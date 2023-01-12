ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

1037theriver.com

Colorado’s Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned. Once a Prosperous Business. Yarrow Farms, a company owned...
COLORADO STATE
9News

Madonna announces Colorado arena concert

DENVER — Madonna is headed back to Colorado. The global popstar announced a 35-date world tour Tuesday. The "Madonna: The Celebration Tour" will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Concert promoter Live Nation said the 2023 tour will showcase Madonna’s artistic journey through...
DENVER, CO
tripsavvy.com

12 Best Small Towns in Colorado

In Colorado, some of the least-populated towns have attractions that are anything but quaint, with spectacular features like record-setting hot springs, unruly whitewater rapids, and mountain biking trails that skirt cliffsides. Then, throw in some sultry boom-and-bust mining town lore and elk that roam the streets each fall, and it’s apparent that small-town charm looks different in the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Second winter storm on the horizon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our first winter storm has mostly passed through the Western Slope, but some snow showers continue to impact our mountains. The first storm continues to push eastward, so areas in the high country and the foothills will have snowfall overnight. Our valleys have stayed primarily dry today, but in Grand Junction, a light sprinkle occurred throughout the day. Most of the snowfall and rain did move over the Grand Valley, but drier air choked it from reaching the surface through a process known as evaporation. As a result, dry air will continue for our valleys throughout the day and overnight hours. Snowfall will continue and become scattered in our mountains and the high country. Temperatures across the Western Slope tonight will sit in the twenty-degree range.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

Mountain snow with metro mix on the way

DENVER(CBS)-  We are watching another California weather maker marching toward our state. Snow has already been ramping up in the mountains and as Sunday goes on there will be rain and snow that develop over Denver and northeastern Colorado.We have Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in place for mountain areas of the state. Some areas of the San Juan Mountains may see over a foot!The Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado will see a few sprinkles of rain in the afternoon with a rain/snow mix developing after dark. Snow overnight Sunday may amount to around an inch in the metro area. The storm should be pushing out of the state by Monday morning. Leaving things dry for the MLK Marade at City Park.
DENVER, CO
southarkansassun.com

Go Get your Additional Emergency SNAP Benefits by the End of February 2023

After February, all Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount. SNAP provides food assistance to over 290,000 Colorado households and 540,000 people each month. Individual SNAP participants cannot argue this change because it was enacted by Congress (KCP Press, 2023).
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado

Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
COLORADO STATE
weather5280.com

Denver forecast: Rain and snow showers on Sunday; tracking potential for significant snow across Eastern CO this week

As we discussed in our update on Friday, we are tracking two systems that will bring rain and snow to the state over the coming days. The first of those systems is moving through the state today, and will bring heavy snow to parts of the high country and at least a chance of rain and snow showers to the plains Sunday later today and this evening.
DENVER, CO

