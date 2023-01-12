Read full article on original website
Richard Pitino happy with UNM’s toughness in win over No.23 SDSU
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Men’s Basketball beat No. 23 San Diego State on Saturday 76-67. This marks UNM’s first road victory over a ranked opponent in a decade. The Lobos finished with four scorers in the double figures, including a game-high of 29 points from Jaelen House and 22 points from […]
golobos.com
Jaelen House Named Mountain West Player of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico’s Jaelen House was named Mountain West Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. House was honored after helping the Lobos to a pair of victories last week, at home over Summit League leader Oral Roberts and at No. 23 San Diego State.
golobos.com
Augmon Records First Double-Double as Lobos Fall at UNLV
LAS VEGAS, Nev.—Aniyah Augmon led the Lobos with a career-high 18 points and recorded her first career double-double with a team-high 10 rebounds, tying her career high, as New Mexico fell 79-63 to UNLV Saturday night. Augmon went 3-3 from three-point range with her three three-pointers also a career...
thedesertreview.com
Local Skylar Cook commits to New Mexico
EL CENTRO — Central Union High School’s Skylar Cook recently committed to the University of New Mexico for a football scholarship and held an announcement and thank-you ceremony at the Eagles Hall in El Centro Thursday, January 12. Current coaches, former coaches, friends, family, team mates, and supporters...
San Diego Channel
LIVE BLOG: New Mexico defeats San Diego State, 76-67
The problems that plagued the Aztecs in the first half were persistent through the second: Poor foul shooting and turnovers. The most costly turnover of the game, however, came in the form of Nathan Mensah's technical foul. It ended up being his fifth and final of the contest, since he was assessed it after his fourth foul around the eight-minute mark of the second half.
earnthenecklace.com
Kim Vallez Leaving KRQE: Where Is the New Mexico Anchor Going?
Kim Vallez has been a valuable member of the KRQE News 13 team since 1999. Many people grew up watching the anchor on television. But now Kim Vallez is leaving KRQE after 23 long years. Naturally, the anchor’s frequent viewers are curious about her future plans and whether she intends to stay in the city. Here’s what Kim Vallez has to say about her departure from KRQE.
losalamosreporter.com
Birth Announcement: Nora Isabella Grace Chaires – Jan. 9, 2023
Nora Isabella Grace Chaires was born on January 9, 2023 at 1:14 a.m. to proud parents Rachel (Anaya) and Rob Chaires. Nora was born at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque weighing 6lbs 3oz and was 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Roger and Lilly Anaya of Rio Rancho. Paternal grandparents are Richard Chaires of Lordsburg and Carmen Molina of Silver City. Maternal great-grandparents are Juanita Hinsley and the late Ronald Hinsley of White Rock, and Martha Anaya and the late Jose Anaya of La Union. Paternal great-grandparents are Helen Chaires and the late Fransisco ‘Kiki’ Chaires of Lordsburg, and Oscar and Carmen Gonzalez of Silver City. Courtesy photo.
KVIA
Commercial flights resume at the Las Cruces International Airport
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- -- The first commercial flight in 18 years took off from the Las Cruces airport Monday morning en route to Albuquerque. Las Cruces airport administrator Andy Hume told ABC-7 things went very smoothly. He said the first flight from Albuquerque arrived at the Las Cruces airport at 8:15 a.m. with 5 passengers onboard. Hume said the next flight took off to Albuquerque about 30 minutes with passengers onboard.
UNM creating largest periodic table in New Mexico
If you've ever wanted to see a huge periodic table, UNM is working to fulfill your dream!
Taos, New Mexico
Taos, New Mexico, situated in the north central region of New Mexico, got its name from a phrase in the indigenous Tiwa language meaning “place of the red willows.” In 1540, Spanish explorers searching for the fabled “Seven Cities of Gold” came upon the Taos Pueblo, a cluster of adobe dwellings, some five stories tall, that have housed the Tiwa for more than 1,100 years and constitute the oldest continuously inhabited community in the United States. Following Spanish conquest, a settlement grew, and the mission church of St. Francis of Assisi was built, which still stands today. At first relations between the Spanish and the Natives were amicable, however with the resentment of meddling by missionaries, the relations deteriorated, this would eventually lead to the 1680 pueblo revolt. With continuing tensions, adobe fortifications erected at the town’s center in 1796, which is now known as the Taos Plaza. American acquisition of New Mexico in 1847 triggered yet another insurrection at Taos. The region achieved territorial status in 1850, with Taos becoming known as the home of western scout Kit Carson. At the turn of the 19th century the town’s blend of native pageantry and Spanish tradition began attracting artists and writers, including D.H. Lawrence, Willa Cather and Georgia O’Keeffe. They would draw inspiration from the natural beauty of Taos. The mountains are rugged and beautiful. The nearby Rio Grande Gorge which descends about 800 feet, offers incredible rafting. Taos remains a vibrant center of creative expression, cultural diversity and is rich with spiritual traditions.
KOAT 7
Comic Con brings economic boost to Albuquerque
This is the 13th year of Comic Con in Albuquerque. The organizers say it’s the biggest yet. Jim Burleson is the promoter for Albuquerque’s Comic Con. “We've never had this many people and it shows. When we first started, we sold 10,000 tickets the first year and we've grown exponentially every year. We feel like this is definitely going to be a success for us and for the city of Albuquerque,” Burleson said.
KRQE News 13
Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico
Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
kunm.org
MON: Educator ready to serve first term, NMAG to seek child justice, + More
Educator ready to serve her first term in the Roundhouse - Marisa Demarco, Source New Mexico. A political version of musical chairs concluded last week during a meeting of the Bernalillo County Commission, tasked with filling empty legislative seats over the last couple of months. Democratic Rep. Flor Yanira Gurrola...
KRQE News 13
Fatal crash on I-40 eastbound at Eubank has all lanes closed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fatal crash on I-40 eastbound at Eubank Blvd. has all lanes closed. The Albuquerque Police Department is on the scene. No other information about the crash has been released at this time. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays. KRQE will provide an...
Woman keeps husband’s memory alive with New Mexico musicians’ help
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It started with one guitar, a yard sale find in 2018 that has now turned into so much more. Pamela Marquez now has four mini electric guitars signed by 172 New Mexico musicians. Marquez and her late husband, Art, started collecting signatures four years ago, attending every concert they could throughout the […]
One man dead after SWAT situation in Albuquerque’s South Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 600 block of Nowicki Lane in the South Valley remains closed as Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office investigates following a SWAT situation. BCSO says they were called around noon Monday for a report of a man barricaded inside a home. Officials say when deputies arrived, they determined a SWAT unit would be […]
Albuquerque Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police says a former New Mexico House candidate who lost his election in November is now accused of conspiring to shoot at the homes of four Albuquerque lawmakers in December and January. The department made the announcement late Monday afternoon, saying Solomon Peña is accused of shooting at the homes of two […]
Mountain lion behind string of dog attacks in New Mexico village, police say
"He's doing good," said the dog's owner.
Decades-old nuclear bomb set to be disposed at Kirtland Air Force Base
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After 60 years of sitting in storage, a massive inert nuclear bomb is now at Kirtland Air Force Base for its final disposal. The 25-ton MK 17 Legacy Nuclear Weapon System Trainer was built in 1954 at the height of the Cold War. It took months to plan its move because of […]
