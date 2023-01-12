ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champlin, MN

Armstrong Senior Amal Rashid is a ‘Joy to Have in Class’

Standout Student Amal Rashid is the kind of student teachers like to have in class. “She’s a joy to have in class,” said Lee Spohn, teacher at Armstrong High School. “She’s a hard worker, dedicated, and driven. She really knows what she wants and she goes out and gets it.”
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Students Excited About North Hennepin Partnership with Minnesota State-Mankato for Nursing Program

North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park is teaming up with Minnesota State University-Mankato to expand opportunities for nursing students and help alleviate nursing shortages. The partnership allows students who complete an associate degree at North Hennepin to transition into the Bachelor of Nursing program at Minnesota State-Mankato. “Being able...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Osseo Approves License for Vape Shop

The Osseo City Council has unanimously approved a tobacco license for a new retail store that will sell vaping and tobacco products, and perhaps in the future, THC consumables. No public comments in support or opposition were heard during the hearing. The new retail store, Gr8 Vape, will be open...
OSSEO, MN

