South’s Hansen wins 2nd Gatorade football award

Running back is finalist for national honor

Lakeville South High School running back Carson Hansen has been named Gatorade Minnesota Football Player of the Year for the second time.

The award, which recognizes athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Hansen as Minnesota’s best high school football player. Now a finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award to be announced in January, Hansen joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Trevor Lawrence (2018-19 and 2016-17, Cartersville High School, Georgia), Matthew Stafford (2005-06, Highland Park High School, Texas) and Emmitt Smith (1986-87, Escambia High School, Florida).

Hansen also was named Gatorade Minnesota Player of the year in 2021-22. In the 2022 football season, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior running back rushed for 1,727 yards and 21 touchdowns, leading the Cougars (9-3) to the Class 6A state semifinals. Hansen also caught 11 passes for 181 yards and four scores. A two-time First Team All-State selection, he concluded his prep football career with 4,532 yards and 57 touchdowns on the ground.

A member of Young Life, Hansen has volunteered locally with Feed My Starving Children. He has also donated his time organizing and running a youth football camp.

“Carson has been a nightmare for teams the past three years,” said Matt Gegenheimer, head coach of Prior Lake High School. “He is one of the better players I have ever coached against. He has it all – vision, speed, power, and he can outrun you or run you over.”

Hansen has maintained a 3.68 GPA. He has signed to play football on scholarship at Iowa State University this fall.

Now in its 38th year, the Gatorade program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track and field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which consults coaches, scouts, media and others to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.

Hansen is the first Lakeville South player to win the Gatorade Minnesota football award. He joins recent Gatorade Minnesota Football Players of the Year Trey Feeney (2020-21, Moorhead), Jalen Suggs (2019-20, Minnehaha Academy), and Jason Williamson (2018-19, Owatonna), on the state’s list of winners.