ALPA Vows to Fight Efforts to Remove Pilots from Flight Deck on Anniversary of the “Miracle on the Hudson”

Woonsocket Call
Newly Patented Vapor Barrier System Incorporates Metalized Film to Offer 100x Chemical Resistance
Land Science®, a division of REGENESIS®, and the recognized leader in contaminant vapor intrusion mitigation technologies, was recently awarded a U.S. patent for the innovative use of a reinforced geomembrane comprised of an encapsulated, metalized layer and installed with Nitra-Core™, a spray-applied nitrile-modified asphalt. This patented innovation provides 100 times more chemical resistance than other solutions and is integral to the enhanced protection built into Land Science’s popular MonoShield® and TerraShield® contaminant vapor barrier systems.
Woonsocket Call
The 44th International Exhibition on Environmental Technology and Green Energy to Be Held From June 7 to 9 in South Korea - Registration for ENVEX 2023 Is Open
Korea Environmental Preservation Association (KEPA) hosts ENVEX 2023 at COEX Hall A, Seoul from June 7 to June 9, 2023. The 44th International Exhibition on Environmental Technology and Green Energy (ENVEX 2023) will be held from June 7 to 9, 2023 at COEX Hall A, Seoul, South Korea, celebrating its 44th host.
Woonsocket Call
ArmorSource Introduces Next Generation Aire System
LAS VEGAS - January 17, 2023 - (Newswire.com) ArmorSource has introduced its Next Generation Aire System, a full spectrum of advanced hole-free head protection solutions for military, law enforcement, and special forces personnel. The Aire System includes six Next Gen Lightweight Shells, a revolutionary Liner System, an ultra-lightweight helmet mount, and multiple helmet accessories to provide maximum protection and comfort.
Woonsocket Call
UnCruise Adventures Invites All Guests to Cruise Regardless of Vaccination Status
Vaxxing and Masking Goes Away Inviting Guests to Cruise Regardless of Vaccination Status. Today, UnCruise Adventures announced updated vaccination guidelines that now allow guests to cruise regardless of vaccination status. Following previous years of successful vaccination requirements, the new no vax guidelines go into effect April 7th, 2023, for all future sailings. Given the significant and positive progress in public health and in line with global travel organizations, the small ship cruise line protocols will no longer require vaccination, boosters, pre-testing or onboard masking.
Woonsocket Call
DataStream Live in Canada and Expands ATM Management Solutions in the United States
LAS VEGAS - January 17, 2023 - (Newswire.com) Passport Technology Inc. (Passport), the fastest-growing provider of payment technology to the global gaming industry, is pleased to announce DataStream®, Passport's proprietary ATM Management and Access Solution, is now live in Canada across multiple customers and has expanded customer enablement in the United States.
Woonsocket Call
Global Contraband Detectors Strategic Business Report 2022: 36 Players Featured Including ADANI Systems, Astrophysics, Autoclear and CEIA - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Contraband Detectors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Contraband Detectors estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Keeping the HVAC System Clean and Fitting the Interior
Guya AC leads the competition for AC duct installation by providing a series of customizable cover pipes for the building's HVAC system. Clients will not have to worry when they want a mini split ac installation. The company ensures that everything will go in line with the interior design. Unlike...
