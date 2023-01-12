ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oc-breeze.com

2nd Annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week starts Sunday, January 22

Long Beach residents and visitors alike are in for a treat as over two dozen of Black-owned local restaurants and food businesses will offer special menu items and special pricing when the 2nd annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week returns January 22-29, 2023. Organized by local non-profit Long Beach Food...
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Los Alamitos calls all artists to Weekend of Art

Make sure to save the date for Weekend of Art, a two-day visual and performing arts exhibition for all ages! Weekend of Art will be taking place on Friday, March 17 from ﻿5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 18 from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Los Alamitos Community Center (10911 Oak St., Los Alamitos)!
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Learn more about Cypress’s exotic Snowy Owl visitor with owl researcher Denver Holt

Are you interested in learning about the snowy owl that has recently been residing in Cypress?. The Department of Fish and Wildlife, in partnership with the Sea and Sage Audubon Society, is hosting a community presentation at the Cypress Community Center on January 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. that will feature the founder and lead researcher of the Owl Research Institute, Denver Holt.
CYPRESS, CA
pasadenanow.com

A Home of Their Own in Pasadena

Two Pasadena families are the latest recipients of the San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Expanding the American Dream’ campaign, now moving into its third year. Johnny and Nely currently live in a one-bedroom apartment with their three boys. Nely works at Children’s Hospital and is studying nursing. Johnny is also in school, working towards a degree in social work.
PASADENA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Come help clean up the beach this Saturday in Seal Beach

You’re invited to the Beach Cleanup in Seal Beach. When : SATURDAY, January 21, 2023; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where : 1st Street Parking Lot (15 First Street) Pre-registration please! (Click here to pre-register.) We will provide: garden gloves, pickers, bags, and free parking (please ask!) Early notification...
SEAL BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Seal Beach shooting leaves 1 injured

SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to an area hospital after shots were fired in an upscale Seal Beach neighborhood, officials said. The shooting was reported at the corner of Old Ranch Road and Aster Street, located off Lampson Avenue. Officers with the...
SEAL BEACH, CA
Travel Bugs World

This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles

This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Woman Airlifted from Laguna Hills Creek

Orange County firefighters rescued a woman who was hanging onto a tree on Saturday in a Laguna Hills creek with rapidly moving water. Swift water rescue teams were mobilized at 3:28 p.m. to the 24400 block of Christina Court, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen told City News Service.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Seal Beach Police Department seeking critical missing person

The Seal Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person. On Monday, January 16, 2023, at about 1:52 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a critical missing person. The caller reported her father, 87-year-old Roy Westley Benstad, missing from the 13000 block of Del Monte Drive, located within the Leisure World Community.
SEAL BEACH, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Two dead in supermarket parking lot

PALMDALE — The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a supermarket, on Sunday, authorities said. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m., in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, in the Vallarta Supermarket lot, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said, when firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious person.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID person found in Long Beach harbor

LONG BEACH – A body was discovered Saturday floating in Rainbow Harbor in Long Beach. The body was identified as that of 44-year-old Jose de Jesus Macias Valero of Pacoima, according to the coroner’s office. Valero’s body was found about 10:15 a.m. in the 400 block of East...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy