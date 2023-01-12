Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 12 “Cherry” Could Be Returning For Holiday 2023
Much like last year — which ended with a fruit-inspired Air Jordan 11 — 2023 will close out on yet another “Cherry” colorway, albeit this time the Air Jordan 12‘s own. First released in 1997, the Air Jordan 12 “Cherry” debuted to quite the audience,...
sneakernews.com
Golden Metallic Accents Coat The GS Air Jordan 1 Mid “UNC To Chicago”
Michael Jordan’s journey from Chapel Hill to Chicago has been well-documented across Jordan Brand’s retro-tooled offerings. While the Air Jordan 2 Low is set to retell the famed “UNC to Chicago” expedition, the Beaverton brand’s youth-exclusive efforts have taken a strategic approach towards rekindling the connection between His Airness and the next generation. From expressing the roots of the “Bred” colorway to partaking in the Air Jordan 1’s sunset photo shoot, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is now harkening the AJ 2’s upcoming sequence with a golden twist.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Crafts Its Own Homage To The Chicago Skyline
Back in 2022, it was confirmed that both the Air Jordan 1 High and Air Jordan 2 Low would be taking us back to MJ’s rookie days, recalling the Chicago Skyline that originally backlit one of the legend’s most iconic photos. Little did we know that the Air Jordan 1 Mid would also be joining in on the fun — but unlike its aforementioned counterparts, this pair turns the clock to a point much later in the day.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 37 Low Surfaces In Black And Red
The Jumpman was quick to reveal the Air Jordan 37 Low, with official images of the model’s “Siren Red” colorway having surfaced earlier this month. And thanks to reputable leakers, we’re catching an early glimpse at other pairs from the sneaker’s 2023 catalog. Here, the...
sneakernews.com
A Greyscale Nike Air Max Plus Joins The Fold
The Nike Air Max Plus serves as one of a handful of silhouettes for The Swoosh where its popularity overseas stretches farther than it does in the States. And while an overwhelming amount of saturation served as the silhouette’s main embellishment, a tonal switch has been employed across the retooled retro cushioning solution.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan 6 Rings “Cool Grey” Coming Soon: Photos
Another dope Jordan 6 Rings is on the way. One of the better hybrid sneakers to be crafted by Jumpman is the Jordan 6 Rings. Overall, hybrid sneakers sometimes get a bad wrap from people. This is because sneakerheads like what they know, and would rather not have the classics tinkered with.
sneakernews.com
Leap High With This Women’s Nike Air Max Scorpion
While Jordan Brand has explored the Lunar New Year by marking the near entirety of its extensive catalog with “Year of the Rabbit” motifs, Nike Inc. has opted for a similar homage to the springy mammal through its’ “Leap High” collection. Having touched down across an equal number of disparate propositions, the Nike Air Max Scorpion is undergoing a second treatment of the festivities for a women’s-exclusive effort.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed
This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 5 Low “Indigo Haze” Releasing Summer 2023
From CLOT to PSG to a trio of DJ Khaled-inspired propositions, the Air Jordan 5 has continued to ride the coattails of its 30th anniversary with an even mix of collaborative efforts and brand-new inline compositions. Airing on the side of the latter, Jordan Brand’s women’s-exclusive silhouettes are being expanded by curing its low-top construction in a pristine “Indigo Haze”.
sneakernews.com
“Pure Platinum” And Red Accents Coat The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
Toward the tail end of its first year in rotation, the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus fell into a consistent rhythm of indulging in more propositions than its predecessor. And while the last few months of 2022 saw the silhouette fall back into obscurity with an extremely reserved number of offerings, the retooled Air Max Plus is returning in 2023 with overwhelming authority.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Two Trey Adds A Hint Of Royal To This “Concord” Reminiscent Colorway
Much like the design of the shoe itself, the Jordan Two Trey‘s various colorways often reference past releases. This is equally true of this newly-revealed pair, as it imagines what the iconic “Concord” would look like with a touch of “Royal.”. Above its sole unit, this...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 Drops In Unique Red & Gum Colorway
The Jordan Zion 2 is getting a ton of shine. Zion Williamson’s second signature shoe is the Jordan Zion 2. Unfortunately, Williamson was never able to take to the court with his first model. This is because he was injured all of last season. However, he is healthy now, and the Zion 2 has been part of his rotation.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
sneakernews.com
Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” Expected To Release This March
The rumor mill was on fire throughout much of 2022, instilling hope in releases that would never and likely will never come to be. Word of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4, however, would prove to be true, as images of an early pair were seen on the feet of longtime SB rider Eric Koston early that year. And now, at the very beginning of the next, reports from reputable sneaker informant @zsneakerheadz confirm that a release of said collaboration is heading our way this Spring.
sneakernews.com
A Cluster Of Swoosh Logos Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus 3
Each new season brings with it the Beaverton-based brand’s latest offshoot inline collection. From drumming up a faux Moving Company to currently paying homage to the brands “Athletic Company” roots, a boastful collection of Swooshes is now overtaking The Swooshes Air-infused lineup of silhouettes. Having already coated...
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'
Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Westbrook One Take 4 Receives Vibrant “Pink/Royal” Pairing
Since the early 2010’s Nike has placed a surgical emphasis on expanding their signature athletes’ on-court offerings through a cost-effective lens. Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have all taken up the notion of creating more accessibility surrounding their respective lines, while Jordan Brand’s senior-most athlete has stood alone on the Jumpman side of things with the Jordan Westbrook One Take 4.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 37 Takes On Classic “Cardinal” Accents
The Air Jordan 37 has had a relatively slow release cycle, despite being endorsed by some of the more exciting NBA players. Ahead of the new year, the performance-basketball silhouette has emerged with “Cardinal” accents surely borrowed from the Air Jordan 7. See-through woven panels across the upper...
