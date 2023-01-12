ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Jarrett Allen's Status For Cavs-Trail Blazers Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

Jarrett Allen is on the injury report for Thursday’s game.

FINAL UPDATE: Jarrett Allen will be available.

On Thursday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, they could be without starting center Jarrett Allen, who is questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Jarrett Allen (illness) listed probable for Thursday."

The former Texas star was an All-Star in 2022 and is currently averaging 13.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest (on 61.9% shooting from the field).

So far, the Cavs have been off to a solid start to the season with a 26-16 record in 42 games.

They are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Cavs have gone 5-5, and they are 8-12 in the 20 games they have played on the road away from Ohio.

The franchise has not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2018 (when LeBron James was still on the roster), but there is an excellent chance that they will be able to end the drought in 2023.

In November, they beat the Trail Blazers 114-96 (at home in Cleveland, Ohio), and Allen had 24 points, 13 rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes.

As for the Trail Blazers, they are tied with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves for the ninth seed in the west.

They are 19-21 in 40 games but just 2-8 in their last ten (and in the middle of a four-game losing streak).

At home, the Trail Blazers have a 9-7 record in the 16 games they have hosted in Portland, Oregon.

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
