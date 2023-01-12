Read full article on original website
Two honorees recognized in special ceremony at Starkville’s Unity Park
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two longtime workers for civil rights and unity in Oktibbeha County now have a lasting memorial. The late Judge Bernard Crump and Ava Moore were added to the names featured at Unity Park in Starkville during a special ceremony today. Crump served as an Oktibbeha...
People across city, county kickoff Day of Service at Lion Hills
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Day of Service in Columbus included people from across the city and county. The breakfast at Lion Hills was the kickoff to a day of helping others. Keynote Speaker Tyson Cunningham talked about progress and work yet to be done. Cunningham said he hopes...
Lowndes County School District announces modified calendar year
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County students will pack their backpacks and head into the 2023-2024 school year with a new calendar. Classes will start the last week of July and school will run through the end of May. One of the biggest changes is a two-week intersession...
Eight Days of Hope sends help to storm victims in Selma, Ala.
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – A volunteer organization based in Pontotoc is sending help to storm victims in Selma, Ala. Eight Days of Hope is deploying its Rapid Response team to Selma, Ala. to provide resources to people affected by the EF1 tornado that hit the area Thursday. The group...
Large crowd attends Unity Breakfast at Mill in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – “Amplifying the Dream.” That’s the story that Lee Brand Jr. shared with a large crowd this morning as the Unity Breakfast returned to the Mill in Starkville. This is the 29th time Mississippi State has hosted the event. Brand, a pastor, is...
People gather for march honoring MLK Day in West Point
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Several folks gathered in West Point to march in honor of MLK Day. Participants began their route on Dr. Martin Luther King Street and walked more than a mile to the former Mary Holmes Community College. Alice Jones participated in the march and said...
Food drive in West Point kicks off MLK Day
WEST POINT, Ms (WCBI) – Martin Luther King Jr. day is on Monday and many places in the area are finding ways to celebrate the legacy of the civil rights leader. The Project Homestead Food Pantry in West Point hosted a food drive in honor of King. President of...
West Point host MLK celebration at the former Mary Holmes College
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – People in West Point started their MLK celebrations over the weekend with a food drive in his honor. They continued their work Monday with a march from Martin Luther King Street all the way to the former Mary Holmes campus. There they came to...
Citizen helps Columbus police catch burglary in progress
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A sharp-eyed citizen helped Columbus Police make a quick arrest in a burglary case. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, Columbus Police were called to a burglary in progress on Alabama Street. A neighbor had called 911 to report suspicious activity. When police got there, the...
Shuqualak mayor will serve on advisory committee for EPA
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A local mayor will serve on an advisory committee for the Environmental Protection Agency. Shuqualak Mayor Velma Jenkins is one of 34 leaders around the country selected to serve on the Local Government Advisory Committee. The group is made up of representatives from across...
City of Eupora marched to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – As area residents gather to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., they also are looking ahead to continuing his work to achieve justice and equality for all people. “Martin Luther King Day I remember this day. I remember the Day...
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Winston County teen
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. MBI officials said he is five feet and eight inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. They said he was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 […]
Words from the family searching for teen missing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville Teen has been missing since Wednesday night. Many people in the Winston County area in search of Montevious Goss, and his family along with Louisville Police are asking for the community’s help in getting answers about where he may be. Our T’Keeyah...
Child dies in Tupelo, police investigating details surrounding
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5-year-old child is dead in Tupelo and police are trying to determine what happened. Investigators are calling it a death investigation. Officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning around 10:30 and found the child had died. Investigators have not released...
One person injured in Vernon shooting, sent to Columbus hospital
VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is injured after a shooting today in Vernon. The shooting happened off Tower Road. We are told one person is being detained in the investigation. The victim was taken to a Columbus hospital. No information has been released about the incident, which is...
Tupelo man charged with fiber theft.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest related to the theft of some fiber optic cable. 53-year-old Jeffrey D. Anderson of Tupelo is charged with Felony Malicious Mischief and Burglary of a Commercial Building. On January 10, 2023, Tombigbee Fiber reported damage to a...
Shipley Do-Nuts won’t reopen in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shipley Do-Nuts in Meridian won’t be reopening, according to a post on its Facebook page. The business located at 4840 Poplar Springs Drive said it had been dealing with a staffing shortage for some time and that was putting a strain on the employees it did have.
One person dies after officer-involved shooting in Lamar County, Ala.
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lamar County this morning. Our Winston Reed joined us live from Vernon with what we’ve been able to learn. Multiple sources told WCBI Friday that this started as a pursuit inside the town of...
Tupelo police investigating death of 5-year-old
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy. Capt. Chuck McDougald said at approximate 10:30 a.m. on January 15, 2023, the police department was called to a home on Gun Club Road for a death investigation. Detectives are in the very early stages of...
