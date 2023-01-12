ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia, Tennessee to Participate in school meals demonstration project

ATLANTA – The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service Southeast Region announced Tuesday that Georgia and Tennessee are two of 14 states that have been selected to participate in the expansion of a demonstration project to evaluate the impact of using Medicaid eligibility data to directly certify students from low-income households to receive free and reduced-price school meals.
TENNESSEE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Idaho senators prepare to introduce new 'school choice' legislation

The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools—depending on who is asked—is one of this session’s most hot-button issues. Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and if public money can or...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia DOT completes first infrastructure grant project

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation completed its first Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) Grant project this month, which included upgrades along 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia (HOG) Railroad from Vidalia to Preston. The Federal Railroad Administration awarded $2 million in competitive CRISI Grant...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

President approves Georgia disaster declaration

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced Tuesday that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Georgia to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12. The president's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Q&A: Dana Hunter, Governor’s Office of Human Trafficking Prevention

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Louisiana is marking the occasion with a renewed emphasis on helping survivors, providing trauma-informed training to police, and raising public awareness around the issue. In 2021, the Louisiana Legislature agreed to fund Gov. John Bel Edwards’ new Office of Human Trafficking Prevention. Dana...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois making effort to reduce shoreline erosion

Illinois is undertaking two projects at Illinois Beach State Park it says will protect the Lake Michigan shoreline and be examples for projects intended to reduce wave-caused erosion and lessen the effects of climate change. The park, in Zion in Lake County, contains prairie and wetland habitats and the last...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

In reversal, BESE votes to take new look at early learning standards

BATON ROUGE, La. - In an about face, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday morning voted to take another look at new learning standards for the state's youngest students amid controversy on whether the benchmarks would allow politicized instruction. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education had twice approved the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Legislators: Taxes, education to dominate 2023 session

Local legislators anticipate the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature will be dominated by talks on education and taxes. With 39 freshman legislators from around the state joining either the Senate or House — including Rep. Tom Determann (R-Clinton) of District 69 — the expectation among elected officials is that new ideas will be refreshing.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Local lawmakers ready to ‘play defense’

ONTARIO — Thousands of bills are in the waiting for the 82nd assembly of the Oregon Legislature, but they won’t all get passed, with policy committees in each chamber expected to push through about 50 a piece, according to a local lawmaker. Tuesday marks the beginning of the...
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lawmakers eye taxpayer 'receipt' to show Hoosiers how their money is being spent

Hoosiers who wonder how their state tax dollars are being spent soon may get access to a personalized report showing exactly where the money went. The Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy began evaluating legislation Tuesday directing the Indiana Department of Revenue to prepare and distribute a one-page annual spending report to every Hoosier who pays income tax to the state.
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hazleton Area band helped set stage for inauguration

Josh Shapiro took the oath of office as the 48th governor of Pennsylvania outside the state Capitol in Harrisburg in a ceremony on Tuesday for which the Hazleton Area High School Band set the tone by playing a medley of military music and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”. Your browser...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

School choice bill sparks debate in House committee

(The Center Square) – A bill backed by Virginia Republican lawmakers to create “Education Success Accounts” to help parents pay for education expenses – including private school tuition – sparked debate among lawmakers Tuesday before clearing its first hurdle in a House of Delegates subcommittee.
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

How Pennsylvania played a key role in making Netflix's 'The Pale Blue Eye'

If you have watched Netflix's "The Pale Blue Eye" and live in Pennsylvania, you may have had a strange feeling of deja vu. And for good reason. Set in 1830 in West Point, New York, "The Pale Blue Eye" is a murder mystery film around a military academy once attended by Edgar Allen Poe. While Christian Bale and Harry Melling's performances dominate the screen, it has been the historic settings of Pennsylvania stealing the show.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Car crashes into Spring Township IHOP

SPRING TWP., Pa. - A car crashed through the front entrance of an IHOP in Spring Township late Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were dispatched to the restaurant in the 2700 block of N. Meridian Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m. An employee stated that shortly after leaving, a woman that just...
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA

