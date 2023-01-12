Read full article on original website
Abram's dirty play on Deebo lit fire under 'mad' 49ers D
SANTA CLARA — It wasn’t just the 49ers' offense that was fired up after Seattle Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram took things a little too far after tackling Deebo Samuel in the third quarter of San Francisco's 41-23 win over Seattle in the NFC Divisional Round Game at Levi's Stadium on Saturday.
Five possible Lamar Jackson destinations this NFL offseason
The league’s best free agent now sees his future hang in the balance. With the Baltimore Ravens out of the NFL playoffs after a 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jackson’s future with the franchise that drafted him No. 32 overall in 2018 is up in the air.
Purdy impresses 49ers teammates with 'slithery' ability
Tackling Brock Purdy is proving to be quite a difficult task for opposing defenses. The 49ers' rookie quarterback put on a show Saturday in a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Game at Levi's Stadium. Purdy completed 18 of his 30 passes for 332 yards...
What Shanahan, Warner told 49ers' locker room after wild-card win
It was a tale of two halves for the 49ers in their 41-23 NFC Wild Card Game victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers were in a tight contest after two quarters, finding themselves down one, 17-16. However, while many expected the game to remain close, ultimately it became a blowout, which delighted 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
49ers' divisional-round opponent scenarios after wild-card win
Brock Purdy and the 49ers advanced to the NFC's divisional playoff round Saturday with an intense 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco, the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket, will welcome its next opponent to Levi's Stadium next weekend, but who the 49ers will play depends on the remaining wild-card game outcomes.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Where Tennessee Titans general manager search stands after one week of interviews
The Tennessee Titans have conducted six interviews to fill their vacant general manager position in the past week, but the search process doesn't seem to be wrapping up. The Titans are the only remaining NFL team with a GM vacancy after the Arizona Cardinals hired former Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort on Monday. Ossenfort was one of the seven candidates the Titans have interviewed, and one of three candidates both the Titans and Cardinals interviewed....
Purdy's jaw-dropping playoff debut was one for the books
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy’s first postseason start looked as if it was merely a continuation of his eye-opening conclusion to the regular season. “There was some emotion going into the game,” Purdy said following the 49ers’ 41-23 victory Saturday over the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the NFC playoffs.
Purdy explains high step on first-down run, vein-injection celly
Rookie Brock Purdy is cherishing every moment as the 49ers' starting quarterback, as evidenced by his emphatic on-field celebrations. When asked by reporters after the 49ers' 41-23 wild-card playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks about his high step on a first-down run and other celebrations, the 23-year-old explained it all happens on the fly.
Marlon Humphrey: Lamar Jackson is limping around the facility, we knew he wasn’t playing
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was apparently never close to returning to the field after suffering the knee injury that forced him to miss the final five regular-season games and last night’s playoff loss. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said after Sunday’s game that Jackson was clearly not healthy enough to...
Report: These three teams will pursue Tom Brady in free agency
It remains to be seen whether Tom Brady will return for his 24th NFL season. But if he does, he'll have some intriguing options in free agency this spring. On Sunday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport shared some insight on what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's market could look like this offseason.
Tom Brady gets away with a dirty move, for now
From time to time, even GOATs get dirty. After a third-quarter turnover during Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, Tom Brady‘s effort to make a tackle include a sliding attempt to trip the ball carrier. It wasn’t flagged. It also wasn’t mentioned during the broadcast. Social...
Al Holcomb set to interview with Falcons Tuesday
The Falcons will be meeting with Panthers defensive coordinator Al Holcomb on Tuesday. Atlanta requested an interview with Holcomb about their vacant defensive coordinator position and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that it will be taking place Tuesday. Holcomb was promoted to the coordinator job after the Panthers fired...
Whitner: 49ers' Purdy is top-five QB in this year's playoffs
The 49ers likely hoped Brock Purdy would be a sufficient game-manager when he took over as the starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. However, little did the 49ers know their rookie quarterback would now be mentioned among the top young...
Buccaneers: Russell Gage has movement in all extremities, will undergo more tests on Tuesday
Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage suffered a scary injury late in Monday night’s game against the Cowboys, as he was carted off the field with a backboard and transported to a local hospital. Tampa Bay shared a positive update on the receiver on Tuesday morning. “After suffering a neck injury...
Monday Night Football: Dak Prescott throws four TDs as Cowboys overpower Tom Brady, Bucs
Dak Prescott threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns as he and the Cowboys slayed all demons with a 31-14 win in Tampa on Monday night. The Cowboys beat Tom Brady for the first time in franchise history after seven losses in what could be Brady’s final game with the Bucs. They won a playoff game for the first time since 2018 and only the second in Prescott’s seven seasons and won on the road in the postseason for the first time since 1992.
Ted Karras: We’ll really have to rep our silent count this week
After spending the last several weeks playing at home, the Bengals will be back on the road to face the Bills on Sunday. One of the biggest factors for Cincinnati will be who’s playing along the offensive line, as the Bengals have lost three starters to injury since Christmas Eve. But they will still have center Ted Karras, whose experience playing in the AFC East should come in handy for his team’s visit to Western New York.
49ers, Cowboys renew rivalry in divisional-round showdown
The 49ers already destroyed the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the season, so, perhaps, it should come as no surprise there will be no rematch in the NFL playoffs. The Bucs won the NFC South despite an 8-9 record, but they made a quick and quiet exit from the playoffs, as the Dallas Cowboys went on the road Monday night and came away with a decisive 31-14 victory over Tampa Bay in the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend.
Browns hire new DC from Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl staff
Jim Schwartz, who led the Eagles’ Super Bowl defense five years ago, is the Cleveland Browns’ new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. The Browns hired Schwartz to replace Joe Woods, who was fired last week after three seasons. Among the other candidates for the position was current...
Browns hire Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator
Jim Schwartz is the new defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns. The Browns finalized the hiring of Schwartz this morning, according to multiple reports. Cleveland began its defensive coordinator search a week ago after firing Joe Woods. In addition to Schwartz, the candidates were Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai and Eagles defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson. Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo declined a chance to interview.
