Kan. man charged in double-fatal crash during chase after robbery
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas man faces multiple felony charges in connection with the deaths of two persons killed when 30-year-old Chales T. Matthews crashed into their vehicle as he attempted to flee from police, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Matthews of Kansas City, Kansas, faces two counts...
Kan. set aside millions for youth crisis centers, but no one's using it
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas has set aside $6 million for juvenile crisis centers — places that would spare kids from getting locked up by helping them through mental health crises — but has yet to spend a dime. The money’s intended for counties and cities that would...
Great Bend's TCI Answering Service expands to Northeast Kansas
TCI Answering Service, based in Great Bend, has expanded to the Lawrence area. TCI recently joined the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce and celebrated its ribbon cutting in December. While the growing staff has been serving customers throughout the Midwest for more than 20 years, having a more on-site presence in...
Refugees in Kansas City call for help for loved ones in Afghanistan
Aziz Nadim works as a bank teller in Gardner, Kansas. He is among approximately 750 refugees who came to Kansas City after United States forces left Afghanistan in 2021. Since the Taliban took power, Nadim is worried about the future of his friends and family — his fellow members of the Hazara ethic minority who have long been targets of violence.
Adams scores late, No. 2 Kansas edges No. 14 Iowa St 62-60
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Caleb Grill's 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer.
Houston, KU stay atop Top 25 while K-State drops to No. 13
Houston and Kansas remain firmly atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll after a record weekend of Top 25 losses. Florida Atlantic took advantage of the chaos to crack the rankings for the first time in school history. Eleven ranked teams went down Saturday, tying a record that has stood for nearly 12 years, while UConn and Marquette lost Sunday to help give the AP poll one of its biggest shakeups in recent history. Clemson, Baylor and Rutgers joined FAU in entering the poll. That came at the expense of San Diego State, Duke, Wisconsin and Missouri.
No. 17 TCU snaps No. 11 Kansas State's 9-game winning streak
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Eddie Lampkin Jr. slammed both of his hands on the court after a layup during TCU's early go-ahead run, doing his best to work the home fans into more of a frenzy. All of his inside baskets helped, too. Lampkin scored a season-high 17...
Chiefs' rookie regulars ready for playoff debuts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been in this situation before, ready to embark on a postseason run that the past four years has landed the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game and twice ended in the Super Bowl. So it's easy...
