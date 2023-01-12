Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
The Media Is Lying About No One Predicting The California Floods; One Service DidSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
oc-breeze.com
2nd Annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week starts Sunday, January 22
Long Beach residents and visitors alike are in for a treat as over two dozen of Black-owned local restaurants and food businesses will offer special menu items and special pricing when the 2nd annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week returns January 22-29, 2023. Organized by local non-profit Long Beach Food...
oc-breeze.com
Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce recognizes MemorialCare Medical Group Best Large Business
MemorialCare Medical Group received the “Best of Huntington Beach” Award for Best Large Business Category from the Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce. For more than 20 years, local community members vote for their favorite business, organization, event or person in various categories that serve the Huntington Beach Community.
oc-breeze.com
Los Alamitos calls all artists to Weekend of Art
Make sure to save the date for Weekend of Art, a two-day visual and performing arts exhibition for all ages! Weekend of Art will be taking place on Friday, March 17 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 18 from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Los Alamitos Community Center (10911 Oak St., Los Alamitos)!
oc-breeze.com
Conservative Patriots of Orange County Meeting to take place Thursday, January 19, 2023
The January 19th meeting marks the 1st Annual Kickoff meeting of 2023 year. Conservative Patriots of Orange County held its 1st Kickoff meeting of the newly formed organization January 2022. We are proud to announce our membership has grown to over 270 like minded conservative people. Thank you for joining CPOC!
oc-breeze.com
Learn more about Cypress’s exotic Snowy Owl visitor with owl researcher Denver Holt
Are you interested in learning about the snowy owl that has recently been residing in Cypress?. The Department of Fish and Wildlife, in partnership with the Sea and Sage Audubon Society, is hosting a community presentation at the Cypress Community Center on January 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. that will feature the founder and lead researcher of the Owl Research Institute, Denver Holt.
pasadenanow.com
A Home of Their Own in Pasadena
Two Pasadena families are the latest recipients of the San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Expanding the American Dream’ campaign, now moving into its third year. Johnny and Nely currently live in a one-bedroom apartment with their three boys. Nely works at Children’s Hospital and is studying nursing. Johnny is also in school, working towards a degree in social work.
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 17, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s are expected for the next week.
MLK parade goes despite rain; festival canceled
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the parade had been scheduled to go on despite forecasters calling for rain most of Saturday. The post MLK parade goes despite rain; festival canceled appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
Come help clean up the beach this Saturday in Seal Beach
You’re invited to the Beach Cleanup in Seal Beach. When : SATURDAY, January 21, 2023; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where : 1st Street Parking Lot (15 First Street) Pre-registration please! (Click here to pre-register.) We will provide: garden gloves, pickers, bags, and free parking (please ask!) Early notification...
ZIPping around Long Beach: The 90810 is affordable and (or but) freeway close
The median home price in 90810 in November was $647,400, nearly $100,000 less than the city’s median of $730,000. The post ZIPping around Long Beach: The 90810 is affordable and (or but) freeway close appeared first on Long Beach Post.
The Long-Awaited Pasadena Erewhon is Finally on Its Way
After two years of work and waiting, it appears Erewhon will soon debut on Pasadena’s historic Lake Avenue
foxla.com
Seal Beach shooting leaves 1 injured
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to an area hospital after shots were fired in an upscale Seal Beach neighborhood, officials said. The shooting was reported at the corner of Old Ranch Road and Aster Street, located off Lampson Avenue. Officers with the...
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles
This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
foxla.com
Family displaced after car plows into Huntington Beach home, narrowly missing mom and baby
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A Huntington Beach family has been displaced out of their home after a car plowed through the wall of the house over the weekend, nearly hitting a mother and her infant child. Julianne McCarron was changing her 11-month-old child on Friday, Jan. 13, when a car...
NBC Los Angeles
Woman Airlifted from Laguna Hills Creek
Orange County firefighters rescued a woman who was hanging onto a tree on Saturday in a Laguna Hills creek with rapidly moving water. Swift water rescue teams were mobilized at 3:28 p.m. to the 24400 block of Christina Court, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen told City News Service.
Officials to begin hearing process for housing project replacing City Place
The "Mosaic" housing project could bring 900 new apartments to Downtown with 56 units being reserved for very-low income households. The post Officials to begin hearing process for housing project replacing City Place appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
Seal Beach Police Department seeking critical missing person
The Seal Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person. On Monday, January 16, 2023, at about 1:52 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a critical missing person. The caller reported her father, 87-year-old Roy Westley Benstad, missing from the 13000 block of Del Monte Drive, located within the Leisure World Community.
Antelope Valley Press
Two dead in supermarket parking lot
PALMDALE — The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a supermarket, on Sunday, authorities said. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m., in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, in the Vallarta Supermarket lot, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said, when firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious person.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID person found in Long Beach harbor
LONG BEACH – A body was discovered Saturday floating in Rainbow Harbor in Long Beach. The body was identified as that of 44-year-old Jose de Jesus Macias Valero of Pacoima, according to the coroner’s office. Valero’s body was found about 10:15 a.m. in the 400 block of East...
foxla.com
Orange County public defender killed in Mexico celebrating first wedding anniversary
LOS ANGELES - A public defender in Orange County was killed in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife, the Orange County Public Defender's Office confirmed to FOX 11. Now his family is working to bring his body back home. Elliot Blair was killed...
