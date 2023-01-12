Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Celebrity bowhunting couple sentenced for conspiring to illegally obtain wildlife in Nebraska
A celebrity bowhunting couple have been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiring to violate the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of wildlife. The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
KPVI Newschannel 6
In Twin Falls, Idaho Gov. Little shrugs off opposition to his vision for education
TWIN FALLS — Standing on one of the college campuses he sees as pivotal to Idaho’s future, Gov. Brad Little on Monday brushed off criticism from hard-right Republicans opposed to his vision for education and emphasized his confidence in educators if the state provides “more resources.”. A...
KPVI Newschannel 6
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
NEW ORLEANS - For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho senators prepare to introduce new 'school choice' legislation
The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools—depending on who is asked—is one of this session’s most hot-button issues. Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and if public money can or...
KPVI Newschannel 6
'It means the world': Local businesses to be vendors at governor-elect's inauguration
Pennsylvania's attorney general is hours away from becoming the governor. Josh Shapiro has spent the last nearly 20 years in politics. He's been Pennsylvania's attorney general for the last six. Tuesday morning, he'll be sworn in as the commonwealth's 48th governor. Shapiro will face challenges, but he will also have...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Local lawmakers ready to ‘play defense’
ONTARIO — Thousands of bills are in the waiting for the 82nd assembly of the Oregon Legislature, but they won’t all get passed, with policy committees in each chamber expected to push through about 50 a piece, according to a local lawmaker. Tuesday marks the beginning of the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia DOT completes first infrastructure grant project
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation completed its first Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) Grant project this month, which included upgrades along 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia (HOG) Railroad from Vidalia to Preston. The Federal Railroad Administration awarded $2 million in competitive CRISI Grant...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lehigh Valley mayors highlight artwork showing Black female heroes at Banana Factory in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Artwork honoring Black heroes is being showcased in the Lehigh Valley. The mayors of Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton came together at the Banana Factory Monday to present portraits of powerful Black women they chose for installation at their respective city halls. The pieces are from artist Bart...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois making effort to reduce shoreline erosion
Illinois is undertaking two projects at Illinois Beach State Park it says will protect the Lake Michigan shoreline and be examples for projects intended to reduce wave-caused erosion and lessen the effects of climate change. The park, in Zion in Lake County, contains prairie and wetland habitats and the last...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Former Region lawmaker leading new Indiana environmental advocacy organization
A former Northwest Indiana state representative now is leading operations throughout the Hoosier State for a national environmental advocacy organization. Chris Chyung, a Democrat who represented Dyer, Schererville and nearby areas in the Indiana House from 2018 to 2020, recently was named executive director of Indiana Conservation Voters, the new state affiliate of the League of Conservation Voters.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Watch now: Gov. Pillen to announce education priority bills
Gov. Jim Pillen announce his education priority bills for this year's legislative session on Tuesday. Pillen, who has called the state's education funding formula "outdated and unfair" appointed a new committee in early December to study how to update and reform Nebraska's school state aid formula. The School Finance Reform...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Josh Shapiro set to be sworn in as governor Tuesday, will face challenges of running 5th most populated state in US
HARRISBURG, Pa. - We're just hours away from a major "changing of the guard" in Harrisburg. The era of Josh Shapiro begins Tuesday. He'll be saddled with the challenges of running the fifth most populated state in the country once he is sworn in as governor Tuesday. As last-minute details...
KPVI Newschannel 6
President approves Georgia disaster declaration
WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced Tuesday that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Georgia to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12. The president's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hazleton Area band helped set stage for inauguration
Josh Shapiro took the oath of office as the 48th governor of Pennsylvania outside the state Capitol in Harrisburg in a ceremony on Tuesday for which the Hazleton Area High School Band set the tone by playing a medley of military music and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”. Your browser...
KPVI Newschannel 6
School choice bill sparks debate in House committee
(The Center Square) – A bill backed by Virginia Republican lawmakers to create “Education Success Accounts” to help parents pay for education expenses – including private school tuition – sparked debate among lawmakers Tuesday before clearing its first hurdle in a House of Delegates subcommittee.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Legislators: Taxes, education to dominate 2023 session
Local legislators anticipate the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature will be dominated by talks on education and taxes. With 39 freshman legislators from around the state joining either the Senate or House — including Rep. Tom Determann (R-Clinton) of District 69 — the expectation among elected officials is that new ideas will be refreshing.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shapiro takes oath of office to become 48th Pa. governor
Democrat Josh Shapiro has taken the oath of office to become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania in an inaugural ceremony Tuesday at the state Capitol. Shapiro, 49, takes over in Pennsylvania on the heels of his blowout win in November’s election. Chief Justice Debra Todd administered his oath on...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lehigh Valley celebrates, honors Martin Luther King Jr.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was an activist, an icon and a hero. On the third Monday of January, America celebrates the man who fought for equality and systemic change. “Dr. Martin Luther King did a lot,” said Frankie West, president and organizer of the Dr. Martin...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lawmakers eye taxpayer 'receipt' to show Hoosiers how their money is being spent
Hoosiers who wonder how their state tax dollars are being spent soon may get access to a personalized report showing exactly where the money went. The Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy began evaluating legislation Tuesday directing the Indiana Department of Revenue to prepare and distribute a one-page annual spending report to every Hoosier who pays income tax to the state.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Communities in Lehigh Valley, Berks pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.
READING, Pa. - From Reading to Easton and areas in between, communities commemorated the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day Monday, January 16. King was one of the most prominent leaders in the civil rights movement and was assassinated in 1968. On the third Monday in January, the nation honors his legacy by reflecting on his mission.
