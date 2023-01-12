BRUSSELS (AP) — Veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish might still get a chance to claim the outright record for stage wins at the Tour de France. Cavendish has joined Astana-Qazaqstan to extend his storied career by one season and will be hoping to ride for the Kazakh team at cycling's biggest race in July. The 37-year-old British road champion and cycling great Eddy Merckx currently top the all-time list with 34 stage wins.

