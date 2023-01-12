ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

KUTV

Utahns wake up to wet, snowy roads following day of deadly crashes

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns on Tuesday morning faced another round of winter weather for their morning commute, leading to several crashes across the state before 6 a.m. due to standing water and snow-packed roadways. The slick road conditions come after a day of multiple deadly crashes in...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Video shows cougar lurking around on Ogden resident's driveway

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A cougar can be seen walking around in a video taken in an Ogden neighborhood. The cougar is seen entering the frame on the left side of the video on Jan. 13, around 1:45 a.m., and continues to cross the driveway of 204 Taylor Avenue.
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

2 Utahns hospitalized following Idaho rollover crash

IDAHO (KUTV) — Idaho State Police are reportedly investigating a rollover crash that injured two Utahns. Authorities said that the two occupants were heading southbound down I-15 in Bannock County in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma shortly after 8 a.m. Monday when the driver, a 36-year-old man of Midvale, Utah, lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.
MIDVALE, UT
KUTV

'Tiny home' a total loss after fire in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A "tiny house" is a total loss after Lehi fire officials said it was fully engulfed in flames. They said a call came in to report the fire on the corner of 100 North and 400 East at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said...
LEHI, UT
KUTV

Man arrested after spitting on, kicking officers in North Logan

NORTH LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after reportedly spitting in an officer's face and kicking officials in North Logan. North Park police said they were dispatched to 1600 North Main Street at 11:45 a.m. on Friday in front of Walmart on a report of a suspicious male blocking traffic and "fiddling with an object that looked like a firearm."
LOGAN, UT
KUTV

14-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Summit County

ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — A teen who was airlifted to the hospital in extremely critical condition has died from injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while on a parked four-wheeler in Summit County, officials said. They said 14-year-old Zander Jones died in the hospital after the collision...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Service projects, marches, events commemorate MLK Day in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This year’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was marked by various events, marches and speeches across the Wasatch Front. “We do this every year,” said Utah resident Derick Fajardo. “It’s a lot of fun on MLK Day.”. Fajardo and his...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Traore's 19 lead BYU over Pepperdine 91-81

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore scored 19 points as BYU beat Pepperdine 91-81 on Saturday night. Traore had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars (14-7, 4-2 West Coast Conference). Dallin Hall scored 13 points and added seven assists. Spencer Johnson was 4-of-8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points.
PROVO, UT

