‘He has no equal’ – Howard Kaylan, Jimmy Page, Ozzy Osbourne, others remember late guitar genius Jeff Beck

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 5 days ago
Photo Credit: Shutterstock

(LOOTPRESS) – The world of music was shaken Wednesday upon the unexpected announcement of guitar innovator and instrumental pioneer Jeff Beck.

Beck, a highly revered figure in rock music, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday as reported the following evening.

LOOTPRESS reached out to singer/songwriter and powerhouse vocalist Howard Kaylan – known for work in superstar units such as The Turtles, Frank Zappa’s Mothers of Invention, and Flo & Eddie, as well as collaborative work with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Stephen Stills, and Alice Cooper, among others – for comment on the passing of the legendary six-string master.

“I adore Jeff, as does anyone with ears,” Kaylan tells LOOTPRESS, succinct in his estimation of the fallen icon. “He has no equal.”

An outpouring of love from many of music’s biggest names has additionally been ongoing since the news of Beck’s passing. Beck’s former Yardbirds bandmate and legendary Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page wrote of the loss,

“The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff, I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace.”

Black Sabbath frontman and acclaimed solo vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, with whom Beck worked last year on the former’s most recent LP, Patient Number 9, said,

“I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of Jeff Beck’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, Patient Number 9. Long live Jeff Beck.”

Singer/songwriter and acclaimed contemporary guitarist John Mayer spoke of the deep respect and admiration for Beck held by the music community at large.

“So terribly sad to hear about the passing of Jeff Beck. He was beyond brilliant,” said Mayer. “If you wanted to meet your favorite guitar players, your best bet would be to check the audience at one of Jeff’s concerts. Everyone would watch in awe and laugh like kids. He was dazzling. Sending so much love to friends of mine who knew him better…my heart goes out to you. Thank you Jeff Beck for the endless inspiration.”

Famed Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger also commented on the loss of such a monumental talent, writing,

“With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much.”

Fellow Rolling Stones guitarist and former Jeff Beck Group guitarist Ronnie Wood mourned the loss of his friend, writing,

“Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and l’m going to dearly miss him. l’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America.”

Guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith acknowledged Beck’s enormous influence on himself and so many other players, comparing the musician to renowned artist Salvador Dali.

“Jeff Beck was the Salvador Dali of guitar, to see him play was to hear the ultimate 6 string alchemist create magic in a world of its own. With his passing, the world is a poorer place. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Sandra. We share your sorrow,” said Perry.

Legendary bluesman Buddy Guy, himself an influence and collaborator of Beck’s wrote,

“The loss of our friend Jeff Beck is crushing. All our love and prayers go out to his family, his friends, and his fans around the world. Until we meet again, Jeff.”

Pink Floyd guitar titan and singer/songwriter David Gilmour spoke of the sadness felt throughout the music world upon Beck’s departure.

“1 am devastated to hear the news of the death of my friend and hero Jeff Beck, whose music has thrilled and inspired me and countless others for so many years.

Polly’s and my thoughts go out to his lovely wife Sandra,” wrote Gilmour. He will be forever in our hearts.”

ZZ Top guitarist/singer Billy Gibbons recalled a past experience meeting Beck in his youth, stating,

“I met Jeff Beck when I was 17 and I was glad to know a guy like that, a guy who was able to show me how this guitar playing thing should be approached and that’s still very much the case. Jeff was a wondrous soul and we already miss him tremendously.”

Beck’s influence extended beyond the realm of musicians however, with actor and comedian Bill Burr asserting unequivocally that Beck was simply the best to do it.

“Rest in peace to the GREATEST [of] them all: Jeff Beck!!!!”

Singer/songwriter and guitarist Sammy Hagar, known for his solo work, as well as his work with Van Halen, Montrose, and Chickenfoot, detailed the effect Beck’s music had on his own artistry.

“Absolutely one of my favorite [guitarists] of all time! The ‘Truth’ album changed my life,” wrote the Chickenfoot vocalist. “As a singer and guitarist, I wanted to be Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart rolled into one- we all did. What a loss. We will all miss Jeff. My love and condolences to his family.”

Finally, Brian Wilson – known as the mind behind The Beach Boys, himself widely regarded as one of the most influential songwriters of all time – spoke of Beck’s influence and his own time with the guitarist.

“I’m so sad to hear about Jeff Beck passing,” said Wilson. “Jeff was a genius guitar player, and me and my band got to see it close up when we toured with him in 2013. One of the highlights we did was ‘Danny Boy’ – we both loved that song. Love & Mercy to Jeff’s family.”

