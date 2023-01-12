ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

Longtime northeastern Ky. pastor retires after 38 years

ASHLAND, Ky. (KT) — Ronald Riley says he thinks all churches have their ups and downs. For 38 years, he has celebrated the “ups” and persevered during the “downs” as pastor of Blackburn Avenue Baptist Church. After surviving esophageal cancer in the past year, he announced his retirement to the church last month.
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Safety checkpoint on West Virginia Route 25 near Nitro on Tuesday

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be having a safety checkpoint on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to midnight on State Route 25 near Nitro. Deputies say this is being done with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention. They are calling this a “high-visibility comprehensive roadside safety checkpoint.” It will be on […]
NITRO, WV
Lootpress

The LOOTPRESS Pet of the Week is Tigger!

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 20 Pet of the Week is Tigger!. Tigger is a 12 ½ year old male cat who is equal parts feisty and lovable!. A true gentleman, Tigger is leash trained and regularly goes out on his cat tie out. He loves his best friend Linda as well as his catio, which allows him enjoy the outdoors even when home alone.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Pinnacle Drive Inn: A West Virginia Favorite

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nestled between Pinnacle Creek and the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County sits a long-running restaurant that has kept customers coming back for more. Pinnacle Drive Inn, located in Pineville, has been serving up many customer favorites from hotdogs to seafood. The locally-owned and operated business...
PINEVILLE, WV
q95fm.net

Woman Dead After Structure Fire In Huntington, West Virginia

A structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia that happened early Sunday morning has left one person dead. The fire happened at a residence on the 2600 block of Harvey Road in Huntington. When firefighters arrived on the scene at 5:32 am they discovered a fully-involved fire. The scene was secured...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Truck sought in Kanawha County, West Virginia, hit-and-run

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle that allegedly left the scene after hitting a pedestrian, injuring his shoulder. According to the KCSO, the incident happened around 3:42 p.m. in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Deputies say the pedestrian was walking near the road when […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Car and tractor-trailer collide

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car collided Monday morning with a tractor-trailer in Huntington, according to our crew at the scene. The accident was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue and 22nd Street. Our crew said officers had a K-9 unit out helping with the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Tree Knocks Down Powerline in Charleston, West Virginia

(WOWK) – At 12:53 PM a tree fell on a powerline near the Hillcrest Drive and YMCA Drive intersection leaving 68 customers without power and blocking the road for hours. Appalachian Power crews worked nonstop to restore power and clear the road back up. Power has been restored to the area, but the road remained […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK

Week 6 AP girls basketball rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The week six Associated Press high school girls basketball poll has been released. Below are the full rankings for every class. Others receiving votes: George Washington 12, John Marshall 11, Parkersburg 5, Greenbrier East 5, South Charleston 3, Bridgeport 3, Buckhannon-Upshur 3. Class AAA. 1....
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Mountaineer Food Bank gives away cat and dog food for veterans’pets

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Veterans and their pets will have full stomachs following a special food giveaway. Volunteers with Mountaineer Food Bank were at Linda K. Epling Stadium to hand out donated food to veterans, along with bags of food for their cats and dogs. Volunteers said the cat food, especially, was a happy surprise, […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha woman dies in Fayette County wreck

BOOMER, W.Va. — A Kanawha County woman was killed in a rollover crash on U.S. Route 60 in Fayette County early Sunday morning. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the woman lost control of her vehicle in Boomer—striking an occupied vehicle and two parked vehicles. The woman...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
NEBO, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy