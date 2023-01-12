Read full article on original website
Related
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 8-14
A condo in South Dennis that sold for $200,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 8 and Jan. 14. In total, 75 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $715,076, $423 per square foot.
wbsm.com
Wareham’s Ella’s Wood Burning Owners Opening New Spot in Marion’s Former Mary Celeste
A popular Wareham restaurant is opening a second location soon, taking over a Marion spot that shut down last year and replacing it with a new concept. Ella’s Wood Burning Oven Restaurant in East Wareham has been delighting diners on the Cranberry Highway since 2008, and now owner/chef Marc Swierkowski and owner/manager Bree Swierkowski are adding another location.
vineyardgazette.com
Mikado to Add Oak Bluffs to the Menu
Xi Yu, proprietor of Mikado in Vineyard Haven, aired plans for a new restaurant location in Oak Bluffs this week, receiving partial approval from the town select board to serve food and alcohol at the former location of the Cardboard Box on Circuit avenue. “When we first got to the...
Five-bedroom home sells for $1.8 million in Falmouth
Christopher Fanning and Jacqueline Fanning acquired the property at 328 Elm Road, Falmouth, from Christopher Lebherz and Karin L Smith on Dec. 22, 2022. The $1,750,000 purchase price works out to $628 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 24,389 square-foot lot.
Four-bedroom home sells in Orleans for $2.2 million
Arthur Shelton and Ellen Shelton acquired the property at 16 Anson Hunter Lane, Orleans, from Thomas A Howes and Kathleen B Howes on Dec. 21, 2022. The $2,150,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $527. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South Shore
(MASSACHUSETTS) If you're a pup parent living on the South Shore who is a fan of adorable reality shows, grab your calendars and tell your four-legged friends to prepare- it's their time to shine!
capecod.com
Rider injured in fall from horse in Harwich
HARWICH – A rider was injured after reportedly falling from a horse in Harwich late Sunday morning. Crews were called to True North Farm on Queen Anne Road sometime after 11:30 AM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores
We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Donaroma’s faces eviction from airport business park
Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping Services, owned by Edgartown select board chair Michael Donaroma, in the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Business Park may be facing eviction. During the Thursday afternoon airport commission meeting, airport director Geoff Freeman shared the various issues they have had with Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping. Multiple tenants had issues, such as business requirement negligence, inactivity, or a lack of insurance. Airport property manager Kevin Brennan had to work over several years to get things in order, according to Freeman.
WCVB
Busy Cape Cod road shut down after crash rips down utility lines
ORLEANS, Mass. — A busy Cape Cod road was shut down and power impacted in some homes after a crash involving a pickup truck early Sunday morning. According to Orleans, Massachusetts, police, the crash happened near the intersection with Route 6A and Bakers Pond Road, near the Brewster town line.
Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing
On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
hyannisnews.com
END OF THE LINE FOR NANA AND HER POOCH [HN VIDEO]
HYANNIS – Police were out looking for a 77-year-old woman who got lost on her way driving to the hospital last evening. Sometime before 7:00 p.m., Barnstable Police patrol officers began searching in the area of the railroad tracks near the Rte. 28/Yarmouth Rd. intersection. The woman’s daughter reported her mom possibly lost on the tracks behind DJ’s Wings. At first glance, officers were unable to see any sign of the lost senior, until a restaurant worker reported having seen a small Honda drive past on the tracks toward the center of Hyannis.
capeandislands.org
After more than a century, Wellfleet's Herring River salt marsh comes back to life
In the Wellfleet of a century gone by, the leaves crunching under my feet wouldn’t be here, so close to the Herring River. The river used to be the center of a productive salt marsh — much wider and wetter than it is today. Soon it will be...
whdh.com
Winter weather advisory in effect as storm brings snow to parts of Mass.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region bringing snow and gusting winds. Over the next two days, southern Plymouth County to the Upper Cape could get 2 to 4 inches of snow. Areas from the North Shore to South Shore could get a coating to 2 inches. The farther west you go, the less of the flurries you’ll see through about midday Monday.
What Went On After Hours at New Bedford’s Cinema 140
Every now and again, an old ghost is conjured up bringing with it memories of the past. Who better to conjure up old ghosts than my friend and colleague, ghost chaser Tim Weisberg?. Tim's recent piece on these pages reflects on his memories of New Bedford's long-lost Cinema 140 and...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Everything is wrong with DEP’s Cape proposal
ON CAPE COD, 85 percent of homeowners rely on title 5 on-site septic disposal systems to treat their home’s wastewater. And right now, 100 percent of those homeowners are extremely concerned about a draft regulation rolled out by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection last month. The state...
capecod.com
Updated: Firefighters respond to basement fire in Orleans
ORLEANS – From Orleans Fire-Rescue: At 9:50 Friday morning the Orleans Fire-Rescue Department received a call on our business line reporting a basement fire at home on Champlain Road. On arrival of Chief Deering, smoke was showing from a basement bulkhead and on the first floor of the home....
Here Are the Three Top Restaurants in New Bedford According to Food Network
If you're a restaurant owner, having Food Network highlight your product is the dream. Luckily for us SouthCoasters, restaurants are in abundance -- and with something for everyone. Three New Bedford establishments, in particular, seem to have outshined the competition by making it onto Food Network's website, listed under the...
capecod.com
Two vehicle crash in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – On Saturday just after 11:30 AM, Wellfleet Police were dispatched to a two car crash at the junction of Route 6 with LeCounts Hollow Rd. No injuries were reported. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown...
Dartmouth
DHMC cardiologist Lauren Gilstrap remembered for her dedication to her work, true kindness
A “brilliant researcher [and] gifted clinician and teacher,” Gilstrap brought positive energy to each space in which she found herself, leaving those around her happy and loved. Lauren Gilstrap was larger than life, her research mentor and director of The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice...
Comments / 0