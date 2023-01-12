Read full article on original website
Shreveport Area NFL Players Still In Playoffs This Morning
We've made it through all but one game of the 2023 NFL Super Wild Card weekend. Tonight is the final first round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. A game absolutely full of 318 stars. Shreveport (and the rest of the 'metro' area) has to be one...
Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: 5 finalists selected
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25. Candidates include:. Peggy Bradford, former president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois. Bree E. Cook, vice president...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
In Louisiana, you may be more familiar with bigger cities like New Orleans or Baton Rouge, but the small towns dotting the Pelican State are worth exploring just as much. Cheapism took a look at lesser-known cities around the country to find the most underrated and overlooked city in each state, from small mountain towns with a booming nightlife to cities that look straight out of a magazine about idyllic American towns. According to the site:
The Duo Behind The Terrifier Franchise Are Coming To Shreveport
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is heading back to Downtown Shreveport for year #8 at the Shreveport Convention Center. The event started back in 2015, and only missed 2020 due to the pandemic. Since its start, Geek'd Con has been one of the premiere comic con style events in the...
Believe It or Not, You Can Now Catch Trout in Minden
You could fish Louisiana waters every day for the rest of your life and if your bucket list included the need to catch a rainbow trout, you'd pass without ever checking that one off. Trout just aren't native to the Bayou State. A person doesn't have to travel too far...
Real or Not? Here are the Top 10 Urban Legends About Shreveport
Northwest Louisiana is steeped in local legends. But are these long-told tales true? We asked residents about their favorite myths regarding Shreveport-Bossier City with interesting results!. I remember growing up watching Midsouth wrestling with my father on Saturday mornings. He told me that it had to be 'real' because fake...
Five Bossier Schools Receive Purple Star Designation
The military plays a vital role in our community and is why Bossier Parish is especially proud that five of its schools are among the first in Louisiana to receive state designation as Purple Star Schools. Legislation was passed over the summer to give schools throughout the state the opportunity...
The Bossier Night Market Returns Just in Time for Mardi Gras
If you love the Bossier City Night Market and you're also a fan of Mardi Gras, you're going to love this event!. Let the good times roll Saturday, February 4, 2022, as the Bossier City Night Market returns for a special Mardi Gras-themed night to the south parking lot at Pierre Bossier Mall. In addition to tons of twinkle lights, live music, kids' activities, 175+ vendors, and at least 12 food trucks, there are going to be plenty of free throws and giveaways!
Shreveport Reddit Users Share Priceless Mardi Gras Parade Day Hints
If this Mardi Gras will be your first time to yell, 'Throw me something, mister,' this guide is for you!. What are the unspoken rules/hints to having a great Shreveport Mardi Gras parade day experience?. Shreveport Reddit user u/Friendly_Buy_2926/ hit up the local page to ask for the low down...
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
TikTok Shares 4 Things You Need to Get While in Shreveport
My Friends From Dallas Come to Shreveport-Bossier Once a Year to Load Up on Tubb's King Cake. If I am heading to Dallas to visit my friends I get asked to bring King Cake and I gladly oblige, I love showing up with their favorite King Cake, even though Tubb's ships all over the U.S. I love being the delivery person. People have come to love and know Tubb's as a Shreveport-Bossier favorite. If Someone were to ask you to bring them yummy items from Shreveport-Bossier what would you bring them?
Season's first Mardi Gras parade rolls through Queensborough
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mother Nature cooperated with the first official Mardi Gras parade of the season Saturday afternoon. The Krewe of Sobek made its way through Queensborough beginning at 1 p.m. with a theme of Sobek Travels the World!. There was a vibe in the crowd that the ArkLaTex was...
Texas: The Mysteries of Caddo Lake
Caddo Lake sits on the border between Texas and Louisiana, a maze of tight waterways, cypress trees, and abundant wildlife. It’s often called the only natural lake in Texas, but as with all Texas tales, that may or may not be accurate. Regardless, it’s a perfect spot for a weekend adventure. For full effect, pack your camping gear and turn your tires toward Karnack, TX, and make Caddo Lake State Park your base of operations.
Man accused of shooting teacher found in Louisiana
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A man suspected of killing a Houston-area teacher last weekend has been arrested in Louisiana, police said. Sugar Land police said that Charvas Thompson of Houston was arrested in Shreveport, La., by the Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force on Wednesday. They expect Thompson to be transported to […]
Shreveport man found guilty in death of 5-year-old
A Shreveport man was found guilty of the death of a five-year-old on Friday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/yckeahsc. Shreveport man found guilty in death of 5-year-old A Shreveport man was found guilty of the death of a five-year-old on Friday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/yckeahsc. Warm and breezy Monday,...
Donald Gaut, Grayson Scott Boucher enter election for Shreveport city marshal
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two people have announced their plans to run for Shreveport city marshal in the election March 25. On Jan. 13, Grayson Scott Boucher announced his candidacy for Shreveport city marshal; and on Jan. 15, Donald Gaut announced his candidacy for Shreveport city marshal. Qualifying of...
What Are Egg Prices at Stores in Shreveport Bossier?
Egg prices continue to climb in Louisiana and people who use them daily are facing another blow to the grocery budget. The skyrocketing egg prices are the result of several factors including Avian Flu, supply chain issue and fuel costs. The average price for a dozen eggs is closing in on $4 a dozen across the United States.
What's next for Perkins?
SHREVEPORT, La. - What's next for former Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins?. He announced on his Instagram page that he will be among the 2023 Pritzker Fellows at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. Perkins added that he can't wait to share his experience in Shreveport with our next generation...
Grayson Boucher Possibly Shaking Up Shreveport City Council
Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher, who represents District D, announced on KEEL Radio late Thursday that he intends to run for City Marshal. If Boucher gets elected as Shreveport City Marshal this March, he will have to vacate his city council position. If that were to happen, the council is tasked to appoint someone to fill his seat.
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
