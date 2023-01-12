ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comal County, TX

Community Impact Austin

Spring break 2024 dates, legal fees, representation under consideration by Round Rock ISD trustees

Round Rock ISD trustees will consider some changes to the 2023-24 academic calendar for spring break as well as discussing and possibly taking action regarding legal representation and fees. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Shifting dates for spring break and exploring options for legal fees and representation are on the agenda for...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander ISD to rezone, decide timeline for next bond

Leander ISD is navigating unbalanced growth and a need for new facilities. (Community Impact staff) District officials, the board of trustees and the Leander ISD Citizens’ Facility Advisory Committee have “some tough decisions” to make in the coming weeks, Superintendent Bruce Gearing said, as the district navigates unbalanced growth and a need for new facilities.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County commissioners receive presentation on 'legacy' Word Place development in Kyle

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court received a presentation Jan. 17 regarding the mixed-use Word Place development in Kyle. The agenda item, dubbed “Project Midnight Blue,” is set to be a “legacy” project, according to Gap Strategies co-founding partner Jeff Barton.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County commissioners to discuss ARPA funds, racial profiling report Jan. 17

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to receive five presentations from Ardurra regarding area nonprofits that may receive American Rescue Plan Act funds, of which the county received $44.7 million. The funding, known as Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery, is meant to help government entities recover from and aid in the response of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels Utilities launches new online Traffic Impacts Map

The Traffic Impacts Map provides details on potential road closures caused by capital improvement projects being conducted by New Braunfels Utilities. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) New Braunfels Utilities launched a Traffic Impacts Map geographic information system Jan. 13 that highlights road construction events due to utility work, including lane, intersection and road closures that may impact travel routes.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dripping Springs ISD introduces community series Taxpayer Tuesdays

Dripping Springs ISD will host the first of Taxpayer Tuesdays on Jan. 17 at Dripping Springs Middle School. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD announced Jan. 9 a community information series, Taxpayer Tuesdays. Taxpayer Tuesdays invites members of the community to join Superintendent Holly Morris-Kuentz and Deputy Superintendent Elaine Cogburn...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock neighborhood Lake Forest offers multiple amenities, proximity to retail centers

Lake Forest is a master-planned community located in southeast Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Lake Forest is a master-planned community situated between Gattis School Road and the Brushy Creek Regional Trail. It is located near shopping, dining and entertainment options in areas including Round Rock’s La Frontera and Pflugerville’s Stonehill retail centers.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Professional lighting business now open in New Braunfels

Owner Derek Thomas has 10 years of experience in professional lighting installation and provides a one-on-one experience when working with customers. (Courtesy Live Oak Lighting) A new landscape lighting company opened in New Braunfels in October. Live Oak Lighting designs and installs landscape lighting to enhance residential and commercial properties....
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
wbap.com

Governor Abbott Sworn in, Assures Historic Property Tax Relief

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick were each sworn in to office on Tuesday outside the state Capitol building in Austin during an inauguration ceremony. “I want to thank Lieutenant Governor Patrick and Speaker Phelan for their leadership,” said Governor Abbott. “Thanks...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Circle Arts Theatre enters its 55th season entertaining, educating the New Braunfels community

The Inner Circle performs at Circle Arts Theatre. From left are Aaron Dyball, Cecilia Brogren, Lucas Wise, Aynsley Helton, Heston Montagne, Drew Heitmeyer, Owen Stolinski, Lily Franco, Sydney Mace, Elliot Buchanan, Maggie Singleton and Kyndal Leasman (Photos by Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Since 1968, Circle Arts Theatre has served as a...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

