Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Midland Restaurants You May Not Know About
So much is happening in Midland/Odessa, which is a good thing. New shops and restaurants are opening, some of which we had no clue about. Check out these 4 new restaurants that have recently opened in Midland! I haven't personally tried them yet but after doing this article, I am definitely going to try them. Take a look at the photos, all of these dishes look absolutely delicious.
New Bolder Indoor Adventure Park Just Opened Less Than 5 Hours From Midland-Odessa!
When you ask anyone what we could use more of here in Texas, most would say things to do. Fun with family, with kids, with a large group of people, just fun stuff in general, and apparently the folks in Grand Prairie, Texas understood the assignment. Have you heard of Bolder Adventure Park yet? Maybe not because it is actually very new, it opened at the end of last year.
Top 5 Restaurants With The Best Chips And Salsa In Midland!
A big basket of chips, salsa and a marg in hand is just what the Dr. ordered for this weekend! You don't have to twist my arm. Let's be real and admit that most of us will choose to eat at certain Mexican food restaurants simply because they have good chips and salsa. How many times have you been out to lunch or dinner with coworkers or friends and if someone mentions a certain restaurant, a person in the group quickly throws in, 'no they don't have good chips and salsa!' It happens all.the.time.
Which Texas College Team Has The Most Support in Midland/Odessa?
Most people believe since Texas Tech is only 100 miles away from the Midland/Odessa area, that is the team most people in our area are rooting for, but is that true?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, UT and Texas A&M are the superpowers in Texas, but there are other teams that have plenty of box office appeal.
Dallas Cowboys Trevon Diggs Is Coming to Odessa To Celebrate
Dallas Cowboy's Trevon Diggs is coming to the Permian Basin to help raise money for a great cause. The Black Cultural Council of Odessa is excited to welcome Trevon Diggs on Saturday, February 25th. The Black Cultural Council of Odessa will be hosting "An Evening With The Stars," Taking It...
Residents on Edge In Midland Where Skeletal Remains Are Found
Residents are on edge after remains were found in an east Midland neighborhood. A couple of weeks ago a skull was found by a mailbox near the 1700 block of East Texas Ave. in Midland, this past Saturday, more remains were found about a block away on Illinois and Tilden which has caused residents in the area naturally to be on edge.
Ask Midland Odessa – My Maid Of Honor Wants Me To Change My Wedding Date Because It’s Her Due Date!
Buzz Question - Okay, I love my MAID of Honor, but not this much. I'm getting married in 3 months and my Maid of Honor wants me to change my wedding date because it's also her Due Date. Yes she's pregnant and she has her due date NOW and it's on my wedding date. What the heck? I mean that's like a crazy request. Right? Any advice?
Mix 97.9 FM
Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
Comments / 0