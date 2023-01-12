Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Update: Jo-Ann is Closing Stores in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenBridgeport, WV
Related
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Jan. 15
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses being afraid of the market. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday. He talked about funds to redo a problematic Mon County intersection, a focus on Greenbag Rd., and a construction conflict on I-79 that leads to the Pennsylvania state line. You can watch the full...
WDTV
Donna Louise Yochym
Donna Louise Yochym, 69, of Weston passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on May 26, 1953, a daughter of the late Roy D. Randolph, Sr. and Selma “Dottie” Workman Randolph. She is survived by her best friend of 59...
WDTV
Ernest Nile Griffin
Ernest Nile Griffin, 93, of Bridgeport, departed this life on Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Somerset, PA, on May 25, 1929, a son of the late Ernest Samuel and Mary Alice (Spangler) Griffin. On May 3, 1958, he married Wonda “Chip” Hope Van Horn Griffin, who preceded him in death on February 14, 2018. He is survived by a son, Scott Carlton Griffin; a daughter, Sara McDaniels and her husband Jerry of Boothsville; three grandchildren, Jamie Rochelle Griffin; Dustin Nile Evans and Julia Catherine McDaniels; a great-grandchild, Kaylee Mayle; a brother, Robert Dean Griffin of Griffin; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Griffin and his wife Elsie; and a sister-in-law Mary Lee Griffin. He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, where he had served on Church Council and many committees. He attended Washington Irving High School, Class of 1947 and West Virginia University where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict in Africa. He was a partner in Griffin Coal Company and President of Smith Mobile Homes. He was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Condolences to the Griffin Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1766 Milford Street, Clarksburg, on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 10 – 12 noon, where services will be conducted at 12 Noon with Reverend Linda Muhly presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
connect-bridgeport.com
Teacher and School Service Personnel of Year Winners of Year Honored in Charleston
The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year (TOY) Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year (SPOY) Jessica Grose received awards from program sponsors last week during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, West Virginia....
WDTV
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist holds MLK celebration service
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mt. Zion missionary Baptist church in Fairmont held its Martin Luther King Day service. The service was to honor the Lord along with Dr. Martin Luther King and all he accomplished. The church sang songs and invited kids from the center of hope after-school academic program to worship along.
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Weight Loss
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Salim Abunnaja talks about weight loss. Watch the video above to learn more.
connect-bridgeport.com
Time Travel: C&H Market on Main Street in 1962 and a 1990s Visit to Buckhannon from Elly May Clampett
Here is a look at the old C&H Market that was located on Main Street and served the community for years. The business, which was located across the road from the old Bridgeport Bank building, is shown in a 1962 photo. This photo, courtesy of and taken by Steve Brightwell,...
voiceofmotown.com
Pennsylvania Linebacker Fakes Out WVU in Commitment
The recruiting trail is no stranger to some trickery. Some prospects find it necessary to call an audible last minute when committing to a school – sometimes even in their commitment announcement. Yesterday, WVU fell victim to one of these interesting and unusual tactics via a linebacker from Pennsylvania.
Inaugural Country Roads Fire Conference held in central West Virginia
On Saturday, the inaugural County Roads Fire Conference came to the state of West Virginia with guest speakers from all across the United States.
WDTV
Johna Jo Riley Bish
Johna Jo Riley Bish, 79, of Clarksburg, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on January 15, 2023. She passed surrounded by her loving family while under the compassionate care of Harmony of White Oaks. Johna was born in Weston, on January 31, 1943, a daughter of the late Joseph R. Riley and Theda M. Spurgeon. On August 3, 1987, Johna married James F. Bish and together they shared nearly thirteen wonderful years before his passing on April 12, 2000. Forever cherishing their memories of Johna are her two daughters: Stephanie Manson and husband, Dean, of Bridgeport, and Andrea Lough and husband, Roger, of Mount Clare, WV; five grandchildren: Cortney Harris and husband, David, Christian Hitt, Justin Manson and wife, Samantha, Zachary Lough, and Sydney Rhoades and husband, Aaron; six great-grandchildren: Dane, Emersyn, Jacob, Jade, Jackson, and Jordan; one sister, Nancy Harpold and husband, Michael, of Bluffton, SC; one nephew, Steven Keister and wife, LaVonne, of Bluffton, SC; one great-nephew, Beckett; and her loving companion, James P. Bandy, of Weston. Johna was a 1960 St. Patrick High School graduate. She retired from the Chesapeake and Potomac Phone Company in 1991 after thirty years of service in management. Johna was Catholic by faith and previously attended St. Patrick Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, gardening, painting, and going to the movies. Johna loved traveling domestically and abroad, especially to her beloved Ireland. Her most cherished role in life was that of Nana and Great-Nana. In thirty-five years of her title as Nana, she never missed a birthday party. Nana will be greatly missed by all who loved and cared for her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Rosary Service will begin at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church located at 210 Center Ave. in Weston at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, with Reverend Father Douglas A. Ondeck officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fink Creek. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Johna Jo Riley Bish. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WDTV
Bridgeport Farmers Market announces opening day for outdoor season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Opening day for the outdoor season of the Bridgeport Farmers Market is just a few months away. It was recently announced that opening day will be Sunday, May 21. The market will then be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every proceeding Sunday until October...
