The ultimate comfort food is now available however you like it at this macaroni and cheese bar in Waco, Texas that has gained a huge social media following. Roni's Mac Bar, which has been named the "Best Comfort Food In Waco", offers a fun experience you can’t find anywhere else. You can get "Build-Your-Own Macaroni and Cheese" where you watch them make it and bake it right in front of you.

WACO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO