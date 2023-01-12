The Mount Morris Township Police Department has arrested a man accused of scamming several people. The department has received numerous complains Robert Gill was posing as a contractor and would do odd jobs, but never complete the work after being paid. Gill allegedly targeted elderly people in his scams. Police say there may be many more victims besides the ones who have file complaints. They ask anyone who may be a victm to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.

