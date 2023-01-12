GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our first winter storm has mostly passed through the Western Slope, but some snow showers continue to impact our mountains. The first storm continues to push eastward, so areas in the high country and the foothills will have snowfall overnight. Our valleys have stayed primarily dry today, but in Grand Junction, a light sprinkle occurred throughout the day. Most of the snowfall and rain did move over the Grand Valley, but drier air choked it from reaching the surface through a process known as evaporation. As a result, dry air will continue for our valleys throughout the day and overnight hours. Snowfall will continue and become scattered in our mountains and the high country. Temperatures across the Western Slope tonight will sit in the twenty-degree range.

