Formula 1 drivers are just like us. They get frustrated when gaming due to glitches. The latest example is none other than Max Verstappen, the two-time F1 Drivers’ Champion. Verstappen was competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual this weekend with the #1 Team Redline, along with his teammates Luke Browning, Jeffrey Rietveld and Diogo Pinto. The event dealt with numerous connectivity issues, and had been stopped multiple times due to what was termed a “security breach.” With just six hours remaining in the event, #1 Team Redline was forced to retire due to connection issues, and Verstappen was not exactly pleased.

5 HOURS AGO