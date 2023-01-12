ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, TX

bluebonnetnews.com

Resigning mayor claims Plum Grove is facing spiritual warfare in battle for good or evil

The City of Plum Grove is welcoming Mary Arrendell as the new mayor after the resignation of former mayor Barbara Norris. While Norris’s replacement as mayor was being discussed at the Jan. 9 Plum Grove City Council meeting, another former mayor, Lee Ann Penton Walker, made mocking comments toward Norris, provoking a verbal assault from Norris’s family members.
papercitymag.com

Downtown Houston to be Forever Changed by New Hines District — These Connected Towers Aren’t a Marketing Gimmick But a Real Sea Shift

Texas Tower is helping to shape Hines' new downtown Houston district. Walking from Texas Tower to the Brava high-rise takes less than five minutes, but the quick stroll between the 47-story next generation office building and the 46-story apartment tower shaped like a sailboat still provides a good look at just how rapidly this section of downtown Houston is changing. For one thing, there are a lot more people around.
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Fort Bend ISD's Extended Learning Department to hold job fair Jan. 19

The Fort Bend ISD Extended Learning Department will host a job fair Thursday, January 19 from 2 - 4:30 p.m. at the Fort Bend County Library, Sienna Branch, 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd., Missouri City, according to a press release. The district’s Extended Learning Department provides before and after school programs...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
cw39.com

APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Here is METRO’s holiday schedule for MLK Day 2023

HOUSTON (KIAH) — METRO plans to operate on a normal weekday schedule on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This includes the schedule for local bus, park & ride, METRORail, METRORapid, and curb2curb services. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., customers with also have access to METRO’s Customer Service Call...
HOUSTON, TX

