Read full article on original website
Related
hernandosun.com
DeSantis unveils prescription drug reform plan
Proposed legislation unveiled by Gov. DeSantis aims to increase drug pricing transparency, among other reforms. Under the proposed plan, upon registering to do business in Florida, Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) would be required to disclose their current affiliations with pharmacies and any other companies under their corporate umbrellas. Currently, PBMs...
hernandosun.com
DeSantis executive order sends Florida Guard to the Keys
Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order activating the Florida National Guard and directing other state agencies, including law enforcement, to help local government agencies respond to the influx of migrants to the Florida Keys. The order was issued in response to the Jan. 1 unlawful entry of 300...
hernandosun.com
Grants aimed at easing nurse shortage in Florida
In an attempt to relieve Florida’s shortage of nurses, Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that nearly $80 million will be awarded to the state’s highest-performing post-secondary nursing education programs. The funding rewards are intended to be used as matching funds for scholarships, facility recruitment, equipment, and additional education support.
hernandosun.com
City Council approves of modified South Brooksville CRA map
The Brooksville City Council gave the green light for the proposed Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) map for South Brooksville. The map shows the boundaries of the special tax district designed to bring more money to the area in order to restore homes and businesses. Renewed buildings are expected to increase in value, netting additional tax dollars for the community.
Comments / 0