Ms. Holla, Beloved Internet Sensation, Dies At Age 97
Ms. Holla, the woman who delighted internet users with her enchanting personality and hilarious viral videos, has passed away at age 97. Her granddaughter confirmed the tragic news in a live video on social media on Saturday. “I wanna thank y’all so much for the smiles y’all put on her...
Madonna Stars on the Cover of Vanity Fair’s First European ‘Icon Issue’
How does “icon” translate in Italian, French and Spanish? Apparently, as “Madonna.”. After announcing a new world tour on her Instagram account Tuesday, the music diva was revealed as the cover star of three different editions of Vanity Fair. The Italian, French and Spanish versions of the...
