Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?Tyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Just in time for Black History month in February 2023, CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating a shooting at Jucys Taco that left two people injured Sunday night. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the shooter is at large. The restaurant is located on Victory Drive. According to the Facebook page, the suspect is...
Officials: Two people shot at Jucys Taco in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that Marshall Police Department responded to a shooting at Jucys Taco on Sunday. Officials said that two people were injured in the shooting and that a possible suspect is still at large. According to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the two victims were transported to a hospital […]
Firefighters respond to possible bus explosion in Smith County; neighbor says woman lived inside, was injured
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters responded to a suspected bus explosion Saturday night north of Tyler. According to a neighbor, a woman lived inside the bus and she was injured. The possible explosion happened in the 4220 block of Canyon Circle in Smith County. A person who lives near the...
KSST Radio
Wanted Man Located At Local Motel
A wanted man was located at a local motel Friday evening, marking the second time in 2 weeks the 34-year-old has been booked into the county jail, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Dustin Green and Steve Lail contacted employees at an East Industrial Drive motel. A woman was reported to be in a room she’d rented with the wanted man just before 8 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023. Motel staff also reported the man was wearing glasses.
KLTV
Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion Saturday night on Canyon Circle. The report was for a home north of the City of Tyler, just off Lavender Road. What appeared to be a school bus had been burned, and several fire and EMS units were...
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
Man arrested in East Texas after allegedly attempting to make 14-year-old his wife
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County on Thursday after officials said they received a tip a man was coming to Athens to “pick up a 14-year-old to make her his wife.” Officials with the sheriff’s office said investigators set up surveillance at the location where he told the girl […]
Enticing a Child and Unlawful Possession in Henderson County, 3 Arrested
The Henderson County Sheriff's Department has arrested three people for crimes ranging from enticing a child, unlawful possession of a firearm, and illegal drug possession. On Thursday, January 12, "Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information in reference to a male subject coming to Athens, Texas to pick up a 14-year-old juvenile to make her his wife," according to a Facebook post on the Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
OFFICIALS: Man arrested for coming to East Texas to 'make 14-year-old girl his wife'
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for reportedly coming to the Athens area to make a 14-year-old girl his wife. According to the HCSO, on Thursday, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information regarding the man, identified as Joseph Melton, 22, of Cedar Hill, instructing the teenager to go into a local store where he would pick her up.
KLTV
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers found photos and emergency contact information at a residence that led to identifying the abandoned toddler, an affidavit states. Paul Ryan Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering a child after a toddler girl was found Tuesday night in a car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road.
What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX
What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
Wood County Sheriff’s Office finds over a pound of meth during traffic stop
YANTIS, Texas (KETK) – Wood County Sheriff’s Office announced that they seized 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop near Yantis on Saturday. Officials said that later on Saturday, they executed a search off of County Road #1858 and seized another 3.5 ounces of methamphetamine during the search. According to Wood County Sheriff’s Office […]
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into […]
Tyler State Park issues boil water notice
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A loss in water pressure means that Tyler State Park camping and day use areas are under a boil water notice on Jan. 14. Blackjack camping loop and bathroom are exempt from the boil water notice, according to officials. Public water system officials will post when the notice is no longer […]
Man pleads guilty in Kilgore woman's death
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Henderson man has pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 stabbing death of a Kilgore woman, according to Gregg County court records. Calvin Marcellus Anderson, 33, was indicted on murder charges Nov. 30, 2021, along with Kendall Damaal Johnson, 34, of Tyler in the death of La’Shekia “Shekia” Shardae Kenney in Kilgore.
LIST: Unsolved crimes in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a recent vigil for Kelly Wilson, who went missing in Upshur County in 1992. Gregg County is home to numerous unsolved crimes and cold cases. According to the Gregg County Crime Stoppers, they are seeking information on the...
Funeral services held for beloved Longview police officer
LONGVIEW, Texas — It’s been a tough week for the Longview Police Department who lost a beloved officer to cancer. Officer Larry Solomon passed away last weekend after a courageous battle with the disease. He leaves behind a wife and two sons. Many gathered Friday morning to celebrate...
KLTV
‘Additional items’ located in area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities returned to a rural part of northwest Panola County on Thursday to search the area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found last year. “Additional items have been located today and collected as evidence and will be submitted to the crime lab for further...
KLTV
Carthage ISD placed under soft lockdown due to manhunt
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage ISD confirmed soft lockdowns were in place Thursday at all campuses due to an ongoing manhunt. Police were searching for a suspect that bailed out of a vehicle being chased. The vehicle was eventually stopped on US Highway 59 South, where the driver was taken into custody.
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 11 – Jan. 12
Deputies charged Brooke Ashley Wilson, 29, of Frisco, with theft of property between $100 and $750. Wilson was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $50,000 bond. Deputies charged Jeffery Wayne Coleman, 29, of Tyler, with two counts theft of property between $100 and $750. Coleman was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $20,000.
