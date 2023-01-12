Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Egg Prices Are Up Due To Avian Flu
Urbandale, Iowa — The avian flu has affected not only wild birds but our egg-laying hens as well. That’s from the Executive Director of the Iowa Egg Council and Iowa Poultry Association, Kevin Stiles. He says avian flu is transmitted from bird to bird. Wild birds carried the avian flu when they passed through Iowa as they flew south for the winter. The wild birds then transmitted the avian flu to laying hens, among other poultry.
KIMT
After nearly a century, Orange City meat market going strong
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) — Woudstra Meat Market, an iconic and longstanding establishment in Orange City, has undergone a significant expansion in the last couple years under new ownership. And the owners still have big things they want to get done. In 2021, the Hooglands and Posts -- husbands...
kiwaradio.com
Far Western Sioux County Hog Barn Receives Major Damage In Fire
Sioux County, Iowa, near Hudson, SD — A hog confinement was damaged and a few hogs were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, January 15, 2023, near Hudson, SD. According to Hudson Fire Chief Justin Teunissen, at about 8:35 a.m., the Hudson Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 3241 Cherry Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley or a little over three miles due north of Hudson.
KELOLAND TV
Good Samaritan Society announces plan to downsize
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large provider of nursing homes and skilled nursing throughout the county has announced plans to downsize operations. Sioux Falls-based Good Samaritan Society, which operates skilled nursing facilities in 22 different states, announced last week in an email to employees plans to consolidate operations to seven states.
kiwaradio.com
Heavy Snow Forecast For Wednesday Into Thursday, 6-11″ In Northwestern Iowa
Northwest Iowa — Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could even get nearly a foot of snow. The range for us here in Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
kiwaradio.com
Rep. Jeneary Outlines His 2023 Priorities
Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa Legislature is into the second week of the 2023 session. We recently caught up with Republican District 3 State Representative Tom Jeneary of Le Mars. Jeneary represents the new District 3, which covers the southern half of Sioux County (not including the city of Sioux Center), and parts of northern and western Plymouth County.
Minnesota & Iowa Residents Can Blur Your Homes From Google Street View, South Dakota Too
If you are a very private person and want to maintain that privacy on the internet, here's a hack you may be interested in. Let's take your home for instance. Go ahead and Google your home address. When the image populates you should see a map and a smaller size image of the location down in the corner. That is the street view of your home.
kiwaradio.com
Winter Storm Watches Issued, Potential For 6+ Inches Of New Snowfall
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued Winter Storm Watches for our broadcast area. It is to be in effect from 6:00 A.M. on Wednesday through 6:00 A.M. on Thursday. From the National Weather Service:. IAZ001>003-MNZ089-090-SDZ066-067-171745- /O.EXA.KFSD.WS.A.0001.230118T1200Z-230119T1200Z/ Lyon-Osceola-Dickinson-Nobles-Jackson-Turner-Lincoln- 345 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH...
Bar exam critics move to strike testing requirement for USD law grads
On Wednesday, the state’s top judicial official asked lawmakers to refrain from any changes to the bar admission process while a committee studies it. Within hours, a lawmaker vowed to file a bill that would change the bar exam. Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-Spearfish, wants University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law graduates to earn […] The post Bar exam critics move to strike testing requirement for USD law grads appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside
It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
Why did the recent snows not put a big dent in drought conditions?
As of recently, we have seen multiple 1-2" snow events across near Sioux City, but it hasn't made a huge dent in our drought deficit for most.
No injuries reported in Pierce Street vehicle crash
First responders tell KCAU 9 that both people were able to exit the car and were not injured. The vehicle had to be towed from the intersection.
kiwaradio.com
More Information Released On Woodbury County Voter Fraud
Sioux City, Iowa — The FBI says it is continuing the investigation of alleged voter fraud by the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor, and former congressional candidate, Jeremy Taylor. Kim Taylor was arrested and charged January 12th with 52 counts of alleged voter fraud in the 2020 primary and general elections. Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says he became aware of an issue when a local voter who was an Iowa State University student contacted him about his name being used on a ballot.
dakotanewsnow.com
Two dead after northwestern Iowa house fire
SPIRIT LAKE, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Spirit Lake Community Fire Department responded to a call around 10:52 p.m. on Thursday about a house fire in the Lakeville Township with two occupants still inside. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire and were able to locate and rescue...
nwestiowa.com
Vehicle in snow leads to arrest for OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 41-year-old Lester woman was arrested about 1:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, near Rock Rapids on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and child endangerment. The arrest of Brandi Carter Phillips stemmed from the investigation of a report of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Four-vehicle crash causes morning delay on I-90
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The accident occurred around 8:51 a.m. and stopped traffic in both westbound lanes. According to preliminary reports, the first vehicle was a 2008 Toyota 4Runner that lost control from road conditions while entering I-90 from the Brandon exit. The Toyota spun into a concrete wall and was rear-ended by a 2003 Ford Windstar.
3 News Now
Iowa official's wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been charged with 52 counts of voter fraud after she allegedly filled out and cast absentee ballots in her husband's unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020, federal prosecutors said.
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Area Hospitals After Saturday Morning Crash
Hull, Iowa — Two Sioux Center residents were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a Saturday morning rollover crash near Hull. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap took place at 10:14 Saturday morning on Highway 18, three miles northwest of Hull. Deputies say...
Sioux City Police ‘deeply saddened’ after shooting leaves three children motherless
The Sioux City Police Department released more details about an incident that left three children without their mother.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teen arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—An 18-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Leah Ann Vande Hoef stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Kia Optima on Harrison Avenue near 410th Street on the southeast edge of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
