Hidden Gem For About $1 Million In Rochester Features Pickleball Court
Hidden Gem at 825 3rd Street SW in Rochester, Minnesota for Almost $1 Million Features Pickleball Court. A hidden gem in Rochester is about ready to hit the real estate market for just under $1 million. This is one of those houses that is a bit deceiving because the front looks like it is a smaller house but it actually has over 3,400 feet!
Sasquatch 107.7
Where You Can Try Out Curling in Rochester
If you've ever watched the winter Olympics and seen the curling and thought 'yes, an Olympic sport I can actually do!' then this class is for you. You can try out curling right here in Rochester, Minnesota plus you can drink beer at the same time! Well, not actually at the exact same time but you get what I mean.
Say Yes To The Dress At One Of These 7 Bridal Shops In SE Minnesota
I met up with a friend the other day in Rochester and I couldn't help but notice the huge, gigantic rock on her left ring finger. She was so excited to get engaged over the holidays and you can just see her glowing. So fun! She has started to research everything "wedding" and has been on the hunt to find the perfect dress.
Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
2 of the Least Expensive Homes for Sale in Rochester
2 of the Least Expensive Homes for Sale in Rochester, Minnesota Right Now. Affordable housing has been a hot topic for quite a few years in Rochester, Minnesota. I've heard that some solutions are being worked on but a huge obstacle is still here - we don't have that many affordable homes for sale. Right now, there are only 2 single-family homes for sale under $150,000.
Rochester Commemorates Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The local commemoration of the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday begins Monday morning with the annual "We Have a Dream Breakfast. The event, sponsored by the Rochester Branch of the NAACP, the Diversity Council, and the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce will take place at the Mayo Civic Center and will feature a keynote address by Kevin Lindsey of the Minnesota Humanities Center. Hundreds of local community members and leaders are expected to attend and honor the slain civil rights leader.
FEAST – Popular Burger Restaurant Opening 2nd Location In Rochester
Rochester, Minnesota is getting a second helping of Wahlburgers, to open in the fall of this year. The franchise will be owned and operated by the same group involved with Rochester's first location. 2nd Wahlburgers Opening In Rochester Minnesota. The first Wahlburgers opened in Rochester in 2020 at the Med...
Rochester Man Accused of Disrupting Medical Call With Airsoft Rifle
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested a man suspected of being under the influence of meth for disrupting a medical call that involved a child in southeast Rochester early Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Rochester Fire Fighters and a Mayo Clinic Ambulance crew responded to a medical...
2023 Rochester Eagles Cancer Telethon Brings in More Than $1M
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - The 2023 Rochester Eagles Cancer Telethon raised just over $1 million for cancer research. When the marathon broadcast ended on KTTC-TV at 4 PM Sunday, the pledge and donation total was just under $1 million. The funds will be spread among the Mato Clinic, the Hormel Institute, and the University of Minnesota.
Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois
Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. There are two types of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin- those who love to shovel in the winter and will get all the ice chunks off the driveaway asap and then, those of us who just drive over all of it. Whatever category you fall into, you need to find that shovel and help dig a vital item out today.
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
Learn How To Cross-Country Ski Near Rochester on Saturday
When it is gorgeous and hot in Minnesota, we go to one of the lakes. But in the winter when we are all freezing, we throw on some skis and go for a ride. If you've never experienced that type of fun, you are in luck!. Beginner Cross-Country Skiing Class...
Convicted Burglar Accused of Running Up Charges on Stolen Cards in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An inmate at the Minnesota State Prison in Faribault is facing new charges connected to a rash of purchases made using stolen credit cards in Rochester. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 45-year-old Raymond Gurneau Jr. with felony theft and felony firearm violation charges on Friday....
Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
Soldiers Field Aquatics Center Concept Plans Ready for Review
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Park Board is set to review some concept plans for a planned aquatics center at the current Soldiers Field swimming pool location. The board meets on Tuesday and will be presented with two options for developing the center, which currently carries an estimated price tag of just over $20 million. Both of the options call for a new swimming pool that could be used by lap swimmers, casual users, and swimming lessons. They also include a "lazy river" feature and some water slides, along with a splash pad and wading pool.
Rochester Man Charged for Pointing Replica Gun at Police
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of pointing an airsoft gun at police officers responding to a domestic assault call earlier this month was in court recently. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 62-year-old Robert Barnes with one count of felony terroristic threats and a misdemeanor domestic assault...
Minnesota BCA Investigating Death of Olmsted County Jail Detainee
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are investigating the death of a detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says a detention deputy was conducting routine wellbeing checks around 5 a.m. Monday when they noticed a detainee was not breathing. The deputy called for backup and began resuscitation efforts but the detainee was pronounced dead at the scene. Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to jail to assist in efforts to revive the detainee.
Mayo Clinic Resolves Another Data Breach Lawsuit
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic has apparently settled another lawsuit stemming from a data breach by a former Mayo Clinic employee. The lawsuit was filed in November 2020 by Olga Ryabchuk and sought class-action status on behalf of the more than 1600 Mayo Clinic patients who had their medical records improperly accessed. The case was officially dismissed by an Olmsted County Judge on December 30th at the request of the parties involved. The terms of the apparent settlement have not been disclosed.
Take a Beautiful Candlelit Hike at Minnesota Parks Near Rochester
During the next two months or so no one really gets out as much. I saw from one of our local businesses in Rochester, MN (it may have been Little Thistle) that their lowest amount of traffic is in January and February. It makes sense, but it's important to get out sometimes. Of course, to support businesses but to also get outside in general, it's good for our mental and physical health. So now is the perfect time for the Minnesota DNR to launch their candlelit hikes across the state.
Rochester Man Will Wait To Enter Plea in Christmas Murder Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The man charged with murdering a Rochester woman on Christmas Day was the subject of a hearing today in Olmsted County Court. 39-year-old Mustafa Bush faces two counts of second-degree murder and a first-degree drug possession charge in connection with the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. She had been living with Bush in a southeast Rochester residence for about two years before she was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the ditch along a road in rural northwest Rochester the day after Christmas.
