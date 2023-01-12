Scoot Henderson's Priceless Reaction After Being Called The NBA's Next Russell Westbrook

Scoot Henderson reacts after drawing comparisons to Russell Westbrook and John Wall.

It's all too common in the NBA for rising basketball prospects to be compared to some of the greats that came before them. Every year, especially for players picked within the lottery, people are always looking to draw similarities between the past and the future.

For NBA G League star (and likely no. 2 overall pick) Scoot Henderson, he's not lost on the players people like to mention with his name. Most recently, one NBA executive essentially called him the next Russell Westbrook of the NBA.

One exec who watched Henderson last month threw out comparisons to Russell Westbrook and John Wall and said Henderson could have a career similar to theirs. Henderson, however, wouldn’t be happy with that.



“No, I want to have my own career,” he said. “Where people are saying like ‘You’re having Scoot’s career’ or whatever. I want to go down my own path. I don’t want to try to follow up anybody. Of course, Russell Westbrook and John Wall are great players. Great guards, leaders. But I just want to make my own path.”

Following in the footsteps of Russell Westbrook would be an amazing career for any player, but Scoot doesn't want to be a follower. He wants to chart his own path and be remembered for his own game instead of sliding into the role of another.

Obviously, the young prospect still has a long way to go before he's remembered for anything in the NBA, but he might just be talented enough to pull it off.

Scoot Henderson Wants To Be The No. 1 Overall Pick

When it comes to the 2023 NBA Draft, there is no question that standout big man Victor Wembanyama is going to be the first player picked, and it's easy to see why if you watch a minute of his game.

Still, Henderson isn't convinced that he shouldn't be the top pick instead .

Recently, Scoot Henderson claimed that he wants to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft over Victor Wembanyama. He stated that though he is "blessed" to be in his position, his "competitive spirit" makes him want to be the No. 1 in whatever he does. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype relayed the news.



"I’m blessed to be in the position I am for sure. I want to be No. 1. It’s my competitive spirit, said Scoot. "I’m itching to be No. 1 in whatever I do, whether it’s badminton, pickleball, or whatever it is, I want to win. Second is great as well, but No. 1 is the goal."

Wherever the young star goes in the upcoming draft, he's showing a lot of promise as a young prospect. If he continues at this pace and can carry it over to the pros, he's going to be an All-Star one day for sure.

But for now, he's still out to prove why he should be the league's most coveted young prospect.

