Alabama State

Central Texas weather: Warm days ahead followed by rain

We're seeing some warm temperatures for the start of your work week, with highs hitting in the low 80s by Tuesday, then a cold front brings some rain chances come Wednesday. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has the details.
AUSTIN, TX
Oregon congresswoman suffers concussion after being hit by car

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., was released from the hospital hours after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Portland, her communications director said Saturday. Bonamici’s husband, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon, was also hit while the couple were in the crosswalk, her communications director Natalie...
PORTLAND, OR
Goodwill Central Texas offers free tools, job training

Goodwill Central Texas is helping Texans get jobs in 2023 by providing services with their career and technical academy. The Excel Center, the only adult high school in the state, is also a no-cost option available to those looking to earn a high school degree. Jennifer Carter, Goodwill Central Texas' chief mission officer, joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share more.
TEXAS STATE
CAIR rejects Hamline University ‘Islamophobia’ claims, terminations without justification

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a Hamline University professor faced backlash from showing a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad during a classroom lesson, America’s largest Muslim civil liberties organization is saying it does not believe the professor acted with "islamophobic intent" – arguing that academic positions should not be condemned with bigots without justification.
SAINT PAUL, MN

