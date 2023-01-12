ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Anderson Co. man arrested for beating friend to death, deputies say

STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect has been arrested after a man was beaten to death earlier this month. At the beginning of January, deputies said they found Andrew Helms with blunt-force trauma at a location in Starr. According to detectives, he was struck on his face, chest and abdomen.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Crews respond to camper fire in Marion on Monday afternoon

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Fire Department said crews responded to a fire near Faith Baptist Church Road Monday afternoon. Officials said the fire damaged a camper and vehicle before crews were able to extinguish the flames. According to officials, nobody was home during the fire, and no...
MARION, NC
Deputies looking for 16-year-old runaway in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who ran away from home on Monday. Deputies said 16-year-old Jared Edwin McClatchy was last seen leaving his home wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black book bag. McClatchy is described as...
EASLEY, SC
Man wanted for rape in Ohio found in NC, deputies say

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies said an out-of-state fugitive was arrested in Nebo, North Carolina. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received an anonymous tip on Jan. 9 that led them to a home in Nebo where 24-year-old Collin Douglas Rivera was located. Deputies said...
NEBO, NC
Police arrest murder suspect after shooting in Chesnee

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Chesnee Police Department arrested a man after a deadly shooting on Sunday. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in regards to a death from a shooting incident. Officials say the shooting took place on Richland Street in Chesnee.
CHESNEE, SC
Officers releases new details on car fire that killed Upstate woman

WOODRUFF CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Woodruff City Police confirmed that a woman died Sunday in a car that caught fire near Cavins Road. Officers said they responded to the scene near Cavins Road and East Hayne Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday to help the Trunity Fire Department with a vehicle fire. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that 61-year-old Sheri Knox died during the fire.
WOODRUFF, SC
Woodruff Fatal Car Fire

Ozempic and Wegovy are made from the same ingredient. Ozempic was designed for diabetes and Wegovy for weight loss. Bon Secours Bariatric Surgeon, Dr. Jessica Gonzalez Hernandez breaks down the difference and what patients should know.
WOODRUFF, SC
Fire destroys home, vehicles & camper, officials say

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire along Faith Baptist Church Road in Marion. Officials tell News 13 no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire appears to have spread to multiple vehicles, including...
MARION, NC
Gov. McMaster to commemorate Battle of Cowpens

Governor McMaster is getting ready for a big speech in the Upstate.
GREENVILLE, SC
Anderson community comes together to stand against gun violence

Grab the sneakers and get ready to race. Girls on the Run Upstate is currently registering for their spring session. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Governor McMaster is getting ready for a big speech in the Upstate. Miracle Hill women's housing groundbreaking.
ANDERSON, SC

