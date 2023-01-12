School board approved system’s firing of teacher last week; teacher had expired license (but had not divulged that to ABSS) A new lawsuit has been filed against the Alamance-Burlington school board, alleging that an unlicensed teacher violently attacked a 14-year-old student at Broadview Middle School, grabbing the student by her hair and repeatedly slamming her to the ground in November 2022.

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO