Read full article on original website
Related
Warren ready to embrace new challenge as Bears president
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Kevin Warren is ready to tackle a new challenge as president and CEO of the Chicago Bears, and he has a big one on his hands leading the founding NFL franchise. A new suburban stadium could be on the horizon. The team owns the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Record-chasing Cavendish extends career by joining Astana
BRUSSELS (AP) — Veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish might still get a chance to claim the outright record for stage wins at the Tour de France. Cavendish has joined Astana-Qazaqstan to extend his storied career by one season and will be hoping to ride for the Kazakh team at cycling's biggest race in July. The 37-year-old British road champion and cycling great Eddy Merckx currently top the all-time list with 34 stage wins.
Citrus County Chronicle
After 1st vacation, Taylor Townsend gets 1st Slam win as mom
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — As Taylor Townsend was preparing to return to professional tennis after becoming a mom nearly two years ago, she sought counsel from a couple of pretty good sources: Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters. Clijsters, who collected three of her four Grand Slam titles as a...
Comments / 0