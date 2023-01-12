ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

IMPD: 1 injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was injured early Tuesday in a shooting on the city's east side. Around 1:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of North Boehning Street, near East 30th Street and North Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Attorney talks about video of Indianapolis man who died in IMPD custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Herman Whitfield III died in his parents’ home in April. His death was captured on body worn cameras. Indianapolis police released some of the video on YouTube a month after Whitfield’s death, but his family wanted all of the video released, and a court ordered the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to hand over the video.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being stabbed in Anderson. Police said the man, 49-year-old Donny Cole, was in a fight with 42-year-old Laketha McCullough in the 2200 block of Fulton Street, near Raible Avenue and West 25th Street, shortly after 4 p.m. During that...
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Anderson's Circle City Curling Club draws new fans

ANDERSON, Ind. — A new club in central Indiana is offering Hoosiers the chance to hone their curling skills. It's a sport you don't see often outside of the Winter Olympics, but Dave Calabro discovered it has found a real footing here. It's winter and, for some, the doldrums...
ANDERSON, IN
Radio Ink

Attempted Murder Charges in Host Shooting

This story began back in December when we reported Bob & Tom cast member Ron Sexton was shot at while driving his car. The man accused of shooting at him has been charged with attempted murder. WTRH TV in Indianapolis is reporting that Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 killed in single-vehicle crash on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died in a single-vehicle crash on the northwest side Monday night. The crash happened in the 4400 block of Knollton Road, near West 44th Street and Cold Spring Road, around 10:30 p.m. Officers responding to the scene found the vehicle off the roadway. Investigators believe...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating 2 early Sunday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents early Sunday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Shoreland Lane in the Lakeview Terrace Apartments off 21st Street between Post and Mitthoeffer roads on a report of a person shot around 12:45 a.m. Officers arrived and located...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy