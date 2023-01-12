Read full article on original website
Anderson Co. man arrested for beating friend to death, deputies say
STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect has been arrested after a man was beaten to death earlier this month. At the beginning of January, deputies said they found Andrew Helms with blunt-force trauma at a location in Starr. According to detectives, he was struck on his face, chest and abdomen.
