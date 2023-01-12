HYANNIS – Police were out looking for a 77-year-old woman who got lost on her way driving to the hospital last evening. Sometime before 7:00 p.m., Barnstable Police patrol officers began searching in the area of the railroad tracks near the Rte. 28/Yarmouth Rd. intersection. The woman’s daughter reported her mom possibly lost on the tracks behind DJ’s Wings. At first glance, officers were unable to see any sign of the lost senior, until a restaurant worker reported having seen a small Honda drive past on the tracks toward the center of Hyannis.

HYANNIS, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO