Arizona State

Idaho senators prepare to introduce new 'school choice' legislation

The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools—depending on who is asked—is one of this session’s most hot-button issues. Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and if public money can or...
IDAHO STATE
Local lawmakers ready to ‘play defense’

ONTARIO — Thousands of bills are in the waiting for the 82nd assembly of the Oregon Legislature, but they won’t all get passed, with policy committees in each chamber expected to push through about 50 a piece, according to a local lawmaker. Tuesday marks the beginning of the...
OREGON STATE
Georgia DOT completes first infrastructure grant project

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation completed its first Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) Grant project this month, which included upgrades along 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia (HOG) Railroad from Vidalia to Preston. The Federal Railroad Administration awarded $2 million in competitive CRISI Grant...
GEORGIA STATE
Illinois making effort to reduce shoreline erosion

Illinois is undertaking two projects at Illinois Beach State Park it says will protect the Lake Michigan shoreline and be examples for projects intended to reduce wave-caused erosion and lessen the effects of climate change. The park, in Zion in Lake County, contains prairie and wetland habitats and the last...
ILLINOIS STATE
Former Region lawmaker leading new Indiana environmental advocacy organization

A former Northwest Indiana state representative now is leading operations throughout the Hoosier State for a national environmental advocacy organization. Chris Chyung, a Democrat who represented Dyer, Schererville and nearby areas in the Indiana House from 2018 to 2020, recently was named executive director of Indiana Conservation Voters, the new state affiliate of the League of Conservation Voters.
INDIANA STATE
Watch now: Gov. Pillen to announce education priority bills

Gov. Jim Pillen announce his education priority bills for this year's legislative session on Tuesday. Pillen, who has called the state's education funding formula "outdated and unfair" appointed a new committee in early December to study how to update and reform Nebraska's school state aid formula. The School Finance Reform...
NEBRASKA STATE
President approves Georgia disaster declaration

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced Tuesday that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Georgia to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12. The president's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in...
GEORGIA STATE
Hazleton Area band helped set stage for inauguration

Josh Shapiro took the oath of office as the 48th governor of Pennsylvania outside the state Capitol in Harrisburg in a ceremony on Tuesday for which the Hazleton Area High School Band set the tone by playing a medley of military music and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”. Your browser...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
School choice bill sparks debate in House committee

(The Center Square) – A bill backed by Virginia Republican lawmakers to create “Education Success Accounts” to help parents pay for education expenses – including private school tuition – sparked debate among lawmakers Tuesday before clearing its first hurdle in a House of Delegates subcommittee.
VIRGINIA STATE
Legislators: Taxes, education to dominate 2023 session

Local legislators anticipate the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature will be dominated by talks on education and taxes. With 39 freshman legislators from around the state joining either the Senate or House — including Rep. Tom Determann (R-Clinton) of District 69 — the expectation among elected officials is that new ideas will be refreshing.
IOWA STATE
Shapiro takes oath of office to become 48th Pa. governor

Democrat Josh Shapiro has taken the oath of office to become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania in an inaugural ceremony Tuesday at the state Capitol. Shapiro, 49, takes over in Pennsylvania on the heels of his blowout win in November’s election. Chief Justice Debra Todd administered his oath on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lehigh Valley celebrates, honors Martin Luther King Jr.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was an activist, an icon and a hero. On the third Monday of January, America celebrates the man who fought for equality and systemic change. “Dr. Martin Luther King did a lot,” said Frankie West, president and organizer of the Dr. Martin...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Lawmakers eye taxpayer 'receipt' to show Hoosiers how their money is being spent

Hoosiers who wonder how their state tax dollars are being spent soon may get access to a personalized report showing exactly where the money went. The Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy began evaluating legislation Tuesday directing the Indiana Department of Revenue to prepare and distribute a one-page annual spending report to every Hoosier who pays income tax to the state.
INDIANA STATE
Communities in Lehigh Valley, Berks pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

READING, Pa. - From Reading to Easton and areas in between, communities commemorated the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day Monday, January 16. King was one of the most prominent leaders in the civil rights movement and was assassinated in 1968. On the third Monday in January, the nation honors his legacy by reflecting on his mission.
READING, PA

