Clemson basketball vs. Wake Forest: scouting report and score prediction

CLEMSON — Ian Schieffelin does the dirty work. And since he's joined the starting lineup seven games ago, Clemson basketball has become more of a gritty inside team and a little less of an outside shooting team. His blue-collar attitude helped bring down a blue blood Saturday night as the Tigers beat No. 21 Duke, 72-64, at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Clemson basketball able to 'shove it back' in statement victory vs. Duke

CLEMSON – Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownelll would like to save the court-storming for bigger victories. But this was big and Brownell would've been overruled. Clemson students, some of whom stood in line eight hours before Saturday's tip-off against No. 21 Duke, finished the energetic evening by rushing from their seats to the floor to celebrate a 72-64 win at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers improved their program-record ACC start by going 7-0 and are 15-3 overall. On Monday, they will be ranked in the top 25 for the first time in two years.
