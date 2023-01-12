Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Utahns wake up to wet, snowy roads following day of deadly crashes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns on Tuesday morning faced another round of winter weather for their morning commute, leading to several crashes across the state before 6 a.m. due to standing water and snow-packed roadways. The slick road conditions come after a day of multiple deadly crashes in...
KUTV
Moose killed after being hit by car on I-84 in Morgan County
MORGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A moose has died after officials said it was hit by a car on Interstate 84 in Morgan County. Officials said they were dispatched to the scene just before the Taggart exit on Saturday. They said a father and son were traveling westbound on the...
KUTV
Tanker driver dies, SUV driver critically injured in Mountain View Corridor crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One person died Monday morning in a passenger vehicle vs. tanker crash that left a Mountain View Corridor intersection closed and the surrounding area covered in thousands of gallons of diesel fuel. The incident happened shortly before 8:15 a.m. Jan. 16, at the...
KUTV
Utah Highway Patrol presence increased as MLK Day travelers drive home in winter weather
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — From rain and snow to some sunshine, this winter's weather has been a mixed bag — and there is the potential for even more wet weather in southwestern Utah on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. "The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is...
KUTV
Snow College softball player killed after two-car crash in central Utah
FOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KUTV) — A Snow College sophomore on the softball team has died after a two-car crash in Sanpete County. School officials said 20-year-old Paige Rydalch, from Stockton, was killed in the crash as she was traveling on State Route 132 on Monday morning. “This has shocked...
KUTV
Video shows cougar lurking around on Ogden resident's driveway
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A cougar can be seen walking around in a video taken in an Ogden neighborhood. The cougar is seen entering the frame on the left side of the video on Jan. 13, around 1:45 a.m., and continues to cross the driveway of 204 Taylor Avenue.
KUTV
2 Utahns hospitalized following Idaho rollover crash
IDAHO (KUTV) — Idaho State Police are reportedly investigating a rollover crash that injured two Utahns. Authorities said that the two occupants were heading southbound down I-15 in Bannock County in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma shortly after 8 a.m. Monday when the driver, a 36-year-old man of Midvale, Utah, lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.
KUTV
Police: Man in dark clothing, possibly jaywalking, critically injured crossing State St.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man is in critical condition after an he was struck while attempting to cross the street at a State Street intersection in Salt Lake City late Sunday, authorities stated. According to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers responded to...
KUTV
Car slams into Tooele storefront killing woman at desk, injuring two others
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was killed after a minivan slammed head-on into a storefront in Tooele, authorities said. Corporal Colbey Bentley with the the Tooele Police Department told 2News that a minivan drove into a storefront at 169 North Main Street Monday morning. A woman who was...
KUTV
GALLERY: Elk travel through residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Neighborhoods around the Wasatch Front have reported seeing wildlife passing through in recent days. In one residential area of Salt Lake City, people have reported seeing elk. On Sunday, police and wildlife officials worked on a plan so they could tranquilize and relocate the elk on Monday.
KUTV
Bees leaving Salt Lake City for new home, stadium in South Jordan's Daybreak
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake Bees on Tuesday announced their hive would be moving soon. According to a statement posted to the team's website, the Larry H. Miller Company is planning a Triple-A stadium in South Jordan's Daybreak community, where Utah's Minor League team will relocate when construction is finished.
KUTV
'Tiny home' a total loss after fire in Lehi
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A "tiny house" is a total loss after Lehi fire officials said it was fully engulfed in flames. They said a call came in to report the fire on the corner of 100 North and 400 East at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said...
KUTV
Man arrested after spitting on, kicking officers in North Logan
NORTH LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after reportedly spitting in an officer's face and kicking officials in North Logan. North Park police said they were dispatched to 1600 North Main Street at 11:45 a.m. on Friday in front of Walmart on a report of a suspicious male blocking traffic and "fiddling with an object that looked like a firearm."
KUTV
14-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Summit County
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — A teen who was airlifted to the hospital in extremely critical condition has died from injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while on a parked four-wheeler in Summit County, officials said. They said 14-year-old Zander Jones died in the hospital after the collision...
KUTV
SLCPD investigating 2 hit-and-runs; one fatal, one involving 2 teen victims
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake police are investigating two hit-and-run crashed that occurred overnight Sunday, one of which marks the first Salt Lake City traffic-related fatality of 2023. The first investigation began shortly before 2 a.m. when the Salt Lake City Police Department received a report of...
KUTV
Ogden suspect stalking ex on meth reportedly assaults officer during arrest
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A man is facing several charges after police said he assaulted an Ogden City police officer who tried to detain him for staling his ex-girlfriend while most likely high on methamphetamine. An officer with the Ogden City Police Department said that they were dispatched to...
KUTV
Service projects, marches, events commemorate MLK Day in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This year’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was marked by various events, marches and speeches across the Wasatch Front. “We do this every year,” said Utah resident Derick Fajardo. “It’s a lot of fun on MLK Day.”. Fajardo and his...
KUTV
Mary Crandall Hales, wife of Elder Robert D. Hales, dies at 90
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Mary Crandall Hales, the wife of Elder Robert D. Hales, has died at age 90, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Sunday. They said she died in her home in North Salt Lake. “Mom was so strong,” said Mary's oldest...
KUTV
Pili's late free throws push No. 10 Utah past No. 14 Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 27 points, including the winning free throws with 0.3 seconds left, to lead No. 10 Utah to an 80-79 victory over No. 14 Arizona on Sunday. Pili went 11 of 16 from the field, while Gianna Kneepkens finished with 20 points...
KUTV
Traore's 19 lead BYU over Pepperdine 91-81
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore scored 19 points as BYU beat Pepperdine 91-81 on Saturday night. Traore had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars (14-7, 4-2 West Coast Conference). Dallin Hall scored 13 points and added seven assists. Spencer Johnson was 4-of-8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points.
Comments / 0