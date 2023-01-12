Read full article on original website
DOC HOLLIDAY?
3d ago
The federal government does not nor cannot own anything.Nor do they produce anything.It belongs to the people of that state. The only thing the government has is what they take or steal from American citizens and leaves broken promises and inflation.
dequeenbee.com
Arkansas High students participate in Educators Rising program
TEXARKANA, Ark. - To address teacher shortages, many districts across the state of Arkansas are turning to a special kind of recruitment "grow your own" program. Arkansas High School students in Texarkana are using the skills learned in the Educators Rising program to also compete this spring at the state level.
Arkansas lawmakers considering Bentley's law
(The Center Square) - Arkansas lawmakers are considering a bill requiring drunk drivers who kill parents to pay child support for their surviving children. The Bentley's Law initiative was founded by Missouri grandmother Cecilia Williams, who cared for her grandchildren Bentley and Mason after their parents were killed in a drunk driving accident.
KTUL
Prescribed burns planned at National Forests in Arkansas and Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests in Oklahoma and Arkansas have prescribed burns planned over the next several months, according to the US Forest Service. Prescribed burns, also known as controlled fires, are necessary to promote natural ecological processes. “The first objective of prescribed...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Tawakoni in Texas?
Texas is home to a LOT of beautiful places. Within the state are lakes, rivers, and coastal regions that are home to native wildlife. Further, these are some of the best recreational areas around. Today, we are going to take a look at a specific lake in Texas. Also, we’ll learn all we can about it, including the wildlife, size, and unique elements of the lake. Let’s discover how deep Lake Tawakoni in Texas is, plus a lot more! Let’s get started.
gamblingnews.com
Judge Rules against Cherokee Nation’s License for Casino in Arkansas
Overall, Arkansas approved four locations for land-based gambling venues following a constitutional amendment from 2018. While casinos were already built for three locations, a legal battle has been ongoing for the fourth location, Pope County. Preparing its casino operations, the Cherokee Nation Businesses bought 180 acres in the county. But a legal battle challenging the Cherokee Nation Businesses and Legends Resort and Casino’s license put on hold the casino project.
Living large in the Natural State: What you can buy in Arkansas with the Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot
Anyone who buys a lottery ticket dreams of hitting it big, and with the Mega Millions jackpot now at $1.35 billion, players’ wishes of riches could be spent on quite a lot in Arkansas.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lavon Lake in Texas?
Texas is home to hundreds of lakes, reservoirs, and rivers, all with a unique history. Many of the lakes seen in Texas are man-made, often for the purpose of flood control, water management, or hydroelectricity. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the larger man-made lakes in the state, Lavon Lake. Let’s learn all about Lake Lavon, including its depth, history, and current uses!
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Arkansas?
When you think of billionaires, you probably think of big cities and flashy lifestyles. But what about those who have built their fortunes in smaller, more rural states?. Take Arkansas, for example.
Kait 8
New Arkansas State Police director gets sworn in
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas State Police. Col. Mike Hagar was officially sworn in as the Secretary of Public Safety and Director of Arkansas State Police at ASP headquarters in Little Rock Friday, Jan. 13.
a-z-animals.com
See the Largest Cruise Ship to Ever Sail the Mississippi River
See the Largest Cruise Ship to Ever Sail the Mississippi River. The Mississippi River is famous for its beauty and the amazing sights you can see. Not only is the river beautiful, but it’s also massive! Although there are many things you can do on the Mississippi River, sometimes it’s great to take a walking trail near the massive body of water. Fun fact, the largest cruise ship to ever set sail on the Mississippi River is coming soon!
Capitol View: Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ 1st week as governor and healthcare policy in Arkansas
As January hits the halfway mark, a new governor takes the stage in the state of Arkansas. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Arkansas healthcare are the main topics of this week’s Capitol View.
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to apply
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. This week the Moody Foundation awarded $4.99 million to the Highland Park Independent School District (HPISD) in Dallas.
ADH: New form of COVID-19 in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health confirms on Jan. 12 that a new form of COVID-19 has been found in the state.
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
Gov. Sanders attends swearing-in of new Arkansas State Police director
Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas State Police.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Montana
Montana is the fourth largest state and the 44th most populated state in the United States of America. The state shares a border with South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, and North Dakota. Montana is so mountainous that its name originates from the Spanish word for mountain. The state boasts of vast deposits of natural and mineral resources, but these are not the only reason people call it the Treasure State. For those who enjoy the outdoors and the water, Montana also prides itself on its several water bodies, including Fort Peck Lake, the largest man-made lake in Montana. Read on to discover all you need to know about this lake, including its location, size, and the animals that live in it.
Governor’s latest executive order repeals ‘obsolete’ COVID restriction orders
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order repealing multiple previous executive orders pertaining to COVID-19 that she deemed "obsolete."
Backstory Indicates TeSlaa, Arkansas Perfect Marriage in Quest for Respect
It's a story Razorback fans have seen plenty of times in Brandon Burlsworth and the Morgan brothers, but can it have the same fairy tale ending?
WSAZ
Kentucky has a new millionaire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
Will This Bad News About Arkansas Make You Want to Move?
There is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state. It has some of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Plus beautiful mountains and hiking trails, but a new study just came out showing that Arkansas might not be the best place for something very, very important. A recent...
