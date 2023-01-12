ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Calhoun Journal

Miss JSU 2023 Crowned

Jacksonville, AL – Per the JSU press department Lily Grace Vernon was crowned Miss JSU 2023 on Friday night during the annual pageant held at Leone Cole Auditorium. The secondary education major from Jacksonville will represent the university at the Miss Alabama pageant in late June. First runner-up was Lauren Kilgore – a vocal performance major from Moody, Ala. – who won the talent competition for singing “In My Dreams.” The Darby Angle Acts of Kindness Scholarship went to Ashanthe Gathers, a communication major from Villa Rica, Ga.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die

There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Wilco’s 2023 tour for ‘Cruel Country’ includes 2 shows in Alabama

Wilco fans in Alabama can mark their calendars for two shows here in 2023, as the Grammy-winning rock band tours to promote its latest album, “Cruel Country.”. Wilco is set to perform on Saturday, April 22, at Avondale Brewing Co., 201 41st St. In Birmingham. The A’s -- a new band formed by Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath and Daughter of Swords’ Alexandra Sauser-Monnig -- will open the show at 6:30 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

No students aboard as Guntersville bus catches fire

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No students were aboard a Guntersville school bus when it caught fire on Jan. 11. According to WAFF newspaper partner, The Advertiser Gleam, the bus was a rear-engine bus and the fire started in the engine compartment. According to Guntersville City School Superintendent Jason Barnett, the...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Gadsden man dead after crashing into tree in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden man Monday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel I. Hodges, 29, died when the car he was driving on St. Clair County 22 left the roadway and hit a tree around 6: 10 p.m. Hodges was pronounced […]
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 1/9/2023 to 1/15/2023

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 1/9/2023 to 1/15/2023 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1168 calls for service. There were 80 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 79 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 12 felony arrests. There were 23 misdemeanor arrests. There were 20 traffic accidents, 294 traffic stops, and 93 traffic citations. 17 warrants were served. There was one animal picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
travelblog.org

Dutton Alabama Moochdocking with Nick & Ginger

Days 19 – 24 The run from Alabaster AL to Dutton was beautiful, but a word of advice. If you ever have to travel Interstate 59 in Alabama, DON’T, find another route. It is the worse road I have ever been on!!!! There were so many cracks and potholes, the RV did nothing but rattle the entire time we were on it.
DUTTON, AL
wbrc.com

Lincoln PD: Human remains found in creek

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, Jan. 16, around 10 a.m., Lincoln Police were notified about possible human remains in a creek near Blue Eye Springs Road. The Investigations Unit responded to the scene and confirmed there were human remains that had been at the location for an extended period of time.
LINCOLN, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Biden Announces Major Disaster Declaration for Alabama

President Joe Biden on Sunday declared a major disaster in the State of Alabama and ordered Federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12. Selma sustained heavy damage during Thursday’s severe weather outbreak.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Man shot during carjacking in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred and left a man with life-threatening injuries Sunday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 1300 block of Bessemer Rd. and found a man who had been shot suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers believe the man was shot during a carjacking. Stay […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of a Piedmont man. Zackary J. McCallie, 31, was fatally injured when the 1999 Nissan Altima that he was driving collided head-on with a 2011 Infiniti G37 driven by Kelley R. Breeden, 41, of Piedmont. McCallie was pronounced deceased at the scene. Breeden was transported to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital (UAB) by helicopter for treatment. McCallie and Breeden were not using their seat belts at the time of the crash. The crash occurred on U.S. 278 near the 153 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Piedmont, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

