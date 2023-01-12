WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden celebrated the NBA champion Golden State Warriors at the White House on Tuesday as he expressed concern for Californians who have suffered through waves of destructive weather. "We're all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California, and our heart is with all of the families of the communities that are hurting," he said. Biden plans to visit the state Thursday, and he has approved disaster assistance for the state. The Warriors have won four championships in eight years, but they didn't visit the White House while Donald Trump was president. He...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO