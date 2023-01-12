ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 8-14

A condo in South Dennis that sold for $200,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 8 and Jan. 14. In total, 75 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $715,076, $423 per square foot.
Mikado to Add Oak Bluffs to the Menu

Xi Yu, proprietor of Mikado in Vineyard Haven, aired plans for a new restaurant location in Oak Bluffs this week, receiving partial approval from the town select board to serve food and alcohol at the former location of the Cardboard Box on Circuit avenue. “When we first got to the...
Five-bedroom home sells for $1.8 million in Falmouth

Christopher Fanning and Jacqueline Fanning acquired the property at 328 Elm Road, Falmouth, from Christopher Lebherz and Karin L Smith on Dec. 22, 2022. The $1,750,000 purchase price works out to $628 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 24,389 square-foot lot.
Four-bedroom home sells in Orleans for $2.2 million

Arthur Shelton and Ellen Shelton acquired the property at 16 Anson Hunter Lane, Orleans, from Thomas A Howes and Kathleen B Howes on Dec. 21, 2022. The $2,150,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $527. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
Rider injured in fall from horse in Harwich

HARWICH – A rider was injured after reportedly falling from a horse in Harwich late Sunday morning. Crews were called to True North Farm on Queen Anne Road sometime after 11:30 AM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores

We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
Donaroma’s faces eviction from airport business park

Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping Services, owned by Edgartown select board chair Michael Donaroma, in the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Business Park may be facing eviction. During the Thursday afternoon airport commission meeting, airport director Geoff Freeman shared the various issues they have had with Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping. Multiple tenants had issues, such as business requirement negligence, inactivity, or a lack of insurance. Airport property manager Kevin Brennan had to work over several years to get things in order, according to Freeman.
Busy Cape Cod road shut down after crash rips down utility lines

ORLEANS, Mass. — A busy Cape Cod road was shut down and power impacted in some homes after a crash involving a pickup truck early Sunday morning. According to Orleans, Massachusetts, police, the crash happened near the intersection with Route 6A and Bakers Pond Road, near the Brewster town line.
Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing

On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
END OF THE LINE FOR NANA AND HER POOCH [HN VIDEO]

HYANNIS – Police were out looking for a 77-year-old woman who got lost on her way driving to the hospital last evening. Sometime before 7:00 p.m., Barnstable Police patrol officers began searching in the area of the railroad tracks near the Rte. 28/Yarmouth Rd. intersection. The woman’s daughter reported her mom possibly lost on the tracks behind DJ’s Wings. At first glance, officers were unable to see any sign of the lost senior, until a restaurant worker reported having seen a small Honda drive past on the tracks toward the center of Hyannis.
Winter weather advisory in effect as storm brings snow to parts of Mass.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region bringing snow and gusting winds. Over the next two days, southern Plymouth County to the Upper Cape could get 2 to 4 inches of snow. Areas from the North Shore to South Shore could get a coating to 2 inches. The farther west you go, the less of the flurries you’ll see through about midday Monday.
What Went On After Hours at New Bedford’s Cinema 140

Every now and again, an old ghost is conjured up bringing with it memories of the past. Who better to conjure up old ghosts than my friend and colleague, ghost chaser Tim Weisberg?. Tim's recent piece on these pages reflects on his memories of New Bedford's long-lost Cinema 140 and...
Everything is wrong with DEP’s Cape proposal

ON CAPE COD, 85 percent of homeowners rely on title 5 on-site septic disposal systems to treat their home’s wastewater. And right now, 100 percent of those homeowners are extremely concerned about a draft regulation rolled out by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection last month. The state...
Updated: Firefighters respond to basement fire in Orleans

ORLEANS – From Orleans Fire-Rescue: At 9:50 Friday morning the Orleans Fire-Rescue Department received a call on our business line reporting a basement fire at home on Champlain Road. On arrival of Chief Deering, smoke was showing from a basement bulkhead and on the first floor of the home....
Two vehicle crash in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – On Saturday just after 11:30 AM, Wellfleet Police were dispatched to a two car crash at the junction of Route 6 with LeCounts Hollow Rd. No injuries were reported. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown...
