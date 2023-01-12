ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparently You Can Use Baby Oil to Shine Up Your Stainless Steal

By Shawna Davis
 4 days ago

Stainless steel appliances are a massive upgrade in any kitchen. However, while the sleek and modern appliances may look good, they do require a bit of work to keep them looking pristine and polished.

While there are special cleaners dedicated to solely maintaining the appearance of your stainless steel appliances, there are also some DIY cleaning hacks that can be just as effective but at a cheaper price.

Get your life together with me before 2023 - part 2 ✨ here are 3 easy ways to make your home sparkle for the new year! Which hack will you try first? #homehacks #hometips #homecleaning #cleaninghacks #cleaningtips #cleanhome #tipsandtricks #learnontiktok #cleaningtiktok #homesweethome

Thanks to TikTok content creator @mama_mila_ , we now know that baby oil isn’t only used on our bodies, but can be used on our stainless steel appliances as well!

As seen in the video , she applies baby oil into her stainless steel kitchen sink and uses a cloth to buff it into the sink really well. Apparently, this cleaning hack will make your stainless steel appliances sparkle for months!

She also shared that if you buff shaving cream onto the front of your oven door, it will remove streaks. Another great hack she mentioned is to mix equal parts white vinegar and dish soap in a dish wand and use the mixture to clean your entire bathroom quickly and leave it sparkling.

I’ve never heard of these cleaning hacks before, but after seeing the results in the video, I’m anxious to try them out!

