Fiancée wants answers after man serving life denied parole under North Carolina program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Lemuel L. Newell has been serving a life sentence for rape since 1992, and his fiancée said she doesn’t understand why the state won’t grant his release under a program designed to do just that. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which considers releases for persons sentenced for crimes […]
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree
A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WMBF
Prefiled state bill would ban artificial light in designated coastal areas to protect sea turtles, hatchlings
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - A prefiled State Senate Bill 133 may soon prohibit the use of artificial light in areas where sea turtles are likely to nest. In tandem with the Sea Turtle Protection Act, this bill would ensure the entire state abides by this rule. Right now, some counties, like Georgetown, already have regulations in place, but Horry County does not.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of North Carolina residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of North Carolina's purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
One-time payment available as part of North Carolina Low-Income Program: Check eligibility and apply
In North Carolina, different types of relief payments and programs are available to help people beat inflation. One program I recently talked about is Homeowner Assistance Fund which gives up to $40,000 to eligible individuals. If you missed the details, you can check here.
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in North Carolina
Until settlers arrived in the state, North Carolina teemed with black bears. Though their numbers decreased rapidly during the first half of the 20th century, their populations are currently enjoying a resurgence. Of course, this means more opportunities for hunters to catch and kill record-breaking bruins. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in North Carolina!
DMV sends out warning of scam targeting North Carolina customers
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is always receiving customer complaints regarding scammers claiming to be with the DMV. However, there is one scam that has caught the attention of authorities. Several law enforcement agencies in North Carolina have reported that DMV customers are...
WLOS.com
Cawthorn claims he never heard from Edwards about data; Edwards responds with screenshots
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Former NC District 11 congressman Madison Cawthorn responded to newly sworn-in NC-11 Rep. Chuck Edwards' claim that Cawthorn's office did not transfer official constituent casework by the deadline of Dec. 23, 2022. On Monday, Jan. 9, Edwards' office released a statement that not only said...
Lowes Foods Expands Presence in North and South Carolina by Opening New Locations
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangle
A North Carolina witness at Wilmington reported watching a slow-moving, cigar-shaped object moving at a low altitude at 5:30 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Payment for your kids in NC as part of Child Care Stabilization Grants: Because they deserve the best
All parents worry about their children. Some of them are worried about giving the little ones the best education, while others want to provide children with healthy meals but can't afford them.
Apply for NC Homeowner Assistance Fund: An exciting way to receive up to $40,000
We all need relief payments at some point in life, and different people have varying requirements. Some of them need money to buy food, while others are homeless and want to provide their families with the shelter to have a sense of security and protection.
Get up to $65,000 if you can make a difference: Check eligibility
According to the U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey, millions of Americans including North Carolina residents are not working. It may be an old survey but the situation is still the same.
WMBF
PHOTOS: First SpaceX launch of 2023 seen along Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Many people along the Grand Strand got a glimpse of the first SpaceX rocket launch of 2023. WMBF News received a lot of pictures from viewers showing the rocket and the trail that it left across the Grand Strand sky. The Falcon Heavy rocket...
NC medicine shelves to remain empty, Tylenol restocking still ‘up in the air’ pharmacy owner says
In the meantime, she said parents' best bet would be to find an independent pharmacy, as they have more resources than big-box chains such as CVS or Walgreens.
Not the big Mega Millions jackpot, but ticket worth $1 million sold in North Carolina
The Friday the 13th Mega Millions drawing brought good luck to someone in the Tar Heel state.
carolinajournal.com
How a NC professor almost built a King/Spock presidential ticket
While a historic political button suggests that the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once ran for president with pediatrician and author Dr. Benjamin Spock, the two never officially declared their candidacy. Anti-Vietnam War activists made the button to suggest the idea that King and Spock run in the 1968 presidential election as third party candidates to oppose military interventionism and promote democratic socialism. King reportedly considered a presidential bid.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