Warning issued after arson in WVU building
MORGANTOWN(WBOY) – West Virginia University officials issued a campus warning late Friday evening after an arson was reported at a building on the downtown campus. Around 9:30 p.m., the Morgantown Fire Department was called to a fire at Oglebay Hall, that appeared to have been set in a bathroom stall, according to a news release […]
WVNews
Missed free throws, botched late play keep WVU winless in Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just when West Virginia thought that everything bad that could happen to it on the road in the Big 12 had already happened, capped off by a fifth straight conference loss by a point, 77-76, at Oklahoma, another problem cropped up. As play-by-play announcer...
WDTV
Richard Eugene Jeffers
Richard Eugene Jeffers, 53, of Walkersville, passed away on January 13, 2023, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Richard was born in Hurricane, WV, on August 1, 1969, a son of Robert Eugene Jeffers and the late Donna Jean Thacker. In addition to his mother, Richard was preceded in death by his step-father, Donald Pitts. Forever cherishing their memories of Richard are two siblings: Eric Arnold and wife, Leann, of Walkersville, and Casey Kerr of Braxton County; two nieces: Shae Arnold and Catlynn Pitts; and four nephews: Sean Arnold, Jacob Kerr, Triston Arnold, and Bryce Arnold. Richard was previously employed with Little Caesars several years ago. He loved spending time at home. Richard enjoyed listening to music and watching scary movies, especially “Friday the 13th”, and “The Dukes of Hazard”. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for him. Richard’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Richard Eugene Jeffers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Scarlet Nation
How does West Virginia fill out the 2023 class needs with recruiting?
West Virginia has 28 current commitments in the 2023 recruiting class so how will the coaching staff go about filling the rest of the remaining slots?. The Mountaineers have a quarterback in Charlotte (N.C.) Charlotte Catholic quarterback Sean Boyle, two running backs in York (Pa.) William Penn Senior running back Jahiem White and Port St. Joe (Fla.) running back DJ Oliver, four wide receivers in North Carolina State wide receiver transfer Devin Carter, Kent State wide receiver transfer Ja'Shaun Poke, Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands athlete Rodney Gallagher and Tallahassee (Fla.) North Florida Christian wide receiver Traylon Ray, two tight ends in LSU tight end transfer Kole Taylor, Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith athlete Tory Johnson, four offensive linemen in Macon (Ga.) Northeast offensive lineman Johnny Williams, Harborcreek (Pa.) Harbor Creek Junior Senior offensive lineman Nick Krahe, Orlando (Fla.) Evans offensive tackle Chrisdasson Saint-Jean and Downingtown (Pa.) Downingtown West offensive lineman Cooper Young, one athlete in Morgantown (W.Va.) University athlete Noah Braham, four defensive linemen in Tennessee State defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins, Penn State defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah, Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County defensive end Zachariah Keith and Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Treasure Coast defensive lineman Corey McIntyre, two linebackers in Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's linebacker Josiah Trotter and Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln linebacker Ben Cutter, two pass rushers in Camden (N.J.) defensive end James Heard and Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing High School defensive end Oryend Fisher, five defensive backs in Kent State transfer CB Montre Miller, Buffalo safety transfer Keyshawn Cobb, Fairfield (Oh.) defensive back Josiah Jackson, Fairfield (Oh.) cornerback Jordan Jackson and Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County athlete Aden Tagaloa-Nelson and one kicker in Georgia State specialist Michael Hayes.
WDTV
Window on Marion County school bus shattered in accident, officials say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A window on a Marion County school bus was shattered during an accident Tuesday morning, according to officials. According to the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, the bus backed into a tree limb on Moody Run Rd. in Fairmont around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Officials said the tree...
WTRF
Pet of the Week: Sunny
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Pet of the Week is a hound dog named Sunny from Brooke County, presented by Steve Tennant of the Brooke County Animal Shelter. This girl is approximately 3-years-old. If you are interested in learning more about Sunny, call the shelter at 304-394-0800.
Metro News
Police investigating downtown Morgantown stabbing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Police are gathering evidence in a downtown stabbing that put a man in the hospital. Officers were notified that a man arrived at the Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency Room early Sunday morning with stab wounds. It was determined the incident occurred on Walnut Street around 3:15 a.m. near the Liquid Lounge. The victim’s friends took him to the hospital before notifying MECCA 911.
DerMarr Johnson named new WVU Basketball Assistant Coach
MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia University Basketball Head Coach Bob Huggins announced his new Assistant Coach on Monday, January 16, 2023. DerMarr Johnson, who played 16 seasons of professional basketball, including seven seasons in the NBA, has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at WVU. “Obviously, DerMarr is a guy who I know very […]
Comments / 0