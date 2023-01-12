ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother decries release of Gary man alleged to have murdered her daughter

By Mike Krauser
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SDILb_0kCqxZFj00

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The Gary man charged with murder who was freed last month because prosecutors waited too long to try the case was back in court today for the setting of a new trial date.

The mother of Jessica Flores, the South Chicago Heights woman who was allegedly shot in the face by Drew “Tiny” Carter III in 2019, wanted to be in the courtroom.

Adela Perez was told it was a closed hearing.

“He’s an evil demon, he should not be out," she told WBBM outside the courthouse. Flores' skull was found a year after she disappeared.

“He’s not just an average person, he’s dangerous to the public," Flores’ sister-in-law, Ebony Peel said.

There was a witness to the shooting of Flores. She was sitting next to her in the back seat of a car, according to prosecutors. She got away.

Police have investigated the murders of six others around the time that Flores was murdered that may be connected.

No other charges have been filed. Drew Carter was ordered to wear a GPS Monitor. A trial date was set for April 17.

