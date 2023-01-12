Read full article on original website
Spring break 2024 dates, legal fees, representation under consideration by Round Rock ISD trustees
Round Rock ISD trustees will consider some changes to the 2023-24 academic calendar for spring break as well as discussing and possibly taking action regarding legal representation and fees. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Shifting dates for spring break and exploring options for legal fees and representation are on the agenda for...
Leander ISD to rezone, decide timeline for next bond
Leander ISD is navigating unbalanced growth and a need for new facilities. (Community Impact staff) District officials, the board of trustees and the Leander ISD Citizens’ Facility Advisory Committee have “some tough decisions” to make in the coming weeks, Superintendent Bruce Gearing said, as the district navigates unbalanced growth and a need for new facilities.
Hays County commissioners receive presentation on 'legacy' Word Place development in Kyle
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court received a presentation Jan. 17 regarding the mixed-use Word Place development in Kyle. The agenda item, dubbed “Project Midnight Blue,” is set to be a “legacy” project, according to Gap Strategies co-founding partner Jeff Barton.
Hays County commissioners to discuss ARPA funds, racial profiling report Jan. 17
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to receive five presentations from Ardurra regarding area nonprofits that may receive American Rescue Plan Act funds, of which the county received $44.7 million. The funding, known as Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery, is meant to help government entities recover from and aid in the response of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Round Rock ISD looking to expand open enrollment, plus more updates
Round Rock ISD is examining an expansion of the district's open enrollment program to more campuses. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Maritza Gallaga, associate director of communications and community relations, said Round Rock ISD is examining an expansion of the district’s open enrollment program to more campuses based on occupancy and enrollment levels.
Leander ISD board eyes bond savings for new stoplight near Henry Middle School
The Leander ISD board of trustees will hear recommendations on potential bond projects Jan. 26. (Community Impact staff) The Leander ISD board of trustees heard a recommendation from the Bond Oversight Committee to fund a new traffic signal and received an update from the Citizens’ Facility Advisory Committee Jan. 12.
Design work on Leander's first full-service hospital to kick off in 2023
The hospital is estimated to be completed by mid- to late 2025. (Courtesy St. David's HealthCare) St. David’s HealthCare is planning to start the design and permitting process of its new hospital in Leander in 2023 with construction to follow. Though the organization has not selected an official name,...
Q&A: Austin Mayor Kirk Watson lays out vision for new term
Mayor Kirk Watson was sworn in Jan. 6, more than two decades after he stepped down from the mayor's seat to pursue political positions at the state level. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Kirk Watson is once again Austin's mayor after previously holding the seat from 1997-2001, following his inauguration alongside five...
San Marcos green-lights paid parking pilot program
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The San Marcos City Council approved implementing a paid parking pilot program Jan. 17 for visitors at City Park. San Marcos residents will be able to park for free. The Parks and Recreation board has...
New Braunfels Utilities launches new online Traffic Impacts Map
The Traffic Impacts Map provides details on potential road closures caused by capital improvement projects being conducted by New Braunfels Utilities. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) New Braunfels Utilities launched a Traffic Impacts Map geographic information system Jan. 13 that highlights road construction events due to utility work, including lane, intersection and road closures that may impact travel routes.
City leaders lay out priorities in anticipation of the largest proposed bond in Round Rock history
New amenities in Old Settlers Park is the largest project proposed for inclusion in the 2023 bond. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The largest bond proposal in Round Rock history is expected to come before city officials by February to meet a deadline for a May election. Under consideration are up to...
Dripping Springs ISD introduces community series Taxpayer Tuesdays
Dripping Springs ISD will host the first of Taxpayer Tuesdays on Jan. 17 at Dripping Springs Middle School. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD announced Jan. 9 a community information series, Taxpayer Tuesdays. Taxpayer Tuesdays invites members of the community to join Superintendent Holly Morris-Kuentz and Deputy Superintendent Elaine Cogburn...
Round Rock neighborhood Lake Forest offers multiple amenities, proximity to retail centers
Lake Forest is a master-planned community located in southeast Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Lake Forest is a master-planned community situated between Gattis School Road and the Brushy Creek Regional Trail. It is located near shopping, dining and entertainment options in areas including Round Rock’s La Frontera and Pflugerville’s Stonehill retail centers.
Professional lighting business now open in New Braunfels
Owner Derek Thomas has 10 years of experience in professional lighting installation and provides a one-on-one experience when working with customers. (Courtesy Live Oak Lighting) A new landscape lighting company opened in New Braunfels in October. Live Oak Lighting designs and installs landscape lighting to enhance residential and commercial properties....
New Braunfels City University now accepting applications
Participants of New Braunfels City University will receive presentations, demonstrations and tours from various city departments. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Applications have opened for the 2023 class of New Braunfels City University, a free program that gives citizens a firsthand look at the inner workings of the city government. City University...
Austin EMS No. 10/Fire Station No. 25 on Duval Rd. undergoing expansion
Once renovations are complete at EMS No. 10/Fire Station No. 25, the station will have an expanded bay with renovated crew quarters compliant with the American with Disabilities Act. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) EMS No. 10/Fire Station No. 25 is undergoing renovations at 5228 Duval Road, Austin. The emergency medical services...
Texas State Teachers Association believes money from $32.7B surplus should go toward education, schools
BEAUMONT, Texas — The 88th legislative session began in Austin Tuesday and already made history. The Texas Comptroller's Office projects a record $32.7 billion surplus budget in 2023. State lawmakers have more money to spend than ever before, according to the Texas Tribune. The increased budget comes from inflation...
Austin ISD to add Eid al-Fitr holiday to 2023-24 school year, plus other proposed changes
If approved, the additional holiday will be in recognition of Eid al-Fitr, a worldwide holiday celebrated by Muslims marking the end of a monthlong dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. (Community Impact file photo) Austin ISD is set to add an extra holiday to the calendar for the 2023-24 school year if...
wbap.com
Governor Abbott Sworn in, Assures Historic Property Tax Relief
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick were each sworn in to office on Tuesday outside the state Capitol building in Austin during an inauguration ceremony. “I want to thank Lieutenant Governor Patrick and Speaker Phelan for their leadership,” said Governor Abbott. “Thanks...
Circle Arts Theatre enters its 55th season entertaining, educating the New Braunfels community
The Inner Circle performs at Circle Arts Theatre. From left are Aaron Dyball, Cecilia Brogren, Lucas Wise, Aynsley Helton, Heston Montagne, Drew Heitmeyer, Owen Stolinski, Lily Franco, Sydney Mace, Elliot Buchanan, Maggie Singleton and Kyndal Leasman (Photos by Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Since 1968, Circle Arts Theatre has served as a...
