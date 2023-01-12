Read full article on original website
Related
Miss JSU 2023 Crowned
Jacksonville, AL – Per the JSU press department Lily Grace Vernon was crowned Miss JSU 2023 on Friday night during the annual pageant held at Leone Cole Auditorium. The secondary education major from Jacksonville will represent the university at the Miss Alabama pageant in late June. First runner-up was Lauren Kilgore – a vocal performance major from Moody, Ala. – who won the talent competition for singing “In My Dreams.” The Darby Angle Acts of Kindness Scholarship went to Ashanthe Gathers, a communication major from Villa Rica, Ga.
Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die
There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
Wilco’s 2023 tour for ‘Cruel Country’ includes 2 shows in Alabama
Wilco fans in Alabama can mark their calendars for two shows here in 2023, as the Grammy-winning rock band tours to promote its latest album, “Cruel Country.”. Wilco is set to perform on Saturday, April 22, at Avondale Brewing Co., 201 41st St. In Birmingham. The A’s -- a new band formed by Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath and Daughter of Swords’ Alexandra Sauser-Monnig -- will open the show at 6:30 p.m.
WAFF
No students aboard as Guntersville bus catches fire
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No students were aboard a Guntersville school bus when it caught fire on Jan. 11. According to WAFF newspaper partner, The Advertiser Gleam, the bus was a rear-engine bus and the fire started in the engine compartment. According to Guntersville City School Superintendent Jason Barnett, the...
Gadsden man dead after crashing into tree in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden man Monday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel I. Hodges, 29, died when the car he was driving on St. Clair County 22 left the roadway and hit a tree around 6: 10 p.m. Hodges was pronounced […]
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 1/9/2023 to 1/15/2023
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 1/9/2023 to 1/15/2023 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1168 calls for service. There were 80 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 79 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 12 felony arrests. There were 23 misdemeanor arrests. There were 20 traffic accidents, 294 traffic stops, and 93 traffic citations. 17 warrants were served. There was one animal picked up and no animal related citations issued.
256-205 Challenge: Grissom downs Oak Mountain, Vestavia Hills beats Muscle Shoals
With the absence of leading scorer and Alabama signee RJ Johnson for the past nine games, Grissom coach Jack Doss has been looking for others to step up. He found that tonight in Izzy Miles and DJ Thompson, who combined for 33 points in Grissom’s 57-44 victory over Oak Mountain during a 256-205 Challenge game at Oak Mountain.
travelblog.org
Dutton Alabama Moochdocking with Nick & Ginger
Days 19 – 24 The run from Alabaster AL to Dutton was beautiful, but a word of advice. If you ever have to travel Interstate 59 in Alabama, DON’T, find another route. It is the worse road I have ever been on!!!! There were so many cracks and potholes, the RV did nothing but rattle the entire time we were on it.
Alabama landfill fire causing headaches, fear and ‘smell follows me wherever I go’
Headaches. Coughing. Red eyes. Breathing problems. Air purifiers running around the clock, and the smell that just won’t go away. For 53 days and counting, these things have been reality for hundreds Alabama residents living near an underground fire at a landfill just north of Birmingham, with no end in sight.
Darius Miles, former Alabama basketball player, charged with killing Jamea Jonae Harris: What we know today
Darius Miles, a 21-year-old former University of Alabama basketball player, was charged with capital murder in a deadly Sunday morning shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa. Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old Birmingham woman and mother to a 5-year-old boy, was killed in the shooting. Also charged with capital murder in...
Rush Propst returning to high school football coaching in Alabama
Rush Propst is back among the ranks of Alabama high school football coaches. The former Hoover coach was introduced this afternoon as the associate head coach and athletic director at Coosa Christian in Gadsden. Mark O’Bryant coached Coosa to the state semifinals a year ago and was named 1A Coach...
wbrc.com
Lincoln PD: Human remains found in creek
LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, Jan. 16, around 10 a.m., Lincoln Police were notified about possible human remains in a creek near Blue Eye Springs Road. The Investigations Unit responded to the scene and confirmed there were human remains that had been at the location for an extended period of time.
Albertville man dead after possible medical event leads to crash
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
Boys Basketball Power 10: Unbeaten Pinson Valley still setting pace in 2023
10. Sparkman (17-6) ASWA Ranking: No. 3, Class 7A. Latest results: Lost to No. 7 Huntsville 57-39, lost to Brentwood Academy 64-45 Next game: vs. Saks or Weaver, today, Calhoun County Tournament. 8. Westminster Christian (18-3) ASWA Ranking: No. 1, Class 4A. Previous Power 10 Ranking: NR. Latest Results: Defeated...
birminghamtimes.com
Biden Announces Major Disaster Declaration for Alabama
President Joe Biden on Sunday declared a major disaster in the State of Alabama and ordered Federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12. Selma sustained heavy damage during Thursday’s severe weather outbreak.
Man shot during carjacking in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred and left a man with life-threatening injuries Sunday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 1300 block of Bessemer Rd. and found a man who had been shot suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers believe the man was shot during a carjacking. Stay […]
Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder
Crimson Tide junior forward one of two men charged after a fatal shooting took place near the university.
Piedmont man dead after Calhoun County crash
A two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County on Saturday afternoon killed a Piedmont man.
Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of a Piedmont man. Zackary J. McCallie, 31, was fatally injured when the 1999 Nissan Altima that he was driving collided head-on with a 2011 Infiniti G37 driven by Kelley R. Breeden, 41, of Piedmont. McCallie was pronounced deceased at the scene. Breeden was transported to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital (UAB) by helicopter for treatment. McCallie and Breeden were not using their seat belts at the time of the crash. The crash occurred on U.S. 278 near the 153 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Piedmont, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Shuttlesworth documentarian T Marie King on teaching through film what isn’t taught in schools
Last month Birmingham native T. Marie King, in partnership with co-producer J. Whitson, and Alabama Public Television (APT) premiered “Shuttlesworth” at the historic Carver Theatre. This documentary focuses on the life of Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth, a Birmingham minister and prominent figure of the civil rights movement. King described...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 6