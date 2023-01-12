Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar RapidsTed RiversCedar Rapids, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
KIMT
More roundabouts planned for Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — As roundabouts have become more mainstream in American city planning and road design, Cedar Rapids is planning to almost double their number in the city by the end of 2024. Currently, Iowa’s second-largest city has 12 roundabouts. The city began its roundabout journey in...
Watch a Huge & Rare Tornado that Roared Across Iowa Today
Today marked a rather rare weather event in Iowa. A wide tornado made its way across the central part of the state today in one of the earliest twisters on record for this time of year. Nick Stewart is a meteorologist in Iowa who was chasing a tornado as it...
iheart.com
New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa
(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
KCRG.com
High egg prices impact businesses in Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dawn Murray runs her small business, Out of the Blue Cheesecake Company, out of her home and in the process, she goes through a lot of eggs. “I mean, depending on the week, it would be, I mean, definitely two to three dozen in a day,” Murray said.
x1071.com
Jo Daviess County Man Drowns In Mississippi River Backwaters
Authorities say a Jo Daviess County man drowned Sunday after falling through ice in the Mississippi River backwaters. The man was identified as 70 year old Donald Stadel of Elizabeth. Galena firefighters responded at about 4 p.m. Sunday near Ferry Landing boat ramp in rural Galena after receiving a report of a person falling in the ice. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating.
KCRG.com
Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. Dubuque group aims to curb sex trafficking locally. Updated: 6 hours ago. A long-time Dubuque County anti-sex trafficking group is looking at new ways to try and lower the...
ktvo.com
Iowa woman killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 80
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman was killed in a weekend wrong-way crash in Cedar County. It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near Durant. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a vehicle driven by Rebecca McClaine, 46, of Bettendorf, was heading east in the westbound lanes of I-80, near mile marker 88.
x1071.com
Woman strikes another in head with bottle at Dubuque bar
Police said a woman struck another woman in the head with an empty bottle Sunday in a Dubuque bar, causing a concussion. 21 year old Marlee Basten, of Dubuque, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday at her residence on a charge of assault while displaying a weapon. Court documents state that police responded around 4 p.m. on Sunday to Sportsters Pub, to investigate a report of an assault that had occurred earlier in the day. Bar staff told police that Basten began yelling at another woman Sunday afternoon when both were patrons of the bar. Surveillance video shows that Basten moved close to the woman’s face while holding an empty bottle in her hand. Basten briefly returned to her table before walking toward the woman. Once she was behind the woman, Basten was seen swinging the bottle and striking her on the back of the head. Officers later met with the woman and learned that she was treated and released from UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with a concussion.
KCCI.com
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes in Iowa on Monday
The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Iowa today. According to the NWS, the first tornado was an EF1 with maximum windspeeds of around 90 mph in Iowa County. The tornado traveled less than 5 miles and was on the ground for about 8 minutes. No injuries were reported from the tornado.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday
A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Proposed pipeline's impact on North Iowa
Dozens of Iowa counties will be affected if three carbon-capture pipelines are built, and that includes North Iowa. A portion of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline would run directly east to west from Chickasaw County all the way to the state's western border. Navigator LLC and Wolfe Carbon Solutions also...
The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest
I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
This Giant Dormant Geyser Lies Hidden Beneath Iowa Town
In the not-too-distant past, there was a time when the state of Iowa could claim it had one of the most powerful geysers on the planet. In fact, the geyser was so powerful that it spewed out 50,000 gallons of water per minute and rose 50 feet in the air.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Iowa that You Need to Visit (2023)
When you think about Iowa, you probably think about cornfields. Iowa is a fairly boring Midwestern state until you stop to explore the small towns in Iowa. Most of the towns in Iowa are rather small, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a lot to offer!. Whether...
KCRG.com
Police: Ped Mall shooting suspect fired at “point-blank” range
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a suspect in the shooting on Iowa City’s Ped Mall, saying he fired at someone at point-blank range. Iowa City Police arrested 29 year-old Dante Yance shortly after shots rang out on the Ped Mall just before 4:00 PM on Saturday afternoon. Yance faces several charges including trafficking in stolen weapons, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Aaron Warren
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Aaron Luke Warren, 18, was last seen on Sunday at 7:21 a.m. at 1727 Mary Drive. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City Police respond to shots fired at Pedestrian Mall
Iowa City — On January 14, at approximately 4p.m, Iowa City Police responded to a report of an armed subject that fired multiple shots at the intersection of East College and South Clinton streets. Thanks to timely witness information provided to dispatchers, officers were able to detain the shooter...
x1071.com
Platteville Police Department Seeking Help
The Platteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help through their most recent Facebook post. The Platteville Police Department is seeking two individuals, a man and a woman. They are looking for more information about an incident that took place in Platteville. If anyone knows who they are, send the Platteville Police a message or call them at (608) 348-2313.
x1071.com
Separate Trials Approved for Murder and Gun Possession For Dubuque Defendant
A judge has ordered that a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Dubuque can have separate trials for his murder and gun possession charges. 31 year old Keywani Evans of Freeport, Ill., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from the fatal shooting of 20 year old Taiwon Jackson Jr. of Dubuque on June 4th. Evans’ attorneys filed a motion in October to sever the possession of a firearm charge from the other two charges, arguing Evans would not get a fair trial for the murder charge if a jury knew he was a convicted felon. Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt recently granted the motion to sever.
x1071.com
Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation to help protect Galena-area property
Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation will protect a 68-acre property near Galena through a conservation easement donated by the property’s owners. The property contains prairie, forests, streams and farm fields, along with an 1854 limestone farmhouse that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. An announcement notes that donors also contributed to a preservation easement to Landmarks Illinois, a Chicago-based nonprofit that protects historic structures throughout the state. The easements remain with the deed of the property in perpetuity, even if its current owners sell it.
