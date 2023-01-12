Read full article on original website
Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas
Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas

I'm a pepper he's a pepper she's a pepper we're a pepper wouldn't you like to be a pepper too? Everyone can be a pepper and learn more about this iconic soft drink too at the Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas.
Macaroni and Cheese Bar in Texas is Perfect for Cheesy Cravings
The ultimate comfort food is now available however you like it at this macaroni and cheese bar in Waco, Texas that has gained a huge social media following. Roni's Mac Bar, which has been named the "Best Comfort Food In Waco", offers a fun experience you can’t find anywhere else. You can get "Build-Your-Own Macaroni and Cheese" where you watch them make it and bake it right in front of you.
Firefighters Say They’ve Contained the Massive Grass Fire in Killeen, Texas
If you’re in Killeen, Texas and you think you smell smoke, or if you're seeing it on the horizon from out of town, the bad news is you're right - there was a massive grass fire. The good news it that firefighters say they've got it contained. Killeen Firefighters...
KWTX
McGregor family weighs benefits of backyard chicken coop amid soaring egg prices
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans are shelling out on average $4.25 for a dozen eggs. But for the Roden family, running their own chicken coop in their backyard allows them to recoup the costs and forgo the grocery store prices. “Since we’re able...
KCEN
Popeyes issues response about reported unpaid staff at Temple location
TEMPLE, Texas — Shortly after we aired a story about a group of Popeyes employees in Temple who claim they haven't been paid in weeks, the corporation released a statement and said the franchisee who owns and operates the West Adams Avenue location is "experiencing some technical hurdles with the new payroll system."
KWTX
Christian counseling center in Waco will help families deal with mental health issues
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new Christian counseling center is opening its doors in Central Texas with hopes of providing help to individuals couples and families, regardless of economics. The Crestview Christian Counseling Center through Crestview Church of Christ in Waco will operate at the 25N co-working site on Austin...
KWTX
Fundraising underway to build statue in honor of Waco country music legend Billy Joe Shaver
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - “Just like the songs I leave behind me, I’m gonna live forever now.”. These are the words of country music legend, and longtime Waco resident, Billy Joe Shaver, who passed away on Oct. 23, 2020. Since his passing, Billy Joe’s cousin Mark Watson has...
KWTX
Temple residents on high alert after man is seen throwing rocks off overpass onto I-35
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Facebook post if keeping residents in Temple on high alert after a man was seen throwing heavy objects like rocks and lumber off an overpass on Interstate 35. It’s a crime that can span from a simple traffic violation to a homicide investigation. “We...
KWTX
City of Waco places safety measures to avoid car crashes resulting in damaged property
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officials say cars speeding and damaging property is becoming an issue in Cameron Park. The city of Waco is working to come up with safety measures along University Parks Drive to avoid these hazards. “It’s a little concerning that you may be walking in the park,...
KCEN
Local veteran says Veteran Affairs Department made him wait months for a doctor's appointment
TEMPLE, Texas — Eric Rossner is a military vet who's been hard at work for the past few years. However, being a truck driver after serving meant he spent a lot of time away from his family. So, he wanted to change that. "Being that I was in the...
KCEN
Killeen police reopen eastbound, westbound Veterans Memorial Boulevard
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Department says firefighters and other first responders have fully cleared the scene after asking drivers to avoid all eastbound and westbound lanes on Veterans Memorial Boulevard between Fort Hood Road and Gilmer Street due to a fire. All lanes are now open. 6 News...
KCEN
Popeyes employees say they haven't been paid in weeks
TEMPLE, Texas — A group of Popeyes employees that work at the West Adams Avenue location in Temple claim they haven't been paid in weeks. 6 News spoke with some of them off camera, who say they've gone three and even four pay periods without seeing a single cent.
KCEN
Inconsistent details have Killeen mother questioning daughter's death
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen mother is pleading for answers after her daughter took a road trip to Maryland with friends in July 2022, but never came home. Zkira Kemp (20) was a student at Prairie View A&M University and her mother, Jalanda Kemp, says she was a beautiful person with a big heart.
KWTX
Waco Fire Department responding to multiple vehicle crash with entrapment
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash with at least one person trapped inside a car. The crash happened at S. 28th St. and Franklin Ave. This is a developing story.
Gatesville Messenger
Trash collection changes coming soon
Starting Monday (Jan. 23), Gatesville residents will receive their new 96-gallon trash carts as well as 96-gallon recycling carts in anticipation of changes in trash collection service that will begin the week of Feb. 6. Gatesville is the last community in Central Texas to move to an automated collection service....
KWTX
Killeen Fire Department contains large grass fire near housing units
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters with the Killeen Fire Department on Thursday, Jan. 12, contained a large grass fire that torched an estimated 35 acres near Hercules Avenue and Atlas. The fire was reported at about 5:15 p.m. in a field area surrounding housing units. Although it grew close to...
KCEN TV NBC 6
An organization that helps new foster children is coming to Waco
When chidden are transitioning into foster care, the process can be hard. Sometimes there's not a place for kids to wait before a foster family can pick them up.
KWTX
Man in Central Texas accused of beating girlfriend with a hammer
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday, Jan. 10, arrested Dillan Lambright after the man’s girlfriend accused him of beating her with a hammer. At approximately 5:00 a.m., police and West EMS responded to the 200 Block of George Kacir Road to investigate reports of a woman who had visible injuries to her body.
KCEN
Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a day of service
TEMPLE, Texas — For many, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is not just a day off from work. It's a day of community, family and service. In 1994, U.S. Congress designated the holiday as a national day of service, marking the third Monday in January every year as the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service.
KBTX.com
Cameron Man killed in Milam County crash on Wednesday
MINERVA, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Milam County. It happened Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. near Minerva. Investigators say a 93-year-old man driving a pickup truck failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of US 77. He pulled out in front of a tractor trailer and the two vehicles collided.
