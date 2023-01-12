ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golobos.com

Jaelen House Named Mountain West Player of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico’s Jaelen House was named Mountain West Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. House was honored after helping the Lobos to a pair of victories last week, at home over Summit League leader Oral Roberts and at No. 23 San Diego State.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Augmon Records First Double-Double as Lobos Fall at UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev.—Aniyah Augmon led the Lobos with a career-high 18 points and recorded her first career double-double with a team-high 10 rebounds, tying her career high, as New Mexico fell 79-63 to UNLV Saturday night. Augmon went 3-3 from three-point range with her three three-pointers also a career...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
thedesertreview.com

Local Skylar Cook commits to New Mexico

EL CENTRO — Central Union High School’s Skylar Cook recently committed to the University of New Mexico for a football scholarship and held an announcement and thank-you ceremony at the Eagles Hall in El Centro Thursday, January 12. Current coaches, former coaches, friends, family, team mates, and supporters...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
San Diego Channel

LIVE BLOG: New Mexico defeats San Diego State, 76-67

The problems that plagued the Aztecs in the first half were persistent through the second: Poor foul shooting and turnovers. The most costly turnover of the game, however, came in the form of Nathan Mensah's technical foul. It ended up being his fifth and final of the contest, since he was assessed it after his fourth foul around the eight-minute mark of the second half.
SAN DIEGO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Kim Vallez Leaving KRQE: Where Is the New Mexico Anchor Going?

Kim Vallez has been a valuable member of the KRQE News 13 team since 1999. Many people grew up watching the anchor on television. But now Kim Vallez is leaving KRQE after 23 long years. Naturally, the anchor’s frequent viewers are curious about her future plans and whether she intends to stay in the city. Here’s what Kim Vallez has to say about her departure from KRQE.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Birth Announcement: Nora Isabella Grace Chaires – Jan. 9, 2023

Nora Isabella Grace Chaires was born on January 9, 2023 at 1:14 a.m. to proud parents Rachel (Anaya) and Rob Chaires. Nora was born at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque weighing 6lbs 3oz and was 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Roger and Lilly Anaya of Rio Rancho. Paternal grandparents are Richard Chaires of Lordsburg and Carmen Molina of Silver City. Maternal great-grandparents are Juanita Hinsley and the late Ronald Hinsley of White Rock, and Martha Anaya and the late Jose Anaya of La Union. Paternal great-grandparents are Helen Chaires and the late Fransisco ‘Kiki’ Chaires of Lordsburg, and Oscar and Carmen Gonzalez of Silver City. Courtesy photo.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

Commercial flights resume at the Las Cruces International Airport

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- -- The first commercial flight in 18 years took off from the Las Cruces airport Monday morning en route to Albuquerque. Las Cruces airport administrator Andy Hume told ABC-7 things went very smoothly. He said the first flight from Albuquerque arrived at the Las Cruces airport at 8:15 a.m. with 5 passengers onboard. Hume said the next flight took off to Albuquerque about 30 minutes with passengers onboard.
LAS CRUCES, NM
D Moreno

Taos, New Mexico

Taos, New Mexico, situated in the north central region of New Mexico, got its name from a phrase in the indigenous Tiwa language meaning “place of the red willows.” In 1540, Spanish explorers searching for the fabled “Seven Cities of Gold” came upon the Taos Pueblo, a cluster of adobe dwellings, some five stories tall, that have housed the Tiwa for more than 1,100 years and constitute the oldest continuously inhabited community in the United States. Following Spanish conquest, a settlement grew, and the mission church of St. Francis of Assisi was built, which still stands today. At first relations between the Spanish and the Natives were amicable, however with the resentment of meddling by missionaries, the relations deteriorated, this would eventually lead to the 1680 pueblo revolt. With continuing tensions, adobe fortifications erected at the town’s center in 1796, which is now known as the Taos Plaza. American acquisition of New Mexico in 1847 triggered yet another insurrection at Taos. The region achieved territorial status in 1850, with Taos becoming known as the home of western scout Kit Carson. At the turn of the 19th century the town’s blend of native pageantry and Spanish tradition began attracting artists and writers, including D.H. Lawrence, Willa Cather and Georgia O’Keeffe. They would draw inspiration from the natural beauty of Taos. The mountains are rugged and beautiful. The nearby Rio Grande Gorge which descends about 800 feet, offers incredible rafting. Taos remains a vibrant center of creative expression, cultural diversity and is rich with spiritual traditions.
TAOS, NM
KOAT 7

Comic Con brings economic boost to Albuquerque

This is the 13th year of Comic Con in Albuquerque. The organizers say it’s the biggest yet. Jim Burleson is the promoter for Albuquerque’s Comic Con. “We've never had this many people and it shows. When we first started, we sold 10,000 tickets the first year and we've grown exponentially every year. We feel like this is definitely going to be a success for us and for the city of Albuquerque,” Burleson said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico

Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal crash on I-40 eastbound at Eubank has all lanes closed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fatal crash on I-40 eastbound at Eubank Blvd. has all lanes closed. The Albuquerque Police Department is on the scene. No other information about the crash has been released at this time. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays. KRQE will provide an...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One man dead after SWAT situation in Albuquerque’s South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 600 block of Nowicki Lane in the South Valley remains closed as Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office investigates following a SWAT situation. BCSO says they were called around noon Monday for a report of a man barricaded inside a home. Officials say when deputies arrived, they determined a SWAT unit would be […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police says a former New Mexico House candidate who lost his election in November is now accused of conspiring to shoot at the homes of four Albuquerque lawmakers in December and January. The department made the announcement late Monday afternoon, saying Solomon Peña is accused of shooting at the homes of two […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy