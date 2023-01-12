Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
No, Vin Diesel Is Not in Any Current Avatar Plans
Avatar: The Way of Water producer Jon Landau has cleared up rumors about Vin Diesel (Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol.3) being in the film after the actor’s long con troll on fans. In an interview with Empire, the producer shared, “He came in, visited the set one day to...
Gizmodo
The CW's Gotham Knights TV Series Looks CW-y as Hell
When The Flash ends this season, the DC/CW universe as we’ve known it for more than a decade will be no more. But that doesn’t mean The CW is done with DC. Not when Gotham Knights—the TV series, and not Rocksteady’s recently released video game—is coming in March, and here’s a new, incredibly CW-ish trailer as proof.
‘Cheers’ Wrote a Guest Star Role for Richard Burton Hoping He’d Do It
'Cheers' hoped to land Richard Burton for an episode and went so far as to write a role for him. Alas, they ended up having to cast someone else when Burton passed.
Gizmodo
Danai Gurira Made a Vague Gesture at an Okoye Black Panther Spin-Off Series
We’ve known Black Panther and Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler has been interested in making a Wakanda-set TV series for a few years now. We’ve even heard rumors that Danai Gurira, who plays Okoye, the former general of the elite female soldiers known as the Dora Milaje, was signed up to star. But now, thanks to Gurira, we finally have... an incredibly vague hint that the TV series is maybe possibly happening.
Gizmodo
The New Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Is Chock Full of Mandalorians
Din Djarin and his adopted son Grogu are on their way back. The Mandalorian has just dropped a new trailer for season three, or what I’m going to call Oops! All Mandalorians!. Seriously, this trailer is lousy with Mandalorians talking about Mandalore with other Mandalorians. And wait a second....
Gizmodo
Bryan Fuller Offers Intriguing News on Friday the 13th's Prequel Show
This weekend marks the first Friday the 13th of the year, and for horror fans, that meant looking back on the Friday the 13th franchise. The film rights are a bit of a mess, but that didn’t stop Peacock from announcing that it was working on a TV prequel series called Crystal Lake headed up by Bryan Fuller of Hannibal fame.
This is the Worst Netflix Show of All Time According to Fans
"The Witcher: Blood Origin" has been so poorly received by fans that it is setting records, in a very bad way.
Gizmodo
Chucky and Reginald the Vampire Get New Seasons from SyFy
You can’t keep a good serial killer doll down. NBCUniversal has renewed its slasher series Chucky for a third season due to come out later this fall. Created by original Child Play screenwriter Don Mancini, the show has been getting positive reviews since its debut in 2021, and we here at io9 said the second contained one of our favorite TV moments of 2022.
Gizmodo
Hit Webcomic Lackadaisy Gets the Animated Treatment
If you’ve not been reading Tracy Butler’s webcomic Lackadaisy, you’ve been missing out. Don’t worry, though—not only do you have time to catch up, but Iron Circus Comics is bringing the comics to life with a 27-minute, animated short film that, frankly, looks incredible. Seriously,...
Gizmodo
A Young Warrior Battles a Djinn in This Spice Road Excerpt
A new epic fantasy series begins with Spice Road, Maiya Ibrahim’s YA debut inspired by Arab and Middle Eastern mythology—with a huge dose of magic too. In this story, we meet a fierce 16-year-old whose reputation for monster-hunting is already established, but whose family life is spinning into turmoil. io9 has an excerpt to share today!
Gizmodo
Open Channel: What's Your Favorite Adult Animated Series?
TV-wise, the big debut of the week has been HBO Max’s Velma. Starring Mindy Kaling and billed as a more adult take on Cartoon Network’s eternal Scooby-Doo franchise, the show itself is...amazingly unremarkable, at least from the first two episodes currently out. Maybe it’ll grow into itself over time in future episodes or another hypothetical season, but at present, it’s just the least interesting result of someone uttering the phrase “adult animated Scooby-Doo show.”
Gizmodo
John Williams Isn't Retiring After All
He’s created the music of Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, and so much more. And yet, despite his previous thoughts to the contrary, the 90-years-young composer John Wiliams thinks he might have a few more songs in him. While Williams may have initially thought he would...
Gizmodo
Dead End: Paranormal Park
Every author who wants their work adapted for the screen would probably hope that it is done with care and respect for the source material. But when you find yourself in charge of your own adaptation, do you stick to every word or do you use it as an opportunity to make something new?
