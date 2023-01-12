Read full article on original website
Allegedly fraudulent contractor facing new charges in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of defrauding several Mid-Michigan residents over the past two years is facing more criminal charges in Genesee County. Jacob McCandlish, 25, is charged with larceny by conversion of over $20,000 and issuing a check with nonsufficient funds over $500. The charges stem from a case under investigation in Vienna Township.
All three Family Dollar shooting suspects sentenced to life
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - All three suspects convicted of the May 2020 shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in Flint were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday. The husband and father, 47-year-old Larry Teague, was not in the courtroom to receive his sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole. Teague was removed from court after the judge ruled that Teague was being disruptive.
Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials
At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
Troopers Catch “Super Speeders” In Saginaw, Genesee Counties
While there was no arrest, a driver in Saginaw County is looking at a hefty fine after state police troopers caught him speeding at more than 100 miles an hour. On Monday morning, the driver passed troopers on I-75 in the north bound lanes near Birch Run. Police clocked the driver doing 113 miles per hour in the 70 mile an hour speed limit zone. The driver was ticketed.
Threat prompts police presence Tuesday at Burton school
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Students At Bentley High School can expect to see an officer when they arrive for class tomorrow, the result of a social media threat that has since been taken down. Superintendent Kristy Spann notified the community in a letter to parents tonight, saying the threat originated...
Father drove drunk with 1-year-old in front seat, police say
GRAND BLANC. TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A father was arrested after allegedly driving drunk with his 1-year-old son in the front seat. It happened in Grand Blanc Township over the weekend. The man had a blood alcohol content above .17 percent, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department. The...
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
Lansing police catch catalytic converter thief on Cedar Street
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in jail after being caught stealing multiple catalytic converters. The Lansing Police Department said a man called the police when he heard the sound of an electric saw coming from a business parking lot on Cedar Street. After getting a description of the suspect’s car leaving the parking lot, officials pulled over a car matching the description and found multiple catalytic converters, tools for burglaries, and a cell phone that used a police scanner app.
Scammer Arrested in Genesee County
The Mount Morris Township Police Department has arrested a man accused of scamming several people. The department has received numerous complains Robert Gill was posing as a contractor and would do odd jobs, but never complete the work after being paid. Gill allegedly targeted elderly people in his scams. Police say there may be many more victims besides the ones who have file complaints. They ask anyone who may be a victm to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.
Inkster police arrest man wanted for several murders found hiding under lawn chair
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - When Inkster police took a man wanted for multiple murders into custody last week, it was part of program to get dangerous criminals off the street - and FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack was along for the ride. Kawan Taylor, 34, was wanted for several murders....
Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's getting harder and harder for police agencies across the country to hire officers. Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees for breaking their employment contracts. Currently, the county pays about $25,000 to train each recruit in exchange for a five-year commitment to...
This Has Got to Be the Worst Roundabout in Genesee County
The award for the worst roundabout in Genesee County goes to... Roundabouts are being constructed all over the place nowadays. For the most part, they are pretty useful and keep the flow of traffic moving. However, there are some out there that seem like more trouble than what they are worth.
Jury convicts Saginaw man of running down homeowner with truck, killing him
SAGINAW, MI — In the middle of an autumn night, a Saginaw man stepped out of his home to confront a noisy visitor who was parked in his driveway and blaring his horn. Moments later, the visitor plowed his truck forward and struck the 57-year-old homeowner Douglas E. Lanagan Sr., causing injuries that would claim his life days later.
Police arrest third suspect in 2021 killing of talented Saginaw man ‘aiming to be a superstar’
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after gunfire claimed the life of a young man in Kochville Township, a third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder. Authorities on May 27, 2022, issued a warrant for Koryion D. Welch Jr. in connection with the prior year’s homicide of 21-year-old Darius T. Jackson. Welch, who just turned 18 on Jan. 5, remained at large until a police fugitive team located and arrested him in Saginaw on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Woman, sons freeze to death after mother flees with children during mental health crisis
A mother and her two sons died in a field in Pontiac after the woman fled with her three children because she was suffering a mental health crisis and thought people were out to get them. In the days before they died, people called the sheriff's office about an underdressed family, but deputies could never find them until it was too late.
