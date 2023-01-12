Dak Prescott threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns as he and the Cowboys slayed all demons with a 31-14 win in Tampa on Monday night. The Cowboys beat Tom Brady for the first time in franchise history after seven losses in what could be Brady’s final game with the Bucs. They won a playoff game for the first time since 2018 and only the second in Prescott’s seven seasons and won on the road in the postseason for the first time since 1992.

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO