‘Snowfall': John Singleton Delivered ‘Everything’ Writers Needed for FX Show to Be Successful Before His 2019 Death

Jackée Harry Explains To Sheryl Lee Ralph How Her Ego Led To Career Karma
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jackée Harry are the only two Black actresses to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, 35 years apart. Harry took hers home in 1988 for her role as Sandra Clark on 227 while Ralph garnered her win in 2022 for her role as Barbara Howard on the hit sitcom, Abbott Elementary. For the latter’s recent Of The ESSENCE cover, she spoke with her comedic comrade about their shared experiences in Hollywood, but specifically getting their egos in check over the years.More from VIBE.comRihanna Earns First Golden Globe Nomination With "Lift Me Up"Eddie...
WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey to Star in Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Pic for Netflix
Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey and Sam Waterston are toplining Tyler Perry’s Six Triple Eight, the prolific director’s fourth film for Netflix. Washington will also executive produce the film about the true story of the only all-black, all-female World War II battalion that proved key to the American war effort. The ensemble cast in the film, which has begun production, includes Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga and Jay Reeves.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix to Stream SAG Awards Beginning in 2024'Mars One' Review: A Tender and Tightly Wrought Film Foregrounds Working-Class Brazil'I Care a Lot' Studio Teams With 'Midsommar'...
Black Love Showed Up At The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Black couples took the main stage, from the Betts to Viola Davis and Julius Tennon to Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance. Sunday night’s 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles didn’t disappoint as Black excellence, and Black love was on full display.
Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her
Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
Angela Bassett Looks Stunning In Yellow Jumpsuit
Angela Bassett was spotted serving a LEWK in a yellow jumpsuit that we love.
Steve Harvey's 7 Kids: Everything to Know
Steve Harvey is a dad to seven kids: Brandi, Karli, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, Jason and Lori Family Feud host Steve Harvey is a true family man. "Family is my reason why," he once said about fatherhood. "I work to leave a legacy and hopefully [make] the world a better place for them." Steve first became a dad in 1982 when he and his then-wife, Marcia Harvey, welcomed twin girls, Brandi and Karli, 40. The couple also had a son, Broderick Harvey Jr., 31, in 1991 before their divorce...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007
James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason
Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Keke Palmer Reveals Ethereal Maternity Shoot Pictures
Palmer recently shared a poetic photo of her posing with her growing baby bump. Keke Palmer keeps the pregnancy content coming, and we love to see it. The mother-to-be shared an image from her beautiful maternity shoot in a recent Instagram post. In a caption, Palmer, 29, wrote, “It’s giving...
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Seemingly Confirm Romance With Sweet Birthday Snapshot
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris might have entered the new year with a new romance! The Snowfall actor set tongues wagging when he took to social media to send the model a sweet birthday shout-out that some are taking as a hard launch of the duo's relationship. Last month, the...
Mayim Bialik Expected To Take Over ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosting For A Time, But What Does That Mean For The Show?
It looks like Jeopardy! viewers have gotten used to having two regular hosts of the game show, but a recent statement from the showrunner has some fans wondering if they’re about to see less of Ken Jennings and more of Mayim Bialik. ‘Jeopardy!’ Showrunner Says Bialik Will ‘Take Over’...
Raven-Symoné Calls ‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg ‘Kind of a Psychic’
Raven-Symoné and Whoopi Goldberg were friends before 'The View,' and they remain friends after the former left the program. Learn more about their friendship.
George White of hit R&B group The Dynamics dies
(January 5, 2023) We are sad to belatedly report the passing of classic soul singer George White of The Dynamics. White was the falsetto lead vocalist for the group, which had a series of moderate hits in the 60s and early 70s. Consisting of White, along with Zeke Harris, Fred...
Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour
The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
Gayle King Celebrates 68th Birthday With Three Parties, a Surprise Performance, and Bestie Oprah
What a way to end the year, celebrating another birthday. “2022 ended not one but THREE birthday celebrations! New York! California & Hawaii … with all of my favorite peeps,” King wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. The television personality shared multiple images of her birthday celebration...
Ray J Goes Off On Tyrese For Telling Eddie Murphy To “Move On” After Will Smith Joke
Ray J has taken aim at Tyrese Gibson for calling out Eddie Murphy, who made a joke referencing the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap at this year’s Golden Globes. On Thursday (January 12), the “One Wish” singer issued a response in the comment section of TheJasmineBrand’s repost of Tyrese defending Smith. Tyrese had posted a picture of himself and Will embracing and called for everyone to move on from the incident.
