ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Where You Can Try Out Curling in Rochester

If you've ever watched the winter Olympics and seen the curling and thought 'yes, an Olympic sport I can actually do!' then this class is for you. You can try out curling right here in Rochester, Minnesota plus you can drink beer at the same time! Well, not actually at the exact same time but you get what I mean.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

2 of the Least Expensive Homes for Sale in Rochester

2 of the Least Expensive Homes for Sale in Rochester, Minnesota Right Now. Affordable housing has been a hot topic for quite a few years in Rochester, Minnesota. I've heard that some solutions are being worked on but a huge obstacle is still here - we don't have that many affordable homes for sale. Right now, there are only 2 single-family homes for sale under $150,000.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Commemorates Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The local commemoration of the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday begins Monday morning with the annual "We Have a Dream Breakfast. The event, sponsored by the Rochester Branch of the NAACP, the Diversity Council, and the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce will take place at the Mayo Civic Center and will feature a keynote address by Kevin Lindsey of the Minnesota Humanities Center. Hundreds of local community members and leaders are expected to attend and honor the slain civil rights leader.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

2023 Rochester Eagles Cancer Telethon Brings in More Than $1M

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - The 2023 Rochester Eagles Cancer Telethon raised just over $1 million for cancer research. When the marathon broadcast ended on KTTC-TV at 4 PM Sunday, the pledge and donation total was just under $1 million. The funds will be spread among the Mato Clinic, the Hormel Institute, and the University of Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois

Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. There are two types of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin- those who love to shovel in the winter and will get all the ice chunks off the driveaway asap and then, those of us who just drive over all of it. Whatever category you fall into, you need to find that shovel and help dig a vital item out today.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
AUSTIN, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Soldiers Field Aquatics Center Concept Plans Ready for Review

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Park Board is set to review some concept plans for a planned aquatics center at the current Soldiers Field swimming pool location. The board meets on Tuesday and will be presented with two options for developing the center, which currently carries an estimated price tag of just over $20 million. Both of the options call for a new swimming pool that could be used by lap swimmers, casual users, and swimming lessons. They also include a "lazy river" feature and some water slides, along with a splash pad and wading pool.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Charged for Pointing Replica Gun at Police

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of pointing an airsoft gun at police officers responding to a domestic assault call earlier this month was in court recently. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 62-year-old Robert Barnes with one count of felony terroristic threats and a misdemeanor domestic assault...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota BCA Investigating Death of Olmsted County Jail Detainee

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are investigating the death of a detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says a detention deputy was conducting routine wellbeing checks around 5 a.m. Monday when they noticed a detainee was not breathing. The deputy called for backup and began resuscitation efforts but the detainee was pronounced dead at the scene. Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to jail to assist in efforts to revive the detainee.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Mayo Clinic Resolves Another Data Breach Lawsuit

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic has apparently settled another lawsuit stemming from a data breach by a former Mayo Clinic employee. The lawsuit was filed in November 2020 by Olga Ryabchuk and sought class-action status on behalf of the more than 1600 Mayo Clinic patients who had their medical records improperly accessed. The case was officially dismissed by an Olmsted County Judge on December 30th at the request of the parties involved. The terms of the apparent settlement have not been disclosed.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Take a Beautiful Candlelit Hike at Minnesota Parks Near Rochester

During the next two months or so no one really gets out as much. I saw from one of our local businesses in Rochester, MN (it may have been Little Thistle) that their lowest amount of traffic is in January and February. It makes sense, but it's important to get out sometimes. Of course, to support businesses but to also get outside in general, it's good for our mental and physical health. So now is the perfect time for the Minnesota DNR to launch their candlelit hikes across the state.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Will Wait To Enter Plea in Christmas Murder Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The man charged with murdering a Rochester woman on Christmas Day was the subject of a hearing today in Olmsted County Court. 39-year-old Mustafa Bush faces two counts of second-degree murder and a first-degree drug possession charge in connection with the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. She had been living with Bush in a southeast Rochester residence for about two years before she was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the ditch along a road in rural northwest Rochester the day after Christmas.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy