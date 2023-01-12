Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
Related
ccxmedia.org
Armstrong Senior Amal Rashid is a ‘Joy to Have in Class’
Standout Student Amal Rashid is the kind of student teachers like to have in class. “She’s a joy to have in class,” said Lee Spohn, teacher at Armstrong High School. “She’s a hard worker, dedicated, and driven. She really knows what she wants and she goes out and gets it.”
ccxmedia.org
Students Excited About North Hennepin Partnership with Minnesota State-Mankato for Nursing Program
North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park is teaming up with Minnesota State University-Mankato to expand opportunities for nursing students and help alleviate nursing shortages. The partnership allows students who complete an associate degree at North Hennepin to transition into the Bachelor of Nursing program at Minnesota State-Mankato. “Being able...
CBS News
Tony Troung, Minnesota Vikings caterer, to closes his Eden Prairie restaurant
After 33 years, Tony Troung has closed his Eden Prairie business, Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant. That is where he became a Viking fan, and a team caterer. Mike Max talks to the Twin Cities legend.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck completes coaching staff, announces 4 hires for Minnesota's 2023 season
PJ Fleck has completed his coaching staff for the 2023 season. On Friday night, the Minnesota HC announced 4 hires. Nic McKissic-Luke will be the running backs coach, Andrew Sowder will be the tight ends coach, Nick Monroe will be the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach, and Winston DeLattiboudere III will be the defensive line coach and newcomer coordinator.
The First Ever Lego Fan Convention Is Coming To Minnesota This Spring
The BRICK CONVENTION is coming to Minnesota for the first time ever and is an event like no other you have ever seen. This convention brings people of all ages and backgrounds together in one place to interact and discuss all things Legos. This is the first time this event will be held In Minnesota.
swnewsmedia.com
Fireworks incident at Shakopee High School spurs student-led petition
A student-led petition is asking the Shakopee Public Schools District for “more communication” following a fireworks incident at Shakopee High School on Wednesday morning. The district confirmed that three students set off fireworks in a bathroom on the main level at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. A district spokesperson said within a minute, a school resource officer and another staff member right outside the bathroom responded to the scene and handled the situation.
mprnews.org
U of M professors say Hamline admin compromised academic freedom
The University of Minnesota’s art history department says it is taking an unusual step of making public its criticisms of another school’s actions involving a professor. The U’s department issued a public statement on its website excoriating Hamline University’s actions following adjunct professor Erika López Prater’s showing an image of the Prophet Muhammad in a world art class last fall.
kduz.com
Three Injured in Wright Co Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County Monday night. The State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 55 west of Maple Lake when a mini-van lost control, spun around, and collided with an oncoming car. The Patrol says the driver of the van, 34-year-old Kristina...
Minnesota Lottery sent $172.6 million back into the state last year
MINNEAPOLIS — A lot of buzz around the billion-dollar Mega Millions has drawn attention to the Minnesota Lottery system. It's the second largest Mega Millions in history but what difference does it make for Minnesotans?. A big one. "More players means more money that goes back into the state,"...
Local restaurants support their competitors after burglars hit southwest Minneapolis eateries
MINNEAPOLIS -- Food brings people together, even if they're from different kitchens."It's a coming together of the community and neighborhood, and even in the hard times, we feel it," said Peter Campbell, owner of Red Wagon Pizza Co. "This has been beautiful."According to police, Red Wagon was one of three restaurants in southwest Minneapolis that were burglarized in the first two weeks of January. A Minneapolis police spokesperson confirmed an investigation is active and ongoing, but no arrests have been made. Campbell said Red Wagon was hit on the morning of New Year's Day."You just feel violated," he said. "Someone was...
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
thelesabre.com
Siblings of Sartell: Haley and Brooke Hennen
This week, LeSabre is highlighting the Hennen sisters. Haley is a senior, and Brooke is a freshman. The two make a fantastic, dysfunctional sibling duo. Q: When you spend time together, what do you like to do?. Haley: “Watch TV…Megamind. It’s actually true.”. Brooke: “We like to...
Unique Minnesota Events to Explore Starting in January
Snow and cold aren't always bad things. Minnesota winters bring out some unique and fun events for people of all ages. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON this week. She highlighted the following events in the state to take advantage of. Ice Castles, New Brighton, goes through...
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
Minnesota Man Ejected and Killed During Late Night Rollover Crash
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash early today in the Twin Cities. A preliminary report indicates a 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a pickup east on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park shortly after 1 AM when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median and rolled. The Brooklyn Park Police Department stated the driver was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.
twincitieslive.com
So Minnesota: Anoka Stone House
It’s a local landmark with a long and unique history. Many have seen the Anoka Stone House along the Rum River in downtown Anoka, but few know of its history. In the early 1900s, Thaddeus Philander Giddings and his family lived in a home with a garden that backed up the Rum River. Giddings built three stone houses along the river.
ccxmedia.org
Osseo Approves License for Vape Shop
The Osseo City Council has unanimously approved a tobacco license for a new retail store that will sell vaping and tobacco products, and perhaps in the future, THC consumables. No public comments in support or opposition were heard during the hearing. The new retail store, Gr8 Vape, will be open...
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
knsiradio.com
Two Waite Park Businesses Petitioning to Relocate
(KNSI) – Two existing Waite Park businesses are hoping to open new locations soon within the city. Banfield Pet Hospital could soon get the okay for a standalone facility. The issue was expected to come before the city council on January 3rd, but weather canceled the session. Instead, it is set for debate this Wednesday. The veterinary clinic is currently located inside PetsMart.
Comments / 0