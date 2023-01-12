Read full article on original website
Winter Jam 2023 tour coming to Charleston, West Virginia, in January
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Winter Jam 2023 is making a stop in Charleston, West Virginia. Winter Jam, known the biggest tour in Christian music, will be coming to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Admission the concert are $15 at the door or through Jam Nation Reserved […]
This West Virginia restaurant is home to breathtaking views
ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – From the Cranberry Wilderness to the New River Gorge, West Virginia is home to some of the best views in the world, after all, it’s referred to as Almost Heaven. Located atop the New River Gorge in the small town of Ansted sits Hawks...
WOWK
Hot dog statue allegedly stolen from Dairy Winkle in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The “beloved weiner man” was allegedly stolen from Dairy Winkle and the owners are giving a cash reward for information on its whereabouts. According to a Facebook post, the door of Dairy Winkle was allegedly broken and the statue was stolen. They...
kentuckytoday.com
Longtime northeastern Ky. pastor retires after 38 years
ASHLAND, Ky. (KT) — Ronald Riley says he thinks all churches have their ups and downs. For 38 years, he has celebrated the “ups” and persevered during the “downs” as pastor of Blackburn Avenue Baptist Church. After surviving esophageal cancer in the past year, he announced his retirement to the church last month.
connect-bridgeport.com
Teacher and School Service Personnel of Year Winners of Year Honored in Charleston
The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year (TOY) Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year (SPOY) Jessica Grose received awards from program sponsors last week during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, West Virginia....
Safety checkpoint on West Virginia Route 25 near Nitro on Tuesday
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be having a safety checkpoint on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to midnight on State Route 25 near Nitro. Deputies say this is being done with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention. They are calling this a “high-visibility comprehensive roadside safety checkpoint.” It will be on […]
West Virginia communities mourning after firefighter dies, his mother passes next day
LEON, WV (WOWK) — Communities in Mason and Putnam counties are grieving after a longtime resident and hero passed away, and then his mother died the very next day. Darren Lee “Tank” Priddy, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling a “short illness,” according to his obituary. Priddy graduated from Buffalo High […]
WSAZ
‘There’s really no point in scaring the whole neighborhood,’ Rolling Hills theft victim speaks of experience
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) have been trying to figure out the identity of a suspect in a series of break-ins caught on a Ring Doorbell camera. CID released a surveillance video over the weekend, adding the person is believed to have broken...
The LOOTPRESS Pet of the Week is Tigger!
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 20 Pet of the Week is Tigger!. Tigger is a 12 ½ year old male cat who is equal parts feisty and lovable!. A true gentleman, Tigger is leash trained and regularly goes out on his cat tie out. He loves his best friend Linda as well as his catio, which allows him enjoy the outdoors even when home alone.
Pinnacle Drive Inn: A West Virginia Favorite
PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nestled between Pinnacle Creek and the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County sits a long-running restaurant that has kept customers coming back for more. Pinnacle Drive Inn, located in Pineville, has been serving up many customer favorites from hotdogs to seafood. The locally-owned and operated business...
The River: Looking for the right relationship with tough Capt. Beatty and learning as much as possible
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This a part of a long and continuing story. This column first appeared in November, 2018. Special...
q95fm.net
Woman Dead After Structure Fire In Huntington, West Virginia
A structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia that happened early Sunday morning has left one person dead. The fire happened at a residence on the 2600 block of Harvey Road in Huntington. When firefighters arrived on the scene at 5:32 am they discovered a fully-involved fire. The scene was secured...
Truck sought in Kanawha County, West Virginia, hit-and-run
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle that allegedly left the scene after hitting a pedestrian, injuring his shoulder. According to the KCSO, the incident happened around 3:42 p.m. in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Deputies say the pedestrian was walking near the road when […]
U.S. Route 60 makes for a scenic drive all four seasons
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Route 60 from Kenova in Wayne County to White Sulphur Springs in Greenbrier County is West Virginia’s oldest scenic byway and has plenty of scenic spots and attractions along the way. U.S. Route 60, over time, has become a forgotten highway of sorts...
WSAZ
Car and tractor-trailer collide
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car collided Monday morning with a tractor-trailer in Huntington, according to our crew at the scene. The accident was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue and 22nd Street. Our crew said officers had a K-9 unit out helping with the...
Tree Knocks Down Powerline in Charleston, West Virginia
(WOWK) – At 12:53 PM a tree fell on a powerline near the Hillcrest Drive and YMCA Drive intersection leaving 68 customers without power and blocking the road for hours. Appalachian Power crews worked nonstop to restore power and clear the road back up. Power has been restored to the area, but the road remained […]
WOWK
Week 6 AP girls basketball rankings
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The week six Associated Press high school girls basketball poll has been released. Below are the full rankings for every class. Others receiving votes: George Washington 12, John Marshall 11, Parkersburg 5, Greenbrier East 5, South Charleston 3, Bridgeport 3, Buckhannon-Upshur 3. Class AAA. 1....
Mountaineer Food Bank gives away cat and dog food for veterans’pets
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Veterans and their pets will have full stomachs following a special food giveaway. Volunteers with Mountaineer Food Bank were at Linda K. Epling Stadium to hand out donated food to veterans, along with bags of food for their cats and dogs. Volunteers said the cat food, especially, was a happy surprise, […]
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha woman dies in Fayette County wreck
BOOMER, W.Va. — A Kanawha County woman was killed in a rollover crash on U.S. Route 60 in Fayette County early Sunday morning. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the woman lost control of her vehicle in Boomer—striking an occupied vehicle and two parked vehicles. The woman...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
