County Saddle Club in July 2022. The fire department told the Dalton Daily Citizen that a horse plowed into a gate in the arena and the gate hit Chadwick. She was taken to a Chattanooga hospital, where she died.
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Storm destroys home of Cobb County family

Neighborhoods in Austell took a major hit during the storms. A Cobb County family of eight is now searching for a new place to live. A tree came crashing down onto their Austell home while some of them were inside. The family say not only is the house unlivable but pretty much everything they own is destroyed.
COBB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] 2023 Downtown Rome Freedom March & MLK Day Event

Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – Rome’s Martin Luther King Commission hosted its annual community Freedom March in downtown Rome on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Participants met at the corner of First Avenue and marched down Broad Street together in a sign of unity. The march ended at the Rome City Hall where a noon-day program was hosted in the Rome City Auditorium. Willie Mae Samuel was honored by the Rome MLK Commission for her work in the community, and her son Minister Stephen Samuel was the featured keynote speaker.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta women arrested following high-speed chase through Bartow County

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police have arrested two Atlanta women accused of a string of vehicle break-ins after a high-speed chase through Cartersville. The Cartersville Police Department said in October 2022, officers arrested and charged two suspects with multiple entering auto crimes connected to break-ins in Sam Smith Park and the Pine Mountain Trail System.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
mcnewstn.com

Long John Silver’s intends to rebuild at same location

Kimball, Tenn. – In the dawn of the new year, the Kimball Board of Mayor and Aldermen convened for its first regular monthly meeting of 2023, assembling just enough members to form a quorum. The swift meeting was succinct and to the point barely eclipsing 20 minutes, but managed to address a number of items for the Town.
KIMBALL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy