Max Verstappen is just like us: Frustrated over a gaming glitch
Formula 1 drivers are just like us. They get frustrated when gaming due to glitches. The latest example is none other than Max Verstappen, the two-time F1 Drivers’ Champion. Verstappen was competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual this weekend with the #1 Team Redline, along with his teammates Luke Browning, Jeffrey Rietveld and Diogo Pinto. The event dealt with numerous connectivity issues, and had been stopped multiple times due to what was termed a “security breach.” With just six hours remaining in the event, #1 Team Redline was forced to retire due to connection issues, and Verstappen was not exactly pleased.
Rule changes coming to F1 next season, explained
The 2023 Formula 1 season is right around the corner. Teams are setting dates to unveil their cars for the upcoming year, personnel changes are being finalized, and preseason testing is just over a month away. The teams will descend upon Bahrain at the end of February to put their cars to the track ahead of the new season.
Sky Blue News: City Screwed, Women Win, End of an Era?, and More...
Manchester City Women got the win on Sunday and the Men are looking to turn the page to Tottenham Hotspur. Sky Blue News has all the latest headlines from an up and down weekend for City. GUARDIOLA LOOKING TO BETTER UTILISE HAALAND QUALITY - David Clayton - ManCity.com. The boss...
Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023
Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
