4 Midland Restaurants You May Not Know About
So much is happening in Midland/Odessa, which is a good thing. New shops and restaurants are opening, some of which we had no clue about. Check out these 4 new restaurants that have recently opened in Midland! I haven't personally tried them yet but after doing this article, I am definitely going to try them. Take a look at the photos, all of these dishes look absolutely delicious.
Top 5 Restaurants With The Best Chips And Salsa In Midland!
A big basket of chips, salsa and a marg in hand is just what the Dr. ordered for this weekend! You don't have to twist my arm. Let's be real and admit that most of us will choose to eat at certain Mexican food restaurants simply because they have good chips and salsa. How many times have you been out to lunch or dinner with coworkers or friends and if someone mentions a certain restaurant, a person in the group quickly throws in, 'no they don't have good chips and salsa!' It happens all.the.time.
Which Texas College Team Has The Most Support in Midland/Odessa?
Most people believe since Texas Tech is only 100 miles away from the Midland/Odessa area, that is the team most people in our area are rooting for, but is that true?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, UT and Texas A&M are the superpowers in Texas, but there are other teams that have plenty of box office appeal.
Dallas Cowboys Trevon Diggs Is Coming to Odessa To Celebrate
Dallas Cowboy's Trevon Diggs is coming to the Permian Basin to help raise money for a great cause. The Black Cultural Council of Odessa is excited to welcome Trevon Diggs on Saturday, February 25th. The Black Cultural Council of Odessa will be hosting "An Evening With The Stars," Taking It...
Ask Midland Odessa – My Maid Of Honor Wants Me To Change My Wedding Date Because It’s Her Due Date!
Buzz Question - Okay, I love my MAID of Honor, but not this much. I'm getting married in 3 months and my Maid of Honor wants me to change my wedding date because it's also her Due Date. Yes she's pregnant and she has her due date NOW and it's on my wedding date. What the heck? I mean that's like a crazy request. Right? Any advice?
Traffic Alert! Faudree Exit Closed Going Into Odessa, How Long Will It Last?
Highway 191 has been a MESS lately and it will continue to be for a while. Going into Midland, the construction of the overpass ramp exit continues to go and cause traffic issues. Well, as of last week, the Faudree EXIT into Odessa has been closed off!. • FAUDREE EXIT...
