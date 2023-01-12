ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas

This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. I’m a pepper he’s a pepper she’s a pepper we’re a pepper wouldn’t you like to be a pepper too? Everyone can be a pepper and learn more about this iconic soft drink too at the Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas.
Macaroni and Cheese Bar in Texas is Perfect for Cheesy Cravings

The ultimate comfort food is now available however you like it at this macaroni and cheese bar in Waco, Texas that has gained a huge social media following. Roni's Mac Bar, which has been named the "Best Comfort Food In Waco", offers a fun experience you can’t find anywhere else. You can get "Build-Your-Own Macaroni and Cheese" where you watch them make it and bake it right in front of you.
Popeyes issues response about reported unpaid staff at Temple location

TEMPLE, Texas — Shortly after we aired a story about a group of Popeyes employees in Temple who claim they haven't been paid in weeks, the corporation released a statement and said the franchisee who owns and operates the West Adams Avenue location is "experiencing some technical hurdles with the new payroll system."
Killeen police reopen eastbound, westbound Veterans Memorial Boulevard

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Department says firefighters and other first responders have fully cleared the scene after asking drivers to avoid all eastbound and westbound lanes on Veterans Memorial Boulevard between Fort Hood Road and Gilmer Street due to a fire. All lanes are now open. 6 News...
Popeyes employees say they haven't been paid in weeks

TEMPLE, Texas — A group of Popeyes employees that work at the West Adams Avenue location in Temple claim they haven't been paid in weeks. 6 News spoke with some of them off camera, who say they've gone three and even four pay periods without seeing a single cent.
Inconsistent details have Killeen mother questioning daughter's death

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen mother is pleading for answers after her daughter took a road trip to Maryland with friends in July 2022, but never came home. Zkira Kemp (20) was a student at Prairie View A&M University and her mother, Jalanda Kemp, says she was a beautiful person with a big heart.
Trash collection changes coming soon

Starting Monday (Jan. 23), Gatesville residents will receive their new 96-gallon trash carts as well as 96-gallon recycling carts in anticipation of changes in trash collection service that will begin the week of Feb. 6. Gatesville is the last community in Central Texas to move to an automated collection service....
Killeen Fire Department contains large grass fire near housing units

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters with the Killeen Fire Department on Thursday, Jan. 12, contained a large grass fire that torched an estimated 35 acres near Hercules Avenue and Atlas. The fire was reported at about 5:15 p.m. in a field area surrounding housing units. Although it grew close to...
Man in Central Texas accused of beating girlfriend with a hammer

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday, Jan. 10, arrested Dillan Lambright after the man’s girlfriend accused him of beating her with a hammer. At approximately 5:00 a.m., police and West EMS responded to the 200 Block of George Kacir Road to investigate reports of a woman who had visible injuries to her body.
Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a day of service

TEMPLE, Texas — For many, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is not just a day off from work. It's a day of community, family and service. In 1994, U.S. Congress designated the holiday as a national day of service, marking the third Monday in January every year as the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service.
Cameron Man killed in Milam County crash on Wednesday

MINERVA, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Milam County. It happened Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. near Minerva. Investigators say a 93-year-old man driving a pickup truck failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of US 77. He pulled out in front of a tractor trailer and the two vehicles collided.
