ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

'Warriors are always welcome in this White House;' Biden, Harris hail NBA Champions

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden celebrated the NBA champion Golden State Warriors at the White House on Tuesday as he expressed concern for Californians who have suffered through waves of destructive weather. "We're all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California, and our heart is with all of the families of the communities that are hurting," he said. Biden plans to visit the state Thursday, and he has approved disaster assistance for the state. The Warriors have won four championships in eight years, but they didn't visit the White House while Donald Trump was president. He...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy