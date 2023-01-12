Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
MSNBC legal analyst Katie S. Phang was discussing the newly unsealed testimony from the former president as part of E. Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Biden's lawyers found classified documents inside a shared general suite & who had access to the closet remains unknown
Editor's Note: The intro read as Trump's legal team, but it is, in fact, current President Joe Biden's lawyers who reportedly found the papers. This has been fixed.
'Warriors are always welcome in this White House;' Biden, Harris hail NBA Champions
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden celebrated the NBA champion Golden State Warriors at the White House on Tuesday as he expressed concern for Californians who have suffered through waves of destructive weather. "We're all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California, and our heart is with all of the families of the communities that are hurting," he said. Biden plans to visit the state Thursday, and he has approved disaster assistance for the state. The Warriors have won four championships in eight years, but they didn't visit the White House while Donald Trump was president. He...
Ye’s attorneys want to run newspaper ads to inform rapper they stopped representing him
Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has avoided being served with notice that his legal team dropped him after the rapper became engulfed in controversy, his former attorney wrote to a federal judge on Friday. Greenberg Traurig (GT) represented Ye in a copyright lawsuit initiated in June, but the firm withdrew as counsel…
FEC rules Google's Gmail spams emails on a 'politically neutral basis' after RNC complaint
The FEC ruled that Google’s email platform, Gmail, does not filter emails for political purposes after the RNC filed a complaint against the Big Tech giant.
Comments / 0