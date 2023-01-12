ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
So much is happening in Midland/Odessa, which is a good thing. New shops and restaurants are opening, some of which we had no clue about. Check out these 4 new restaurants that have recently opened in Midland! I haven't personally tried them yet but after doing this article, I am definitely going to try them. Take a look at the photos, all of these dishes look absolutely delicious.
A big basket of chips, salsa and a marg in hand is just what the Dr. ordered for this weekend! You don't have to twist my arm. Let's be real and admit that most of us will choose to eat at certain Mexican food restaurants simply because they have good chips and salsa. How many times have you been out to lunch or dinner with coworkers or friends and if someone mentions a certain restaurant, a person in the group quickly throws in, 'no they don't have good chips and salsa!' It happens all.the.time.
Most people believe since Texas Tech is only 100 miles away from the Midland/Odessa area, that is the team most people in our area are rooting for, but is that true?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, UT and Texas A&M are the superpowers in Texas, but there are other teams that have plenty of box office appeal.
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

