My Friends From Dallas Come to Shreveport-Bossier Once a Year to Load Up on Tubb's King Cake. If I am heading to Dallas to visit my friends I get asked to bring King Cake and I gladly oblige, I love showing up with their favorite King Cake, even though Tubb's ships all over the U.S. I love being the delivery person. People have come to love and know Tubb's as a Shreveport-Bossier favorite. If Someone were to ask you to bring them yummy items from Shreveport-Bossier what would you bring them?

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO