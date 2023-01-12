ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mebane, NC

Woman arrested for attack on convenience store clerk

Police in Burlington have arrested a 40-year-old white woman for an assault on a convenience store clerk that reportedly left the victim hospitalized in critical condition. Dimond Desire Levario was ultimately taken into custody less than eight hours after the assault took place at the Burlington Grill and Food Mart at 217 Ireland Street on Saturday afternoon.
BURLINGTON, NC
ABSS sued over Broadview Middle School teacher’s ‘violent attack’ on student last Nov.

School board approved system’s firing of teacher last week; teacher had expired license (but had not divulged that to ABSS) A new lawsuit has been filed against the Alamance-Burlington school board, alleging that an unlicensed teacher violently attacked a 14-year-old student at Broadview Middle School, grabbing the student by her hair and repeatedly slamming her to the ground in November 2022.
BURLINGTON, NC
Williams basketball teams top Patriots in Tony Perrou Classic

The Williams boys’ basketball team had to pretty much run away from Southern Alamance in the nightcap of Monday’s Tony Perrou Classic at Southern Alamance. That seemed to be the only solution for the Bulldogs, who won 68-60 in a tight matchup. “We played better in the second...
GRAHAM, NC

