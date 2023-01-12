Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Related
Community remembers Indy Steelers coach killed in apparent road rage shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday night, family and friends of Richard Donnell Hamilton came together to remember the beloved Indianapolis coach and mentor. Dozens of black and gold balloons were released in his memory outside the Martin Luther King Community Center near Tarkington Park. Hamilton, known as “Coach Nell,” founded...
2023 homicide count in Indianapolis pushed into double digits after violent weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after several people were shot in Indianapolis over the weekend. A couple of the shootings were fatal, including a triple shooting Saturday morning at a motel, where two of the victims were killed. There was also a deadly shooting Saturday night on Rawles Avenue....
‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of child playing with loaded gun
The entire arrest and video was broadcasted by "On Patrol: Live," a reality television show that follows the Beech Grove Police Department.
IMPD: 1 injured in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was injured early Tuesday in a shooting on the city's east side. Around 1:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of North Boehning Street, near East 30th Street and North Post Road.
Woman arrested for alleged role in shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a woman for her alleged role in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on the city's north side. On Jan. 15, police responded to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive, near West 79th Street and Township Line Road, shortly after 4 p.m.
WISH-TV
Attorney talks about video of Indianapolis man who died in IMPD custody
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Herman Whitfield III died in his parents’ home in April. His death was captured on body worn cameras. Indianapolis police released some of the video on YouTube a month after Whitfield’s death, but his family wanted all of the video released, and a court ordered the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to hand over the video.
Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being stabbed in Anderson. Police said the man, 49-year-old Donny Cole, was in a fight with 42-year-old Laketha McCullough in the 2200 block of Fulton Street, near Raible Avenue and West 25th Street, shortly after 4 p.m. During that...
Family, friends remember youth coach killed in alleged road rage shooting
Richard Donnell Hamilton was killed by an alleged road rage shooter Wednesday evening while exiting I-65 at County Line Road.
WTHR
Anderson's Circle City Curling Club draws new fans
ANDERSON, Ind. — A new club in central Indiana is offering Hoosiers the chance to hone their curling skills. It's a sport you don't see often outside of the Winter Olympics, but Dave Calabro discovered it has found a real footing here. It's winter and, for some, the doldrums...
Radio Ink
Attempted Murder Charges in Host Shooting
This story began back in December when we reported Bob & Tom cast member Ron Sexton was shot at while driving his car. The man accused of shooting at him has been charged with attempted murder. WTRH TV in Indianapolis is reporting that Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven...
Beech Grove man arrested after toddler with gun caught on camera, shown on live TV
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — An incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex that involved a toddler holding a handgun resulted in a man’s arrest for child neglect being broadcast on live television. Cameras following officers with the Beech Grove Police Department captured the arrest incident, which occurred Saturday. The live footage was filmed by and […]
A push for answers after man hit, killed along 465 on New Year's Day
INDIANAPOLIS — "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to deal with," said Nakiesha Robinson, Terrance Simmons' eldest daughter. We're now 13 days into the new year. But Friday afternoon, family and friends of Simmons are coming together to remember him and what happened in the early hours of New Year's Day.
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died in a single-vehicle crash on the northwest side Monday night. The crash happened in the 4400 block of Knollton Road, near West 44th Street and Cold Spring Road, around 10:30 p.m. Officers responding to the scene found the vehicle off the roadway. Investigators believe...
cbs4indy.com
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair with ‘high school sweetheart’ in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving “Bob & Tom” comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and a Fountaintown woman whom Sexton claimed was an old “high school sweetheart.”. Previously, Sexton told FOX59 about how he was shot at while...
WTHR
Donnell Hamilton remembered as peace-loving, inspiration at vigil
Donnell Hamilton was killed in a shooting near Greenwood. He was mourned by the community on Monday as someone who believed just one person could make a difference.
WTHR
IMPD investigating 2 early Sunday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents early Sunday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Shoreland Lane in the Lakeview Terrace Apartments off 21st Street between Post and Mitthoeffer roads on a report of a person shot around 12:45 a.m. Officers arrived and located...
WTHR
'You can't unsee it' | Dad jailed after child plays with loaded gun
A young child caught on camera, and a father taken into custody. Jennie Runevitch spoke with police and neighbors in Beech Grove.
IMPD: 2 officers injured when police cars hit by possible drunk driver on city's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Two IMPD officers were injured when their police cars were struck by a possible drunk driver on Indianapolis' west side Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and North High School Road while the officers were stopped in separate police cars.
Man charged with attempted murder for shooting at radio personality 'Donnie Baker'
INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of shooting at a local radio personality now faces an attempted murder charge. IMPD investigators say Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven by Ronald Sexton early in the morning of Dec. 11 on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Sexton, a stand-up comedian who...
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-465 ramp in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Indiana — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on an I-465 ramp in Lawrence on Sunday night. Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff said the pedestrian was walking from the ramp from 56th Street to I-465 South when they were hit at around 9 p.m. The...
Comments / 1