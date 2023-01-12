ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Sheriff's office makes arrest in Baby Dolls shooting, says man in photo is not a suspect

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office has identified the man whose photo it released Monday while asking for tips about his identity, said sheriff's spokeswoman Abigail Christian.

But the man in the photo was determined not to be a suspect in the shooting, as the sheriff's office on Thursday arrested another man in that case, she said.

Scott Allen Warner, 35, was booked at 7:30 p.m. Thursday into the Shawnee County Jail, where he was being held without bond Friday morning in connection with aggravated battery, according to jail records.

"We appreciate all the assistance from our citizens!" said Christian.

Sheriff Brian C. Hill's office asked the public Monday to help it identify a man shown in two security camera photos it made public Monday afternoon on its Facebook page .

The sheriff's office at the time was trying to determine what connection the man in the photos may have had to a shooting committed just before 2 a.m. Dec. 31 outside Baby Dolls, a bar at 5300 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

The man in the photos was ultimately determined to not be a suspect in the case, Christian said.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Sheriff's office makes arrest in Baby Dolls shooting, says man in photo is not a suspect

